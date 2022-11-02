ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Norway plans sanctuary for ‘spy’ whale Hvaldimir who came in from cold

When a beluga whale started to play with Norwegian fishing boats and interact with tourists in 2019, it became an internet sensation. The sociable creature seemed drawn to humans, and they were drawn to him. But Hvaldimir’s story seems to be a sad one; wearing a tight harness stamped with “equipment of St Petersburg”, the media went crazy, with talk of a “spy whale”.
Albany Herald

China's rocket booster falls from space, crash lands in the Pacific Ocean

The charred remnants of a rocket booster plunged uncontrolled back to Earth Friday morning, an event decried in the West as an irresponsibly risky move by the China National Space Administration. The rocket reentered the atmosphere over the south-central Pacific Ocean just after 6 a.m. ET, according to the US...
Albany Herald

'Somebody is going to die': How Seoul's deadly Halloween crush unfolded

A fresh graduate in her first full-time job; a teenager who helped raise her siblings after their father's death; a foreign exchange student excited for his first trip to Asia. In the seven days since 156 people were killed in a Halloween crush in the South Korean capital, the names...

