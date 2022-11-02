A decrepit structure on the property of the New School for Music Study on Route 27 in Kingston will soon be razed, but not before local historians get a last look at it. The structure sits nestled among trees and bushes on the property. The building that houses the music school is pre-Revolutionary War, and local historians believe the ice house may date back to the late 18th or early 19th centuries.

KINGSTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO