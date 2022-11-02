Read full article on original website
WOLF
3rd Annual Christmas on the Farm to kickoff the holiday season
NESCOPECK,LUZERNE COUNTY.(WOLF) — A great start to the weekend and kickstart to the upcoming holiday season. Family and friends joined in on the 3rd annual Christmas on the Farm in Nescopeck. Over 30 local artisans and vendors had something for everyone. People had the chance to eat and shop...
WOLF
Wright Center hold community closet to prepare for winter
Jermyn, Lackawanna Co. — The Wright Center in Jermyn held a free community closet today. They gave out new and used coats and clothing for all ages but focused mostly on students. The new coats were donated by private donors. Geraldine McAndrew, the Director of community outreach and engagement...
One business accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
Former American Legion commander accused of theft in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, ON — A man faces theft charges in Luzerne County after allegedly stealing from an organization in Pittston. Investigators say William Timek of Exeter served as commander and treasurer of the Pittston American Legion Post 477 from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he allegedly stole up to $20,000 from gambling machines and used Legion charge accounts for his own use.
WNEP-TV 16
Rooting around Ricketts Glen — On The Pennsylvania Road
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Jon Meyer takes us back to Ricketts Glen State Park. There's a novelty of nature along the trails there that probably gets overlooked. Jon took the Pennsylvania Road back to the park in Luzerne County to explore the roots of this story. Take another trip...
Elderly Berks Man Scammed Out Of $194K On Facebook: Police
A Berks County man was defrauded out of more than $194,000 of dollars by a scammer on Facebook, according to authorities. The victim, a 65-year-old Hamburg resident, was befriended on the social networking site by a user posting under the name Sharon Bobby, state police said in a release. Over...
PA Delivery Driver Steals Truck Full Of Doughnuts: Report
A Pennsylvania Krispy Kreme delivery driver is accused of running off with a shipment of doughnuts, according to a report by CBS-21. Police said Robert Rebmann Jr., 40, of Lackawanna County, was supposed to deliver the sweets to a store in North Hampton on Oct. 27 but stopped answering his supervisor's phone calls and never showed up, the outlet wrote.
WOLF
Progressive Women of NEPA held a get-out-the vote rally at Kirby Park
KINGSTON,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — For Democrats ,abortion has been a hot botton issue on the campaign trail. In an attempt to sway undecided voters, Progressive Women of NEPA held a get-out-the vote rally at Kirby Park in Kingston today which included the Democratic candidate vying for P-A's 120th Legislative District on Tuesday.
New owners of High Knob Inn continue traditions, add changes
Forskville, Pa. — New owners are taking over the beloved High Knob Inn in Forksville, Sullivan County, a restaurant in operation for over 80 years. Now entering retirement, the previous owners, siblings Cynthia McCarthy and Pat Hobbs, ran the business for 43 years, but the Inn has been in the family for even longer. McCarthy's grandmother, Frances Novak, bought the bar in 1955, sixty-seven years ago. Before the Hobbs family,...
Plans for community center in Monroe County set back by vandals
MOUNTAINHOME, Pa. — Broken glass and graffiti are evidence of the damage done by vandals at the former Barrett Elementary Center near Mountainhome. "It's very frustrating because we have plans for the building, and this is just adding additional cost and time to our plan," said Barrett Township Supervisor Pamela Gardsy.
Two men found dead in Scranton apartment, one hospitalized
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police tell Eyewitness News a death investigation is underway after two men were found dead in a Vine Street apartment and another was hospitalized. According to Captain Dennis Lukasewicz of the Scranton Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Vine Street around 11:17 p.m. Thursday for a […]
Elderly Bucks Man Takes Terrifying Tumble Off Beltzville State Park Embankment: Report
A 75-year-old Bucks County man was rescued by emergency crews after he fell from an embankment at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County, according to a report from WFMZ. The man was walking toward a river's edge at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 when his leg "gave out" and he lost his balance, the outlet reported.
Turkey shortage may impact your Thanksgiving dinner
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many families might be looking to add ham or chicken to their Thanksgiving menu this year as turkeys are in short supply and their prices are on the rise. Price is not the only factor that will impact Thanksgiving menus this year as the vicious bird flu is taking its […]
franklinreporter.com
What May Be The Last Kingston Ice House To Be Razed
A decrepit structure on the property of the New School for Music Study on Route 27 in Kingston will soon be razed, but not before local historians get a last look at it. The structure sits nestled among trees and bushes on the property. The building that houses the music school is pre-Revolutionary War, and local historians believe the ice house may date back to the late 18th or early 19th centuries.
Times News
Tamaqua fire victims trying to recover
Meg Orozco has visited her Tamaqua apartment several times since it was destroyed by a Saturday evening fire, hoping to recover something - anything. “There’s nothing in there I can salvage. It’s a total loss,” she said. “You can’t walk in there without being soaked up to above your ankles. It’s bad.”
Troopers: Gambling machine thief caught on camera
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Police in the Poconos are searching for the crook who stole nearly $2,000 from a gambling machine. Troopers say a man entered the Exxon along Weir Lake Road near Brodheadsville late last month and removed screws from the side of the machine. He then went on...
Scranton driver charged with stealing Krispy Kreme truck filled with doughnuts
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A truck driver has been charged after police say he stole a Krispy Kreme truck filled with doughnuts. According to the South Abington Township Police Department, on October 28 around 9:00 a.m. officers were told that a Krispy Kreme truck was stolen. Workers at the Krispy Kreme in […]
Scranton doctor using new tool to diagnose lung cancer
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — November is lung cancer awareness month and the American Cancer Society estimates nearly a quarter-million new cases of lung cancer this year. Detecting it as quickly as possible is key to successful treatment. Traditional low-dose radiation lung cancer screening, combined with a needle and/or a scalpel is the go-to method, […]
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
Deadly crash in Columbia County
BENTON, Pa. — A man has died after a crash Thursday in Columbia County. The coroner says Nicholas Floriani of Orangeville was driving on Route 254 in Greenwood Township, near Benton, just after 11 p.m. Thursday when he lost control of his car. Officials believe speed was a factor...
