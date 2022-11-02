Read full article on original website
Smithonian
Tiger Sharks Carry Cameras to Help Scientists Map Seagrass
If a human diver tried to map underwater seagrass, it would be slow going. Limited to fairly shallow waters, the person would need to come up for air and take breaks from swimming. So, to better understand where these marine flowering plants grow, a team of scientists turned to some unusual allies: sharks.
Invasive Mosquito Tied to Malaria Outbreak in Ethiopia
An outbreak of malaria has hit Ethiopia’s fourth-most populous city, Dire Dawa. In 2019, the city had only 205 reported cases of the life-threatening, flu-like disease, but that number soared to more than 2,400 in the first half of 2022 alone, according to Science’s Gretchen Vogel. Scientists presented...
Wander Through a 2,200-Foot-Long Tunnel Beneath Niagara Falls
Visitors to Niagara Falls have a new way to experience the iconic triple waterfall. Travelers can now wander through a massive, century-old 2,200-foot-long tunnel located 180 feet beneath the historic hydroelectric plant that once converted the roaring waterfall’s powerful whitewater into electricity. The tunnel opens to a 65-foot, river-level viewing platform that offers a spectacular front-row seat to the gushing flow of Horseshoe Falls, the largest of Niagara's three flows.
Why Scientists Are Sending Radio Signals to the Moon and Jupiter
Researchers in Alaska have blasted a beam of radio signals some 374 million miles into space—all the way to Jupiter. Though the experiment sounds like something out of a science fiction novel, it’s just a way for scientists to test whether Earth-based radio transmitters can study electrically charged particles in the atmospheres of other planets, which they believe are brimming with useful information.
This Record-Breaking Passenger Train Is Over a Mile Long
As it traveled through the Swiss Alps last weekend, a 1.2-mile-long locomotive set the record for the world’s longest passenger train. The Rhaetian Railway company cinched the record to honor the 175th anniversary of Switzerland’s first railway, and to highlight some of Switzerland’s most impressive engineering feats, railway director Renato Fasciati tells the Associated Press.
Fishing Cats Face Many Human Threats. What Can Be Done to Save Them?
The cry of the fishing cat sounds like the quack of a duck, and the rest of this midsize feline also seems tailor-made for the life aquatic. Its narrow, streamlined head is ideal for dips in the mangrove swamps and wetlands of South and Southeast Asia, its habitat, and its pointy ears even fold down during a dive, serving as earplugs. The short, stout tail works like a rudder; the back feet are partially webbed. The unusual half-retractable claws sweep through the water like anglers’ hooks, snagging prey, and the extra-thick coat guards against the damp.
Don’t drill your own teeth! Quashing rotten dental advice on TikTok
Watch enough TikTok videos and you’re sure to see one extolling a special kind of do-it-yourself dentistry. Not about brushing and flossing, except maybe flossing with strands of your hair. These are videos on drilling into your teeth and cementing gems to them or filing your teeth to reshape them.
Why Prehistoric Herders Didn’t Spit Out Their Watermelon Seeds
About 6,000 years ago, a band of herders corralled their sheep into a cave in northern Africa. As the group settled in for the night, they probably munched on seeds, gossiped and gazed at the cave walls, which were adorned with paintings of spear-wielding hunters and dashing prey. The weary nomads wouldn’t have noticed when some of the seeds fell to the ground.
