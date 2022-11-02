Second video released showing moments before Takeoff deadly shooting in Houston; person of interest sought

Read full article on original website
Related
Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Identify Person Of Interest From Shooting Video
Questions abounded in the immediate aftermath of the tragic killing of Takeoff, but two, in particular, stand out: Who shot the rapper and why? The post Who Shot Takeoff And Why Was He Shot? Houston Police Seek 2 Suspects appeared first on NewsOne.
fox26houston.com
Houston nurse who tried to help Takeoff speaks about the tragic shooting
HOUSTON - More people are sharing their stories with FOX 26 about the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff. A Houston nurse heard the gunshots from the 810 Billiards and Bowling entrance early Tuesday morning. She and her neighbors stepped out on their balconies as the tragedy unfolded not too far away.
Click2Houston.com
Taco truck employee critically injured in shooting in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an employee at a taco truck was shot in southwest Houston Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a taco truck located in the 8700 block of S. Braeswood around 9:30 p.m. Police...
fox26houston.com
How bad has recent violent crime in Harris County really become?
HOUSTON - With dominating headlines of crime and deadly shootings in the Greater Houston area and Harris County, especially with the death of rap superstar Takeoff from the group Migos, it's almost unfathomable to see exactly how bad things have gotten and if it was always this way. Was crime...
californiaexaminer.net
A Man In Houston Is Charged With Killing His Mother’s Roommate
On Wednesday, police in Houston arrested a guy for questioning in the shooting death of a man who had been sharing his mother’s home with him. Sheriff Ed González of Harris County, Texas, announced that 22-year-old Robert Jones of Houston has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Fitzroy George.
Houston police looking for aggravated assault suspect accused of hitting victim in head with bat
Police said the suspect hit the victim with a bat after they both stepped out of their vehicles in the middle of an intersection. HPD released a photo of the suspect's vehicle.
fox26houston.com
1 person arrested after shooting reported in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON - Police responded to a shooting that happened outside a local daycare in southwest Houston. Reports say Houston police received a call from the daycare about a shooting at the intersection nearby in the 6570 block of West Bellfort Blvd. near Westbury. The shooting was said to occur in...
fox26houston.com
Missing woman: Houston police ask for help locating Hollie Bloemer
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing woman. Hollie Bloemer, 31, was last seen near the 7200 block of Regency Square Ct. near Sharpstown in southwest Houston. Police say the last time anyone had contact with her was on Oct. 31 around 12:30 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Deadly Takeoff shooting, two additional victims in stable condition
HOUSTON - Houston Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of Migos rapper, Takeoff. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball was shot, along with two other people, in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The shooting occurred at 1201 Jacinto Street in Downtown Houston. Investigators say...
cw39.com
Man arrested, charged with deadly stabbing of woman in a METRORail car near southeast Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was arrested and charged with the deadly stabbing of a woman in a METRORail car on Saturday evening. Christopher Gerard Washington, 51, was arrested by METRO police on Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but more charges are pending the autopsy of the victim.
Click2Houston.com
Baby, 2 toddlers among 5 people hit by truck near taco stand in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two women, a baby and two toddlers were hit by a truck after a major rollover crash near a parked taco truck at a southwest Houston intersection Friday morning, police say. According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened in the 7900 block of La Roche...
Homicide investigators called to SE Houston wooded area where skeletal remains located
Workers in the area made the gruesome discovery at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer crashes patrol vehicle into suspected drunk driver on Katy Fwy
HOUSTON - Authorities have a woman suspected of driving while intoxicated behind bars after a police officer crashed their patrol vehicle into her car in west Houston. It happened a little before 3 a.m. when investigators say a Houston PD officer was going east on the main lanes of Katy Fwy and Wilcrest. That's when the officer came across a red sedan stopped in one of the lanes with no hazard lights on and rear-ended the vehicle.
Widow looking for justice after husband's workplace death in Harris County 2 months ago
Hugo Canamar's 70-year-old coworker is accused of killing him but claimed self-defense after an alleged quarrel over loose dogs around the business.
fox26houston.com
New video shows moments leading up to Takeoff deadly shooting in Houston
HOUSTON - New video obtained by TMZ shows the moments before Migos member, Takeoff, was fatally shot in downtown Houston early Tuesday morning. SECOND VIDEO: DIFFERENT ANGLE OF DEADLY TAKEOFF SHOOTING SHOWS MAN HOLDING GUN. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. Video captures Quavo in an...
Have you seen her? Woman missing since Monday last seen in SW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing since Monday. Her name is Hollie Bloemer. She is 31 years old. Police said she was last seen in southwest Houston on Regency Square Court near Harwin Drive. Hollie was last...
Report: Missing 1-year-old from Houston area dead after father fatally stabs child, himself
Police said the 1-year-old at the center of a Houston-area Amber Alert is dead after the suspect in her abduction, her father, fatally stabbed her and himself, KPRC in Houston reported.
Click2Houston.com
‘I’m poor, but I’m a billionaire at heart,’ 37-year-old dealing with homelessness artist shares Jesus masterpiece off freeway
HOUSTON – There was a Jesus sighting along the northbound feeder lanes of U.S. 59 near Gessner Road Friday morning. The painting was challenging for any driver to miss. Even more difficult is the task of creating it. “I don’t think I will ever master it because we don’t...
'Like a store': Man arrested after deputies find drug operation in south Houston home, deputies say
Neighbors near the home complained to the police and said there would be activity all day and night surrounding the residence for weeks.
Autopsy: Migos rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to head, torso
HOUSTON — Rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to his head and torso after a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday, an autopsy of the singer revealed on Wednesday. The rapper, who was one-third of Migos, an Atlanta-based trio, was shot outside a private party at the...
