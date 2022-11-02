Read full article on original website
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
foxla.com
VIDEO: Police chase suspect in motorcycle tries to blend in with other motorcyclists
LOS ANGELES - A police chase involving a motorcyclist took wild and wacky turns across Los Angeles County late Friday night. The suspect first led the Glendale Police Department on a chase before the suspect made their way to Eagle Rock, Universal Studios Hollywood, Hollywood and then West Hollywood. Over...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed Beside 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge
A person was killed Saturday morning on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. when a witness told the California Highway Patrol that a person was lying in the slow lane of southbound Ocean View Boulevard next to the freeway off-ramp.
One Arrested, Nine Cited During Pomona DUI Operation
One person was arrested during a driving while under the influence and drivers license check operation Saturday in Pomona.
mynewsla.com
CHP Reports One Killed in Big Rig Crash on Freeway in Rosemead
A person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday morning in a crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. on...
mynewsla.com
Two of Three Covina Shooting Suspects Turn Themselves in
Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a house party shooting in Covina that killed two men turned themselves in to authorities Saturday. Homicide Investigators coordinated with the attorneys for 19-year-old Brian Thomas Ramos and 18-year-old Adrian Joseph Robles, and they turned themselves in, according to sheriff’s officials.
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Freeway in Mission Viejo
A person was killed Saturday morning during a traffic crash on the San Diego (5) Freeway in Mission Viejo, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Avery Parkway and involved a gray sedan, the California Highway Patrol reported. A representative from the coroner’s office...
2urbangirls.com
Motorist booked following crash that killed Moonshadows owner
A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead — including an owner of the Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu — was booked on suspicion of murder, authorities said Thursday. Kevin Gonzales was hospitalized following the crash that occurred about 9...
mynewsla.com
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Second of Two Men Fatally Shot in Covina Area; Suspects Sought
Authorities Friday identified the second of two men fatally shot at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina, and investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting that left two other men wounded. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about...
mynewsla.com
foxla.com
Armed thief attempts to rob victim in broad daylight, runs him down with car on Sunset Blvd. in WeHo
LOS ANGELES - A man is recovering after being hit by a car during an attempted armed robbery in West Hollywood Friday morning. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office responded to the 9000 block of Sunset Blvd. around 9:10 a.m. for reports of men fighting. Surveillance video shows...
mynewsla.com
Crash on 405 Snarls Traffic, but Only Minor Injuries Reported
A driver suffered minor injuries while two others escaped injury when a car and big-rig truck collided on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Seal Beach Friday. Police were called at 12:39 p.m. to the southbound 405 just north of Seal Beach Boulevard when a 2015 Nissan Altima collided with a big-rig truck, causing the truck to overturn and land on top of the car, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mitch Smith.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed A Pedestrian in Irvine
Police Friday sought the public’s help to locate a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Irvine. Irvine Police Department officers were called about 9:05 p.m. Thursday to the Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a collision and found Saman Vakili Mafakhery injured at the scene.
Suspect Drives Vehicle On Sidewalk During CHP Pursuit
Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A suspect vehicle traveled along a neighborhood sidewalk during a pursuit early Thursday morning in the Sun Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles. California Highway Patrol initiated a pursuit of a vehicle with expired tags around 12:15 a.m. Nov. 3. The suspect began circling the same...
foxla.com
Big rig explodes into flames during police chase on 5 Freeway in LA County
KERN COUNTY, Calif. - The driver of a reportedly stolen big rig out of Kern County was taken into custody Thursday after leading California Highway Patrol on a slow-speed pursuit on the 5 Freeway near the Newhall area. The truck was traveling southbound on the freeway, going through Newhall and...
Man armed with ax dies after being shot by deputies in Compton, authorities say
The sheriff's department said a victim told deputies the suspect had attacked him with a hatchet.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID female pedestrian killed on southland freeway
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday identified a 24-year-old woman who was hit by a car and killed on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the south Los Angeles area. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Fatima Mirely Castillo Perez as the pedestrian killed in the collision. California...
theavtimes.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pearblossom area ID’d
PEARBLOSSOM – Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning in the Pearblossom area. He was 29-year-old Henry Lanaro and he was homeless, according to Sarah Ardalani of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The collision happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday,...
