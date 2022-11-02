Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez Has An Alternative Take On the Silk Slip Dress
This week, Selena Gomez’s highly anticipated documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, is due to premiere on Apple TV+. The pop star opens up in the film about her experience in the spotlight, her hardships after being diagnosed with lupus, and how she managed her mental health through it all. She’s now out promoting her project in elegant looks that command attention.
A Closer Read of Kim Kardashian’s Elaborate Mystique Costume
I’ve written before about the semiology apparent in most Kardashian content (and handbag collections), but the family tends to bring their symbolic best on Halloween. Kendall Jenner raised eyebrows by dressing up as a “Sexy Woody” from Toy Story. Could this be a nod to her reality show’s home network? After all, Hulu’s majority shares are owned by Disney, and in a recent Kardashians episode, Kim commented that the KarJenners are “really part of the Disney fam.” Later on, Kenny also revived a meme by dressing as the cucumber she struggled to cut in season one of The Kardashians. The KarJenners are nothing if not self-referential!
Jennifer Lopez Takes on TikTok’s Favorite Nail Trend—But With a Twist
Show-stopping nails are nothing new for Jennifer Lopez. But from her milky bridal manicure to her vampy fall manicure, the triple-threat performer has been marking practically every occasion with a masterfully crafted set lately. Among her latest statements crafted by her longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, was a sharp, creamy white...
Patti Wilson, Fashion’s Low-Key Legend, Chats Ahead of Her CFDA Award
Fashion loves to throw the superlative ‘legend’ about in connection with some of the people who work in it, but few live up to the hype. Stylist Patti Wilson, who will receive the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday night, most definitely does. It’s a rare moment in the spotlight for Wilson, who has attained iconic status, but has preferred to stay under the radar: she’s the very definition of a low-key legend, someone who has always chosen to focus on creating groundbreaking work rather than her own public persona and profile.
Katie Holmes Helps Dr. Barbara Sturm Celebrate Two Manhattan Store Openings
For a city filled with Dr. Barbara Sturm disciples, New York surprisingly didn’t have a store dedicated to the German skin-care brand. That is, until now; as of this week, uptown and downtown Manhattan each got their own spa and boutique. It was all the reason Sturm, alongside fan Katie Holmes, gathered a very chic group at Casa Cruz for a night of cocktails, dinner, and dancing.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Do Autumnal Couple’s Style
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have embraced the autumnal weather transition in New York City with sturdy outerwear. On several outings, the couple has been seen swaddled in cozy coats—this month, Sophie has had jackets from Acne Studios, Eytys and Nanushka on rotation. On Halloween, both rocked hardwearing trans-seasonal...
Margot Robbie Wears Her Wildest (Flared) Suit to Date
Margot Robbie isn’t one to play it safe on the red carpet. From the caped Celine look she wore to the London premiere of Amsterdam, to the distinctly bridal Chanel gown she sported at the New York premiere of the movie, the star loves a head-turning fashion moment. At...
It’s a Baguette—Fendi Re-Releases 25 Baguettes From the Archive
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We all know the scene. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw is lost somewhere south of Houston Street when an armed gunman asks for her Manolo Blahniks and her bag. Before handing it over, Bradshaw bravely corrects her mugger: “It’s a Baguette.” And the rest is history. The style, which was debuted by Silvia Venturini Fendi in 1997, was dubbed the Baguette after the way it sits like, say, a particular French bread under the arm when carried. Soon, the accessory came to be known as an It bag, one which fashion historians cite as the first-ever. That was a quarter of a century ago, and to celebrate the milestone today, a slew of new, limited-edition 25th-anniversary Baguette bags have arrived fresh from the Fendi boulangerie.
Georgia May Jagger, Petra Collins, and More Celebrated Isamaya’s New Drop With a Rhinestone Rodeo-Themed Party in L.A.
“Well, it’s just good fun, isn’t it?” Isamaya Ffrench, clad in faux fur and leather, exclaimed as she took in the scene. It was half past eight on Thursday evening, and Los Angeles’ famed Saddle Ranch on the Sunset Strip was already crowded with bright young things dressed in studs, Stetsons, and fringe. They were there to celebrate the second drop for the British makeup artist’s collection Isamaya Beauty, a new five-piece capsule called Wild Star. “It’s a Western story,” Ffrench explained, nodding toward a counter lined with gilded tubes and compacts flecked with rhinestones and silhouetted with the torsos of bucking broncos. “The campaign is about a girl that lives and breathes this kind of Texas vibe—so we just had to do the launch party here, at this dive-y Western bar.”
Selena Gomez Confirms This Is the Fall Nail Polish Shade of the Moment
Last night in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez stepped out for the premiere of the Apple TV documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. The film centers on a dark period of the pop star’s life and the steps she took to step into a new light. Her look served as a visual marker of this bold and buoyant era, punctuated by a chic tangerine manicure that brought to mind the season’s more effulgent hues.
Inside the Art and Artist-Filled Rema Hort Mann Foundation Gala
Tuesday night, the Rema Hort Mann Foundation celebrated its 25th anniversary, albeit two years late due to the pandemic. The glittering evening made up for lost time. A dizzying array of talent gathered for an evening of reflection, conversation, and music. The foundation was created in memory of Rema Hort...
When Will We Stop Reducing Women’s Body Types to Trends?
The return of low rise jeans and miniskirts last year was a harbinger of another imminent comeback. Thin is, once again, back in folks. Whether it be on catwalks or in campaigns, fashion has been all clavicles, concave stomachs and visible hip bones as of late. Many have hypothesized the...
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, Marc Jacobs, and More
Halloween was quite an extravagant celebration for celebrities who managed to go above and beyond with their costumes. One famous face in the mix was Kendall Jenner, who wore a Toy Story-inspired look based on the character Jessie. Though, Jenner put a saucy spin on the ensemble; she wore the signature hat, a crop top, arm bands, denim hot pots, and a pair of cow-print chaps.
With Help From Bella Hadid, Balenciaga and Adidas Return With Another Collection
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you missed out on the inaugural debut of the Balenciaga and Adidas collection, today could be your lucky day—that’s if you move quickly. The two powerhouses released a second installment that is available to shop now, well, until it inevitably sells out, of course.
Victoria Beckham Has a New Favorite Styling Hack
While Victoria Beckham has been busy building her fashion empire, David has been filming *Save Our Squad—*a new Disney+ series that follows David as he mentors a young football team in his East London hometown. Naturally, the Beckham family was out in full force to support the sports star’s new venture at the London premiere, with Romeo, Cruz, Harper and Victoria all in attendance.
Selena Gomez on the Powerful Vulnerability of Her New Documentary
There is a moment early in Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, the new documentary premiering November 4 on Apple TV+, in which the star admits to the people gathered in her dressing room: “My body is very young.” She’s talking about the way a certain outfit emphasizes—or doesn’t—her figure, making her appear, as she puts it, “like a 12-year-old boy.” But it’s more than just an assessment of her costume; it’s also a gesture toward one of the central tensions of the star’s career and this film—the precise pressure that a self-awareness of other people’s awareness can impose. Will her fans see a shadow of the Disney star she once was? Or will they see a powerful singer in her own right? How does her clothing, behavior, performance—essentially every move she makes—contribute to the narrative that her fans and detractors are relentlessly constructing?
Inside Glamour’s 2022 Woman of the Year Awards
Last night, Glamour Magazine hosted its annual Woman of The Year Awards, celebrating three decades of honoring some of the world’s most inspiring women. 2022’s distinguished honorees include actor Angela Bassett, designer and founder of the Fifteen Percent Pledge Aurora James, band and sister-trio HAIM, EGOT-achieving actor, singer and television host Jennifer Hudson, physician and abortion rights activist Dr. Rebecca Gomperts, and gun violence prevention activist and founder of Moms Demand Action Shannon Watts.
Collection
Hot air balloons were Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia’s inspiration for resort 2023—particularly their colorful stripes and rope fastenings. The references don’t hit you over the head in the look book, which focuses more on the house’s signature remixed tailoring, knitwear, and slinky dresses, but there are some sweaters in the full collection that feature these contraptions. The most interesting manifestation is a silky button-down top with salmon stripes and a net-like detail over the top. Compare it to a drawing of early hot air balloon flights and it’s almost uncanny, though it’s unlikely anybody on the street would guess.
Shopping for Leather Jackets With Designer and TV Host Jérôme LaMaar
Jérôme LaMaar enters L Train Vintage’s No Relation Vintage outpost in the East Village looking incredibly glam. They’re a bedazzled ’70s beacon among the NYU students checking out the store’s workwear and leather pieces. The designer turned reality-TV judge’s hair is done up in a bleached coif, and they are wearing a pair of light-wash flares, a burgundy leather jacket, and snakeskin boots (their grandfather’s). Underneath it all, LaMaar wears a Baby Phat T-shirt; they started interning at the label when they were 15, eventually transitioning into a full-time job.
Street Style’s Boho Revival
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The original boho It girls (including Isabel Marant, Sienna Miller, and the Olsen twins) are dusting off their suede booties and embroidered vests. The slow-burning bohemian revival is finally ablaze. The trend, which ruled in the early aughts, took over the decade with coin belts, suede bags, and romantic florals. These days, street stylers are getting in touch with their bohemian sides by sporting patchwork denim, pastel florals, and macramé dresses. Scroll through for inspiration on how you can try out the trend, and shop some of our favorite picks from blouses to bags. And be sure to follow along as the Street Style Trend Tracker showcases the best looks from the season.
