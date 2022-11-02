ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Watch: Gadirova & Kinsella at World Gymnastics Championships

Video caption: Gymnastics World Championships: GB fight back to win bronze in men's team finalGymnastics World Championships: GB fight back to win bronze in men's team final. The championships are the first opportunity for nations to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The top three highest-ranked teams in the team finals will automatically qualify a team of five gymnasts for the Games.
The Associated Press

Brazil’s Andrade makes history, wins world gymnastics title

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Rebeca Andrade grew immune to pressure long ago. Enduring three reconstructive knee surgeries provides some perspective. It’s why the 23-year-old Brazilian gymnast wasn’t thinking about making history or her own grueling personal journey during the women’s all-around finals at the world championships on Thursday.
NBC Sports

At Grand Prix France, a figure skating story for the ages

Canadian Deanna Stellato-Dudek is older than Sarah Hughes, the 2002 Olympic figure skating champion who retired 19 years ago. Stellato-Dudek also left singles skating in the early 2000s, but she’s back after a 16-year competition break. And she’s leading Grand Prix France, a stop on the sport’s top international...
The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
102.5 The Bone

Photos: Shilese Jones wins all-around silver at Gymnastics World Championships 2022

Photos: Shilese Jones wins all-around silver at Gymnastics World Championships 2022 Silver medalist Shilese Jones of United States, gold medalist Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and bronze medalist Jessica Gadirova of Great Britain pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for Women's All-Around Final on Day 6 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 3, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Reuters

Soccer-Toothless attack a concern for pessimistic Mexico at World Cup

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Pessimism surrounds Mexico as they gear up for the World Cup in Qatar after inconsistency in qualifying and warm-up matches. Despite finishing second in the eight-team CONCACAF qulifiers behind Canada, Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's side drew criticism for the performances, with their toothless attack posing a major concern.
golfmagic.com

Norman teases "easy" PGA fix as he reveals LIV players have made a confession

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman still hasn't given up on opening up a dialogue with the PGA Tour as he teased an "easy fix" between the warring tours. Norman, 67, remained curiously silent during LIV Golf's team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral last week which was won by Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC side.
The Associated Press

Coco Gauff eliminated at WTA Finals; Iga Swiatek into semis

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Tears gathered in Coco Gauff’s eyes as she sat on the WTA Finals sideline during a changeover Thursday night after giving away a lead in what would become a 7-6 (6), 6-3 round-robin loss to Daria Kasatkina that ended the 18-year-old American’s hopes of reaching the semifinals. Gauff, who is ranked No. 4, fell to 0-4 in her debut at the season-ending tournament for the best in women’s tennis — 0-2 in singles and 0-2 in doubles with Jessica Pegula. The Floridian was the youngest participant in both events at the WTA Finals since Anna Kournikova in 1999. “I had a lot of chances. I didn’t play my best tennis today, but a lot to take from it, a lot to learn from it and hopefully do better next time,” Gauff said. “In both the (singles) matches, I had opportunities. I think I made a lot of unforced errors,” she said. “So I think that’s something that I will have to clean up.”
Daily Mail

Giarnni Regini-Moran says he is 'lost for words' after making history by becoming Great Britain's first ever men's world floor winner in front of a home crowd at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Giarnni Regini-Moran was stunned after clinching Great Britain's first ever men's world floor title at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in front of a home crowd in Liverpool. The 24-year-old Norfolk native beat newly-crowned all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto with a score of 14.533, pipping the Japanese competitor to the...
ESPN

Jade Carey adds to medal haul at worlds with vault gold

LIVERPOOL, England -- Jade Carey's rebound from Olympic disappointment in her best event ended with a gold medal at the world championships. The 22-year-old American soared to victory in the women's vault final Saturday, giving her a second trip to the top of the podium at M&S Bank Arena after helping the U.S. women capture the team gold earlier in the meet.
The Associated Press

Hashimoto adds world championship to go with Olympic gold

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Daiki Hashimoto of Japan won the men’s all-around title at the world gymnastics championship on Friday, giving the 21-year-old star a bookend to the gold he won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Hashimoto put together an all-around total of 87.198 to edge 2021 champion Zhang Boheng of China, who finished second at 87.765, well clear of bronze medalist Wataru Tanigawa of Japan at 85.231. Hashimoto posted the best score on pommel horse during his second rotation and finished second in four other events — still rings, floor exercise, vault and high bar — in a display of excellence that showcased why is the heir apparent to Japan’s Kohei Uchimura, a two-time Olympic and six-time world champion. Hashimoto finished second to Boheng by just .017 points at the 2021 world championships just a couple of months after Hashimoto’s triumph at the Olympics.
NBC Sports

Dutch break short track speed skating world records

Dutchwomen Suzanne Schulting and Xandra Velzeboer broke short track speed skating world records in the heats of a World Cup stop outside Salt Lake City on Friday. Schulting, the two-time reigning Olympic 1000m champion, clocked 1 minute, 25.958 seconds at that distance. That smashed her own record time of 1:26.514...
judoinside.com

Christa Deguchi untouchable to gold in Baku

Portuguese Telma Monteiro, winner of uncountable World Judo Tour medals and with an array of Olympic victories and a staggering continental domination showed the judo community that she isn’t done yet. With a silver medal today in Baku she shows she is ready for this Olympic qualification. She overcame Samardzic (BIH), Ilieva (BUL) and Libeer (BEL) all fell at her say-so and a place in the final against Christa Deguchi awaited her.
judoinside.com

Quality field in Baku Grand Slam

The draw of the Grand Slam in Baku (AZE) took place with densely populated categories and despite only two of the current world number ones being present, there is a clear richness and depth in every group. Olympic and world medallists adorn each contest sheet, including Giuffrida (ITA), Gjakova (KOS),...

