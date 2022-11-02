ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mynewsla.com

Person Killed Beside 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge

A person was killed Saturday morning on a roadway next to the Foothill (210) Freeway in La Canada Flintridge, authorities said. The death was reported at 10:14 a.m. when a witness told the California Highway Patrol that a person was lying in the slow lane of southbound Ocean View Boulevard next to the freeway off-ramp.
mynewsla.com

CHP Reports One Killed in Big Rig Crash on Freeway in Rosemead

A person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday morning in a crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. on...
ROSEMEAD, CA
mynewsla.com

Two of Three Covina Shooting Suspects Turn Themselves in

Two of the three suspects wanted in connection with a house party shooting in Covina that killed two men turned themselves in to authorities Saturday. Homicide Investigators coordinated with the attorneys for 19-year-old Brian Thomas Ramos and 18-year-old Adrian Joseph Robles, and they turned themselves in, according to sheriff’s officials.
COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Freeway in Mission Viejo

A person was killed Saturday morning during a traffic crash on the San Diego (5) Freeway in Mission Viejo, authorities said. The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Avery Parkway and involved a gray sedan, the California Highway Patrol reported. A representative from the coroner’s office...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in LA area crash

LOS ANGELES – A 30-year-old man who was killed in a single- vehicle crash near Silver Lake was identified Friday. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway, where the vehicle hit a wall, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Motorist booked following crash that killed Moonshadows owner

A 21-year-old motorist suspected of causing a fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left two people dead — including an owner of the Moonshadows restaurant in Malibu — was booked on suspicion of murder, authorities said Thursday. Kevin Gonzales was hospitalized following the crash that occurred about 9...
MALIBU, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Silver Lake Crash Identified

A 30-year-old man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Silver Lake was identified Friday. California Highway Patrol officers responded at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday to the Vermont Avenue off-ramp of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway, where the vehicle hit a wall, according to the CHP. Witness told authorities that the vehicle had made several lane changes prior to hitting the wall.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Officials ID Second of Two Men Fatally Shot in Covina Area; Suspects Sought

Authorities Friday identified the second of two men fatally shot at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina, and investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting that left two other men wounded. Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about...
COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

One Dead, One Injured in Big Rig Traffic Crash on Freeway in Rosemead

A person was killed and at least one other person was injured Saturday morning during a traffic crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 5:10 a.m. on...
ROSEMEAD, CA
mynewsla.com

Crash on 405 Snarls Traffic, but Only Minor Injuries Reported

A driver suffered minor injuries while two others escaped injury when a car and big-rig truck collided on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Seal Beach Friday. Police were called at 12:39 p.m. to the southbound 405 just north of Seal Beach Boulevard when a 2015 Nissan Altima collided with a big-rig truck, causing the truck to overturn and land on top of the car, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mitch Smith.
SEAL BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Seek Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed A Pedestrian in Irvine

Police Friday sought the public’s help to locate a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Irvine. Irvine Police Department officers were called about 9:05 p.m. Thursday to the Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a collision and found Saman Vakili Mafakhery injured at the scene.
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID female pedestrian killed on southland freeway

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday identified a 24-year-old woman who was hit by a car and killed on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the south Los Angeles area. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Fatima Mirely Castillo Perez as the pedestrian killed in the collision. California...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Pearblossom area ID’d

PEARBLOSSOM – Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning in the Pearblossom area. He was 29-year-old Henry Lanaro and he was homeless, according to Sarah Ardalani of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The collision happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday,...
PEARBLOSSOM, CA

