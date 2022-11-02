Patriots missing 3 offensive starters at Wednesday's practice

Bill Belichick doesn't have much to say about Patriots staying quiet at trade deadline 00:55

FOXBORO -- Three offensive starters were missing from the practice field behind Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, as the Patriots began preparations for their Week 9 tilt with the Indianapolis Colts. Running back Damien Harris, center David Andrews, and receiver DeVante Parker were all absent from the first practice of the week.

Andrews missed New England's Week 8 win over the New York Jets with a concussion that he sustained late in the team's Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears. Parker was hurt on the first play of New England's win over the Jets on Sunday, but isn't expected to miss much time with his knee injury, according to reports.

Harris missed Wednesday's session with an illness, so he could be back on the field come Thursday. Safety Devin McCourty also missed practice for a non-injury related reason, getting a veteran's day off following his two-interception game against the Jets on Sunday.

Both Christian Barmore (knee) and Kyle Dugger (ankle), who missed Sunday's game, were present at Wednesday's session. They were among the seven players that were limited during the practice:

DL Christian Barmore - Knee

S Kyle Dugger - Ankle

S Adrian Phillips - Shoulder

WR/ SPT - Matthew Slater - Hamstring

RB Pierre Strong Jr. - Hamstring

LB Josh Uche - Hamstring

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. - Ankle

Eight players did not practice for the Colts on Wednesday:

CB Tony Brown - Hamstring

CB Stephon Gilmore - Rib

T Dennis Kelly - Calf/Ankle

RB Zack Moss - Not Injury Related - Travel

DE Yannick Ngakoue - Not Injury Related - Resting Player

QB Matt Ryan - Right Shoulder

LB Grant Stuard - Pectoral

RB Jonathan Taylor - Ankle

