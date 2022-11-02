Read full article on original website
‘I got paid behind closed doors’: Bubba Watson says he received appearance fees during PGA Tour career
If the civil war that has played out in the golf world in 2022 has delivered one thing in particular, it’s opinions and previously unspoken details. Everyone in pro golf has been asked to share their thoughts, and in the process a lot of back-channel information has been divulged.
Why Tony Finau and Jon Rahm were Johnny Manziel’s favorite playing partners ever
It’s every average golfer’s dream to take on a PGA Tour pro in a round of golf. There’s so much to learn from playing against the best — their swing, their mental acuity, or the way they navigate their way around the golf course. So what...
Signed Tiger Woods golf ball that was used for famous hole-in-one is up for sale
One of the oddest and lesser-known things about Tiger Woods' incredible career is that he hasn't had a hole-in-one in competition since 1998. Making the drought even weirder is that Woods made one in each of his first three seasons as a pro. So getting your hands on one of those three golf balls is difficult—unless Tiger happened to toss one to you himself.
ClubTest Proving Ground: How does PXG’s $219 driver stack up?
Buying a new driver can be expensive, especially when it comes to purchasing one from a major OEM — but with the launch of the 0211 line of metal woods, PXG is offering name-brand gear at extreme value pricing. But the obvious question is how these less expensive clubs...
‘I came along too early’: Lee Trevino on LIV Golf money, pro golf’s future
WACO, Texas — Lee Trevino won 29 PGA Tour titles in his legendary career, including a half-dozen majors. His total on-course earnings: $3,478,328. My, how times have changed — with the rise of LIV Golf, yes, but also with the PGA Tour’s own hefty purse and bonus boosts.
Jim Nantz says he'd like to call the Masters '51 times, as bizarre as that sounds'
Jim Nantz recently announced he’ll call his final Final Four next spring. So does the voice of the Masters have an idea when he’ll make his last drive down Magnolia Lane to cover the event for CBS Sports?. “The Masters, I would like to do it 51 times,...
‘Phil made his choice:’ Defending champion Mickelson to miss PGA Tour Champions finale
The feud between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour has engulfed and impacted pro golf so completely, it’s easy to forget how quickly it has all happened. Next week, the senior statesmen of the PGA Tour Champions circuit will face off in the Tour’s season-ending finale, but it’s defending champion Phil Mickelson won’t be there.
Augusta National is hiring! Ranking the 10 best Masters job openings
Golf fans, it’s time to beef up your resume. Augusta National is hiring. Yes, the Tradition Unlike Any Other is beefing up its Temporary Workforce Unlike Any Other, and if you’re looking to get a taste of how the sausage is made at golf’s most beloved event, now’s your chance to see your dream become a reality.
PGA Tour will allow players to miss one elevated event in revamped schedule
Maybe there is a little wiggle room in the new PGA Tour schedule after all. According to a PGA Tour memo sent to players last week, which was first reported by the Associated Press, players will be allowed to miss one of the new elevated events this season due to “personal or professional reasons” and still be eligible for Player Impact Program bonuses.
How to watch the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship on Thursday: Round 1 live coverage
The 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba begins on Thursday with the first round at El Camaleón Golf Course in Mexico. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 1 on TV or online. American veteran Billy Horschel had one of the best seasons of his...
How short does a putt need to be for an acceptable gimme?
Welcome to Stuff Golfers Should Know, a GOLF.com series in which we reveal all kinds of useful golf (and life!) wisdom that is sure to make you the smartest, savviest and most prepared player in your foursome. ***. To concede, or not to concede. That is the question. Whether you...
Best Jobs in Golf: These 13 incredible gigs will fill you with envy
The game is filled with colorful characters, many of whom play essential roles in the creation, development and maintenance of the courses we play, the clubs we swing, even the drinks we enjoy at round’s end. Good jobs all, but which are the very best?. In search of that...
This TravisMathew executive takes his brand’s work-hard-play-hard ethos to heart
Every job in golf is a good job. But some gigs — like TravisMathew’s product VP (below) — make us especially envious! To browse more Best Jobs in Golf, click each link here: USGA Museum Curator | TaylorMade content creator | Luxury helicopter pilot | Titleist club builder | Superintendent’s dog | Course designer | Gold Putter Vault guardian | Social media content creator | St. Andrews Starter | Callaway equipment innovator | Course photographer.
3 shots you NEED to see from Friday’s Round 2 action in Mexico
The PGA Tour is south of the border for the World Wide Technology Championship this week, and in case you haven’t heard, the El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba in Mexico has plenty of danger zones — including a literal cave (!) in a fairway bunker on the 7th hole.
5 things you must know before teeing it up in a pro-am
What a great day and experience I had this past week to play in the TimberTech ladies pro-am with longtime PGA pro Brett Quigley and three other ladies of varying abilities, all to benefit Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness institute in Boca Raton, Fla. It can be...
Best Golf Shoes 2022: Here are the 6 best men’s golf shoes with spikes
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. It seems like spikeless golf shoes are all the rage lately (and you can...
Viktor Hovland’s quest for a three-peat in Mexico is off to a solid start
At this week’s World Wide Technology Championship, Viktor Hovland has a chance to achieve one of golf’s rarest feats: winning the same tournament three years in a row. It’s unlikely enough for a player to successfully defend a title each year, so the idea of a player winning three straight times is nearly unheard of.
Bernhard Langer isn’t immortal after all. It just feels that way
At an age — 65! — by which many pros have traded their golf clubs for pickle paddles and their Tour cards for ones issued by the AARP, Bernhard Langer is still knocking down flags on the PGA Tour Champions. In 20 starts this season, he has 10...
Best Women’s Shoes 2022: Our 9 favorite pairs of golf shoes for ladies
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022-23 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. If you’re in the market for a fresh pair of golf shoes, here are...
GOLF’s Subpar: Johnny Manziel shares his thoughts on LIV Golf from a fan’s perspective
— Thanks to our official sponsor Dewar’s. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars.
