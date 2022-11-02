Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth to play in seventh edition of The Match, per report
The Match is returning, and this year's edition might be the most star-studded of them all. What began back in 2018 on Thanksgiving with Tiger Woods playing Phil Mickelson in a head-to-head round has endured for four years in many different versions. This one -- with Woods and Rory McIlroy facing Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas -- features 24 major championships and four of the best golfers of the last 30 years all on the course together.
golfmagic.com
Will Zalatoris FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge
Will Zalatoris has been forced to withdraw from Tiger Woods' forthcoming Hero World Challenge. It appears that a back injury Zalatoris sustained during the second leg of last season's FedEx Cup Playoffs appears to still be causing the young American discomfort. Zalatoris, who was previously a PGA Tour Rookie of...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Golf rules: Can a golfer move their golf ball out of a divot?
It's one of the most brutal moments in golf: arriving to your golf ball to find that it has wound up in the middle of an old divot. The shot you thought you hit well and wound wind up with a clean lie in the fairway now leaves you in a gross-looking spot.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour respond to Bubba Watson's pay-for-play claims after LIV season finale
Bubba Watson, who now plays in the LIV Golf League, has had some interesting things to say recently. Before LIV Golf's inaugural season came to a close with the $50m team championship in Miami - which the 4 Aces GC won - the two-time major champion gave an extensive interview to The Times of London in which he opened up on a number of topics.
You'll be shocked to see LIV Golf's top money earners compared to their earnings on the PGA Tour
Pat Perez is unapologetic for joining LIV Golf and cashing in after more than two decades on the PGA Tour. Though no one feels sorry for a man who won nearly $29 million in prize money in 21 years on the tour, Perez wanted what everyone wants: Less work; more money.
Golf.com
‘I got paid behind closed doors’: Bubba Watson says he received appearance fees during PGA Tour career
If the civil war that has played out in the golf world in 2022 has delivered one thing in particular, it’s opinions and previously unspoken details. Everyone in pro golf has been asked to share their thoughts, and in the process a lot of back-channel information has been divulged.
Golf.com
Augusta National is hiring! Ranking the 10 best Masters job openings
Golf fans, it’s time to beef up your resume. Augusta National is hiring. Yes, the Tradition Unlike Any Other is beefing up its Temporary Workforce Unlike Any Other, and if you’re looking to get a taste of how the sausage is made at golf’s most beloved event, now’s your chance to see your dream become a reality.
Golf.com
How to hit off a sidehill lie like a pro, according to a Top 100 Teacher
Every round is rife with challenges, big and small. Case in point for the latter is dealing with a sidehill lie, which you can find even when you drive for the fairway. It’s a potentially funky situation, but not if you know how to adjust your setup so it feels like a regular shot from the short grass.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy shows off impressive trophy room, but needs to find a better place for his FedEx Cups
The thing about racking up trophies like Rory McIlroy is that you need a place to put them. So it should come as no surprise to learn the 23-time PGA Tour winner and four-time major champ has a beautiful room dedicated to his first-place prizes. These awards come in all...
golfmagic.com
Greg Norman REFUSES changes to LIV for OWGR points: "They were NEVER prepared!"
Greg Norman has claimed the Official World Golf Ranking [OWGR] was "never prepared" for LIV Golf as he ruled out making changes to fulfil the current qualifying criteria. Whilst there is an ongoing legal battle between the PGA Tour and the breakaway series - of which the 67-year-old Australian is the commissioner - many believe the most crucial element of this whole saga is world ranking points.
Dow Finsterwald, 1st PGA champion in stroke play, dies at 93
Dow Finsterwald became a footnote in history as the first player to win the PGA Championship in stroke play and the last U.S. captain of a Ryder Cup before continental Europe was invited to join. More than a major champion and Ryder Cup player, he devoted his life to golf...
