Houston, TX

ABC13 Houston

Hip-hop mourns Migos rapper Takeoff as police search for suspect

After the shooting death of Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston on Tuesday, the hip-hop community is again mourning the loss of an influential and popular star whose music helped define the sound of a generation for over a decade. "We lost a young legend," "Hustlin'" rapper Rick Ross tweeted. Drake,...
ABC13 Houston

Shoplifter, security guard dead after exchanging gunfire at grocery store: Police

An alleged shoplifter and a grocery store security guard are both dead after exchanging gunfire in the store's lobby Friday morning, according to police. A woman was allegedly trying to steal from a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Maryland, when she was confronted by a male security guard, Prince George's County Police Major Zachary O'Lare said at a news conference.
OXON HILL, MD

