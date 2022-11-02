Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
Friday is last day for early voting in Ga.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is the final day of early voting in Georgia for Tuesday’s midterm elections. The Peach State has set a new record at the polls. Early voter turnout has officially passed the 2 million mark, breaking the old record. The latest numbers from the Secretary of State’s office show more than 2.1 million Georgians have turned out to vote early.
wtoc.com
Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting wrapped up Friday in Georgia but with Election Day coming up quickly on Tuesday, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams made one last campaign stop in Savannah Saturday morning. Abrams had a number of people speak before her including Wade Herring, Bee Nguyen, Edna Jackson, and...
State says we could see big voter turnout on Election Day
ATLANTA — Anise Mastin was in and out of a Sandy Springs early voting site in just minutes Friday. “Well, I thought one last day to early vote. I know I’m planning to vote, I’m thinking, ‘Why not stop by if there’s no line?’ I’m going in because voting is very important,” Mastin said.
WJCL
Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams stops by Coastal Georgia, talks priorities if elected
STATESBORO, Ga. — The most recent poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows Georgia's incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, with a 7% lead over Stacey Abrams, but that's not discouraging the democratic candidate. Abrams stopped by Savannah and Statesboro on Friday in the hopes of securing more support. "We can win...
wtoc.com
More than 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed to Cobb County voters, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Election officials in Cobb County are reviewing the records of more than 1,000 voters. According to officials, some residents who requested absentee ballots never received them. Elections officials investigated and discovered more than one thousand of those ballots were never mailed. Elections and Registrations...
Is Georgia’s high early voter turnout because of new election law? Both sides weigh in
ATLANTA — Friday was the final day of early voting across Georgia, and so far, we haven’t seen any reports of chronic long lines or major voting issues. Republicans say that’s because the new election integrity law is working, making it easier to vote. Democrats say the...
Nearly 50K Forsyth County residents have already voted, 2M across Georgia
Advance voting runs through Friday, Nov. 4(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) With the Nov. 8 General Election and Special Election now less than a week away, Forsyth County is making a final push to get voters to the polls early.
wgxa.tv
No Way Walker: Macon voices voting against Herschel
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon voters held a press conference Thursday to voice their concerns about Senatorial Candidate Herschel Walker. Their message urged voters to look at what they call a pattern of lies Walker continues to walk in, and hear why they are telling voters to vote Democrat. Georgia's...
‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation
Decatur, Ga.- With just two days remaining in the early voting period candidates up and down the ballot are doing some housekeeping before Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. Rallies in supportive cities and communities are just as much for the candidates as they are for the voters. As of Thursday morning more than 1.8 million […] The post ‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
41nbc.com
Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
BET
2022 Midterm Elections: Black Georgia Voters Turning Out In High Numbers Despite New Restrictive Laws
Georgia election officials are patting themselves on the back for record turnout, so far, in the 2022 midterm election, suggesting that its wave of voting restriction laws have not suppressed the Black vote. “As of Tuesday morning (Nov. 1), Georgia continues to break records with 1,638,286 voters casting their ballot...
Education, civil rights groups suing Georgia over 'divisive concepts' ban
ATLANTA — Education and civil rights groups said Friday that they will sue to overturn Georgia's law banning the teaching of certain racial concepts, claiming it violates First Amendment rights to free expression and 14th Amendment rights to equal protection. The Southern Poverty Law Center, the National Education Association...
In Macon, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams discusses crime, inflation
MACON, Ga. — Just five days out from the midterm elections, Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams is still making her rounds on her "Let's Get it Done" tour. Though trailing slightly in the polls, she's taking on incumbent Brian Kemp in a rematch of 2018, hoping to become the state's first female governor.
wtoc.com
Gov. Kemp extends gas tax suspension, supply chain state of emergency ahead of looming diesel shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed two executive orders Friday, extending the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax for the fourth time, as well as the supply chain state of emergency. This comes after a looming diesel shortage was announced, as well...
WRDW-TV
Confidence in poll workers, election officials high in Georgia, 4 other battleground states
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll conducted in five battleground states - including Georgia - shows 78% of voters surveyed are confident their state can administer a fair election. Conducted by Public Opinion Strategies, the poll surveyed 2,033 voters in those battleground states between Oct. 20-26, 2022.
In Georgia, Kemp and Abrams underscore why governors matter
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams have competed before. Since then, the pandemic, the reversal of Roe v. Wade and the 2020 election have made governors even more visible.
wtoc.com
Shots & Headshots fundraiser event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We told you about the United Way’s giving campaign and in a few days you have the chance to help raise funds for the organization and receive professional headshots from one locally skilled photographer. The Shots & Headshots fundraiser event has returned for the 4th...
wtoc.com
2022 Red Shoe Run underway in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A little drizzle didn’t stop dozens of runners in Bluffton Saturday morning from lacing up their shoes and hitting a 5K course for a good cause. Runners paid anywhere from $32.00 to $45.00 to join the race, depending on when they signed up. Proceeds from...
WSAV-TV
Stacey Abrams in Savannah November 4
Stacey Abrams visits voters in Savannah Nov. 4. Statesboro High School cancels football game after …. Statesboro High School cancels football game after threat on Snapchat. Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival brings thousands …. Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival brings thousands to Hilton Head Island. Hampton County residents...
Monroe Local News
Anti-tethering law passes unanimously in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Nov. 2, 2022) – Walton County’s K-9 population got a break this week…. finally. After almost a decade of petitioning the Walton County, Ga. government to implement an anti-tethering law, animal advocates were finally able to celebrate a win Tuesday when the Walton County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an amendment to the Animal Ordinance governing Walton County. The amended ordinance effectively bans the unattended tethering of an animal.
Comments / 3