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm sets up Meal Train for Max and Lacey Homa after the birth of their son, understands the pains of being a Tour Dad
On All Hallow’s Eve, Max and Lacey Homa welcomed their firstborn son, Cam, into the world. It was a massive, life-changing moment for the Tiger Woods of Golf Twitter, but as any new parent can tell you, it was not without its own set of challenges. Sleepless nights, nagging anxiety about that eventual learner’s permit, and, of course, the hospital food. My god, the hospital food. Thankfully for the Homas, a thoughtful coworker by the name of Jon Rahm has been there and done that (twice), and wanted to help out …
Golf Digest
Signed Tiger Woods golf ball that was used for famous hole-in-one is up for sale
One of the oddest and lesser-known things about Tiger Woods' incredible career is that he hasn't had a hole-in-one in competition since 1998. Making the drought even weirder is that Woods made one in each of his first three seasons as a pro. So getting your hands on one of those three golf balls is difficult—unless Tiger happened to toss one to you himself.
Golf.com
PGA Tour will allow players to miss one elevated event in revamped schedule
Maybe there is a little wiggle room in the new PGA Tour schedule after all. According to a PGA Tour memo sent to players last week, which was first reported by the Associated Press, players will be allowed to miss one of the new elevated events this season due to “personal or professional reasons” and still be eligible for Player Impact Program bonuses.
Golf instruction: Proper ball position for every club in the bag
All great shots start with the proper setup. If you’re stepping to the ball incorrectly, it’ll be difficult to yield a good result. Depending on what club you’re using, you’ll have to put the ball in a different place in your stance. A general tip — the shorter the club, the further back in the stance it should go. With longer clubs such as driver, the ball needs to move towards your front foot.
Golf.com
3 leaf-removal tactics that every homeowner should try, according to a superintendent
Ah, fall. Such a pretty time of year, when the leaves turn a Crayola box of colors before dropping to the ground and turning our days into a living hell. Or, at least, a headache for golfers, homeowners and superintendents. Dave Ousterhout, a 24-year member of the Golf Course Superintendents...
GolfWRX
PXG 0211 woods review: The best value in golf?
PXG’s line of 0211 woods and irons were engineered for golfers who want easy to hit clubs that have the latest technology but won’t empty their wallet. With the new 0211 line introduced this year PXG has gone even farther to incorporate everything they learned and engineer the best budget line they could. I have played a good amount with PXG’s flagship 0311 woods and irons so I wasn’t going into this review expecting a whole lot from the cheaper options, but I was wrong. These might be one of the best values in golf! To hear my full review, listen to the Club Junkie podcast below or on your favorite podcast platform. Just search GolfWRX Radio.
Golf Digest
Bryson DeChambeau announces the death of his father
After years of battling kidney disease, Bryson DeChambeau’s father died on Friday at the age of 63. Bryson announced his father Jon’s death on social media on Saturday and said, “I’m sad to see you go but you’ve been through way too much pain in this life. I’m so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play.”
Golf.com
Rules Guy: Are you allowed to brush ice away on the green if doing so forms a path for your ball to follow?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. My rules question dates back 30 years, but it has never sat well with me — finding out if it was resolved properly is on my bucket list. One morning in league play, I drove a par 4 to 20 feet from the cup. Upon leaving the tee box, it started sleeting; by the time we reached the green, it was blanketed in sleet. Obviously, I wanted a reasonable chance of holing an eagle, but I knew there was no realistic way of keeping my ball on-line over a layer of ice pellets. Play hadn’t been suspended — it was a quick, freak storm — so waiting for the ice to melt wasn’t an option. I proceeded thusly: Without creating a trough, I used my hand to brush away as much sleet as I could along my line. My eagle putt stopped a foot short, and I tapped in. No sooner than I plucked the ball from the cup, a playing partner said my brushing action constituted a rules violation, and I was assessed a penalty. Should I have been penalized, or should the birdie have stood? —Steve Jones, Springfield, Ill.
Bernhard Langer is golf's ageless wonder of the PGA Tour Champions
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Bernhard Langer’s bar is a bit higher than us mortals. In the past 15 months, the Boca Raton resident won for a 43rd time on the PGA Tour Champions, becoming the oldest champion on the tour. He also captured his record sixth Charles Schwab Cup. He not only shot his age twice – the first time coming on his 64th birthday – but beat his age with a 63.
