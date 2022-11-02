Read full article on original website
Related
Goldie Hawn Proved Age is Just a Number While Wearing Skintight Black Spandex & Jumping On a Trampoline
It’s the start of the week, and we’re in desperate need of some inspiration. Luckily, we don’t have to look any further than Goldie Hawn’s Instagram account. The beloved Oscar-winning actress is getting us energized for the week ahead with her latest video on the social media platform, in which she shares her exercise routine with fans while sporting a fitted spandex number.
US women's gymnastics clinches gold at world championships
NEW YORK — U.S. gymnastics fans can now officially book their trips to the Paris Olympics. The U.S. women's gymnastics team won gold at the 2022 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Tuesday in Liverpool, England, securing their ticket to the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. It is the national team's sixth consecutive win since 2011.
trailrunnermag.com
‘Allie Mac’ Wins World Championship, Leads Team USA to Gold
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Hours after Allie McLaughlin crossed the finish line of an intense uphill trail running race of the Thai mountain village of Ban Khun Chang Khian on Friday, she was amazed to be greeted by a small throng of adoring young fans.
SELF
New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.https://www.self.com/
Comments / 16