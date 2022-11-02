ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Patriots missing 3 offensive starters at Wednesday's practice

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqOAU_0iwJ3rTl00

Bill Belichick doesn't have much to say about Patriots staying quiet at trade deadline 00:55

FOXBORO -- Three offensive starters were missing from the practice field behind Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, as the Patriots began preparations for their Week 9 tilt with the Indianapolis Colts. Running back Damien Harris, center David Andrews, and receiver DeVante Parker were all absent from the first practice of the week.

Andrews missed New England's Week 8 win over the New York Jets with a concussion that he sustained late in the team's Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears. Parker was hurt on the first play of New England's win over the Jets on Sunday, but isn't expected to miss much time with his knee injury, according to reports.

Harris missed Wednesday's session with an illness, so he could be back on the field come Thursday. Safety Devin McCourty also missed practice for a non-injury related reason, getting a veteran's day off following his two-interception game against the Jets on Sunday.

Both Christian Barmore (knee) and Kyle Dugger (ankle), who missed Sunday's game, were present at Wednesday's session. They were among the seven players that were limited during the practice:

DL Christian Barmore - Knee
S Kyle Dugger - Ankle
S Adrian Phillips - Shoulder
WR/ SPT - Matthew Slater - Hamstring
RB Pierre Strong Jr. - Hamstring
LB Josh Uche - Hamstring
DE Deatrich Wise Jr. - Ankle

Eight players did not practice for the Colts on Wednesday:

CB Tony Brown - Hamstring
CB Stephon Gilmore - Rib
T Dennis Kelly - Calf/Ankle
RB Zack Moss - Not Injury Related - Travel
DE Yannick Ngakoue - Not Injury Related - Resting Player
QB Matt Ryan - Right Shoulder
LB Grant Stuard - Pectoral

RB Jonathan Taylor - Ankle

WBZ-TV has you covered for Sunday's Patriots-Colts game! Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, with the Pats and the Colts set to kick things off at 1 p.m. After the game, switch over to TV38 for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
PITTSBURGH, PA
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Tyron Smith’s Return Could Result in Multiple Complications

Credit where credit is due. The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is playing far beyond initial expectations. Especially following the horrible injury to their future Hall of Fame left tackle before game one. Tyron Smith has been out since before the start of the season. Suffering an avulsion fracture to his...
NBC Sports

Byron Allen prepares a bid for the Commanders

He tried to buy the Broncos. He’ll now try to buy the Commanders. According to Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg.com, media mogul Byron Allen is preparing a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel and Tanya Snyder. Allen pursued a purchase of the Broncos, but he wasn’t among the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Has 2-Word Message For Green Bay Packers

It's been a bad season for the Green Bay Packers, who have been among the most shocking underperformers of the season at 3-5. One ESPN analyst has just two words for them. During Friday's edition of Get Up, analyst Rob Ninkovich was asked to write out his thoughts on the Packers in just a few words. Taking out a card, he wrote in big, bold letters, "It's Over!"
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick knows Colts special teams unit could be a problem

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is not taking special teams lightly ahead of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis has employed a familiar face with Bubba Ventrone currently coaching the unit. The Patriots signed Ventrone as an undrafted rookie in 2005. He played 17 games on the special-teams unit for New England over the span of four seasons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

Patriots Rule Out Three Offensive Starters For Week 9 Colts Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots will be without three key offensive starters when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. New England on Friday ruled out center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and receiver DeVante Parker for the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Neither Parker nor Andrews practiced all week — with Andrews now missing six straight practices — while Cannon missed the last two sessions after practicing Wednesday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Colts at Patriots: What to watch for

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Kickoff: 1 p.m. Broadcast: CBS4. Spread: Patriots by 5½. History lesson, Part I As much hype as there has been around Colts vs. Patriots, is it a rivalry if one team dominates the other? Since the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NESN

NFL Week 9 Picks: Best-Bet Parlay Sees Colts-Patriots Defensive Struggle

The NESNBets weekly NFL best-bet parlay had its worst week of the season last week, and the losing streak has been extended. There’s no reason to get into the past, and we are on to Week 9, so let’s just get into it and be on our way. This week was tougher than most to get a read on things, so we’ve limited the parlay to just two bets and try to build this thing back up brick by brick.
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy