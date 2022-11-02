Read full article on original website
Slate
The Most Hated Man in America
At the beginning of World War II, the greatest threat to the American war effort wasn’t the Nazis or the Japanese—it was runaway inflation. The man in charge of stopping it was the country’s “price czar,” Leon Henderson. In 1942, he controlled how much coffee ordinary people could drink and how many tires they could buy. Those rules made him a nationwide villain. But would they save the country?
Meet the American who first commanded the Marines: Revolutionary War hero Samuel Nicholas
Major Samuel Nicholas was the first captain of the Marines and in 1776 led his men on a daring raid on the Bahamas, establishing the Marines as a formidable fighting force.
Golf.com
Best Jobs in Golf: These 13 incredible gigs will fill you with envy
The game is filled with colorful characters, many of whom play essential roles in the creation, development and maintenance of the courses we play, the clubs we swing, even the drinks we enjoy at round’s end. Good jobs all, but which are the very best?. In search of that...
Smithonian
The Forgotten Sisters Who Pioneered the Historical Novel
If one were to pinpoint the precise moment the Porter sisters experienced the pinnacle of literary fame, it would likely be the year 1814. By then, Jane and Anna Maria Porter were in their late 30s and living together outside London. They’d published 17 books, including several international bestsellers, and gained reputations as two very different paragons of feminine talent. Jane’s looks and personality proved a tall, dark and serious contrast to Maria’s, as light, bright and sparkling. With no more than a charity-school education, the sisters had grown up nurturing each other’s ambitions, editing each other’s writing and turning themselves into household names.
Golf.com
Augusta National is hiring! Ranking the 10 best Masters job openings
Golf fans, it’s time to beef up your resume. Augusta National is hiring. Yes, the Tradition Unlike Any Other is beefing up its Temporary Workforce Unlike Any Other, and if you’re looking to get a taste of how the sausage is made at golf’s most beloved event, now’s your chance to see your dream become a reality.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Frank Luke: The WWI Flying Ace Who Was Like a Real-Life Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell
While dogfights first occurred during the Mexican Revolution, it wasn’t until the First World War that they became widespread. Upon returning home from service, pilots with the Aviation Section, US Signal Corps and the US Army Air Service were treated like heroes. Sadly, not all of them came back, including Frank Luke, a dashing and talented pilot who racked up an astonishing record before being shot down over France.
Golf.com
He had never touched a golf club. This college team took a chance on him anyway
In July 2020, in southwest Ohio, a recent high school graduate named Patrick Rukundo received a phone call with an unexpected offer. It came from the golf coach at a local college. The coach was dangling a scholarship, a golden deal to join the team that fall. As a standout...
Golf.com
This is what a hole-in-one on the most epic par-3 in golf looks like
California’s Monterey Peninsula has an embarrassment of stunning, iconic golf scenery, with windswept holes set hard against scraggly cliffs above the often-angry Pacific Ocean. And while Pebble Beach’s historic par-3 7th hole gets a lot of attention, Pebble Beach is not the best course in this tiny but crowded...
Golf.com
‘I came along too early’: Lee Trevino on LIV Golf money, pro golf’s future
WACO, Texas — Lee Trevino won 29 PGA Tour titles in his legendary career, including a half-dozen majors. His total on-course earnings: $3,478,328. My, how times have changed — with the rise of LIV Golf, yes, but also with the PGA Tour’s own hefty purse and bonus boosts.
