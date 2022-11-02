ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

wtoc.com

Friday is last day for early voting in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is the final day of early voting in Georgia for Tuesday’s midterm elections. The Peach State has set a new record at the polls. Early voter turnout has officially passed the 2 million mark, breaking the old record. The latest numbers from the Secretary of State’s office show more than 2.1 million Georgians have turned out to vote early.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting wrapped up Friday in Georgia but with Election Day coming up quickly on Tuesday, Governor candidate Stacey Abrams made one last campaign stop in Savannah Saturday morning. Abrams had a number of people speak before her including Wade Herring, Bee Nguyen, Edna Jackson, and...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

More than 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed to Cobb County voters, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Election officials in Cobb County are reviewing the records of more than 1,000 voters. According to officials, some residents who requested absentee ballots never received them. Elections officials investigated and discovered more than one thousand of those ballots were never mailed. Elections and Registrations...
COBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

No Way Walker: Macon voices voting against Herschel

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon voters held a press conference Thursday to voice their concerns about Senatorial Candidate Herschel Walker. Their message urged voters to look at what they call a pattern of lies Walker continues to walk in, and hear why they are telling voters to vote Democrat. Georgia's...
MACON, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation

Decatur, Ga.- With just two days remaining in the early voting period candidates up and down the ballot are doing some housekeeping before Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. Rallies in supportive cities and communities are just as much for the candidates as they are for the voters. As of Thursday morning more than 1.8 million […] The post ‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Shots & Headshots fundraiser event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We told you about the United Way’s giving campaign and in a few days you have the chance to help raise funds for the organization and receive professional headshots from one locally skilled photographer. The Shots & Headshots fundraiser event has returned for the 4th...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

2022 Red Shoe Run underway in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A little drizzle didn’t stop dozens of runners in Bluffton Saturday morning from lacing up their shoes and hitting a 5K course for a good cause. Runners paid anywhere from $32.00 to $45.00 to join the race, depending on when they signed up. Proceeds from...
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV-TV

Stacey Abrams in Savannah November 4

Stacey Abrams visits voters in Savannah Nov. 4. Statesboro High School cancels football game after …. Statesboro High School cancels football game after threat on Snapchat. Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival brings thousands …. Concours d’Elegance & Motoring Festival brings thousands to Hilton Head Island. Hampton County residents...
SAVANNAH, GA
Monroe Local News

Anti-tethering law passes unanimously in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Nov. 2, 2022) – Walton County’s K-9 population got a break this week…. finally. After almost a decade of petitioning the Walton County, Ga. government to implement an anti-tethering law, animal advocates were finally able to celebrate a win Tuesday when the Walton County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an amendment to the Animal Ordinance governing Walton County. The amended ordinance effectively bans the unattended tethering of an animal.
WALTON COUNTY, GA

