ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Signed Tiger Woods golf ball that was used for famous hole-in-one is up for sale

One of the oddest and lesser-known things about Tiger Woods' incredible career is that he hasn't had a hole-in-one in competition since 1998. Making the drought even weirder is that Woods made one in each of his first three seasons as a pro. So getting your hands on one of those three golf balls is difficult—unless Tiger happened to toss one to you himself.
Golf.com

ClubTest Proving Ground: How does PXG’s $219 driver stack up?

Buying a new driver can be expensive, especially when it comes to purchasing one from a major OEM — but with the launch of the 0211 line of metal woods, PXG is offering name-brand gear at extreme value pricing. But the obvious question is how these less expensive clubs...
Golf.com

Augusta National is hiring! Ranking the 10 best Masters job openings

Golf fans, it’s time to beef up your resume. Augusta National is hiring. Yes, the Tradition Unlike Any Other is beefing up its Temporary Workforce Unlike Any Other, and if you’re looking to get a taste of how the sausage is made at golf’s most beloved event, now’s your chance to see your dream become a reality.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf.com

PGA Tour will allow players to miss one elevated event in revamped schedule

Maybe there is a little wiggle room in the new PGA Tour schedule after all. According to a PGA Tour memo sent to players last week, which was first reported by the Associated Press, players will be allowed to miss one of the new elevated events this season due to “personal or professional reasons” and still be eligible for Player Impact Program bonuses.
Golf.com

How short does a putt need to be for an acceptable gimme?

Welcome to Stuff Golfers Should Know, a GOLF.com series in which we reveal all kinds of useful golf (and life!) wisdom that is sure to make you the smartest, savviest and most prepared player in your foursome. ***. To concede, or not to concede. That is the question. Whether you...
Golf.com

Best Jobs in Golf: These 13 incredible gigs will fill you with envy

The game is filled with colorful characters, many of whom play essential roles in the creation, development and maintenance of the courses we play, the clubs we swing, even the drinks we enjoy at round’s end. