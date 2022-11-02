ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dupont, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WOLF

3rd Annual Christmas on the Farm to kickoff the holiday season

NESCOPECK,LUZERNE COUNTY.(WOLF) — A great start to the weekend and kickstart to the upcoming holiday season. Family and friends joined in on the 3rd annual Christmas on the Farm in Nescopeck. Over 30 local artisans and vendors had something for everyone. People had the chance to eat and shop...
NESCOPECK, PA
WOLF

Wright Center hold community closet to prepare for winter

Jermyn, Lackawanna Co. — The Wright Center in Jermyn held a free community closet today. They gave out new and used coats and clothing for all ages but focused mostly on students. The new coats were donated by private donors. Geraldine McAndrew, the Director of community outreach and engagement...
JERMYN, PA
WBRE

One business accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Former American Legion commander accused of theft in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, ON — A man faces theft charges in Luzerne County after allegedly stealing from an organization in Pittston. Investigators say William Timek of Exeter served as commander and treasurer of the Pittston American Legion Post 477 from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he allegedly stole up to $20,000 from gambling machines and used Legion charge accounts for his own use.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Rooting around Ricketts Glen — On The Pennsylvania Road

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Jon Meyer takes us back to Ricketts Glen State Park. There's a novelty of nature along the trails there that probably gets overlooked. Jon took the Pennsylvania Road back to the park in Luzerne County to explore the roots of this story. Take another trip...
Daily Voice

PA Delivery Driver Steals Truck Full Of Doughnuts: Report

A Pennsylvania Krispy Kreme delivery driver is accused of running off with a shipment of doughnuts, according to a report by CBS-21. Police said Robert Rebmann Jr., 40, of Lackawanna County, was supposed to deliver the sweets to a store in North Hampton on Oct. 27 but stopped answering his supervisor's phone calls and never showed up, the outlet wrote.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Progressive Women of NEPA held a get-out-the vote rally at Kirby Park

KINGSTON,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — For Democrats ,abortion has been a hot botton issue on the campaign trail. In an attempt to sway undecided voters, Progressive Women of NEPA held a get-out-the vote rally at Kirby Park in Kingston today which included the Democratic candidate vying for P-A's 120th Legislative District on Tuesday.
KINGSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New owners of High Knob Inn continue traditions, add changes

Forskville, Pa. — New owners are taking over the beloved High Knob Inn in Forksville, Sullivan County, a restaurant in operation for over 80 years. Now entering retirement, the previous owners, siblings Cynthia McCarthy and Pat Hobbs, ran the business for 43 years, but the Inn has been in the family for even longer. McCarthy's grandmother, Frances Novak, bought the bar in 1955, sixty-seven years ago. Before the Hobbs family,...
FORKSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Two men found dead in Scranton apartment, one hospitalized

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police tell Eyewitness News a death investigation is underway after two men were found dead in a Vine Street apartment and another was hospitalized. According to Captain Dennis Lukasewicz of the Scranton Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Vine Street around 11:17 p.m. Thursday for a […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Turkey shortage may impact your Thanksgiving dinner

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many families might be looking to add ham or chicken to their Thanksgiving menu this year as turkeys are in short supply and their prices are on the rise. Price is not the only factor that will impact Thanksgiving menus this year as the vicious bird flu is taking its […]
SCRANTON, PA
franklinreporter.com

What May Be The Last Kingston Ice House To Be Razed

A decrepit structure on the property of the New School for Music Study on Route 27 in Kingston will soon be razed, but not before local historians get a last look at it. The structure sits nestled among trees and bushes on the property. The building that houses the music school is pre-Revolutionary War, and local historians believe the ice house may date back to the late 18th or early 19th centuries.
KINGSTON, PA
Times News

Tamaqua fire victims trying to recover

Meg Orozco has visited her Tamaqua apartment several times since it was destroyed by a Saturday evening fire, hoping to recover something - anything. “There’s nothing in there I can salvage. It’s a total loss,” she said. “You can’t walk in there without being soaked up to above your ankles. It’s bad.”
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

Scranton doctor using new tool to diagnose lung cancer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — November is lung cancer awareness month and the American Cancer Society estimates nearly a quarter-million new cases of lung cancer this year. Detecting it as quickly as possible is key to successful treatment. Traditional low-dose radiation lung cancer screening, combined with a needle and/or a scalpel is the go-to method, […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Columbia County

BENTON, Pa. — A man has died after a crash Thursday in Columbia County. The coroner says Nicholas Floriani of Orangeville was driving on Route 254 in Greenwood Township, near Benton, just after 11 p.m. Thursday when he lost control of his car. Officials believe speed was a factor...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA

