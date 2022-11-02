An alleged shoplifter and a grocery store security guard are both dead after exchanging gunfire in the store's lobby Friday morning, according to police. A woman was allegedly trying to steal from a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, when she was confronted by a male security guard, Prince George's County Police Major Zachary O'Lare said at a news conference.

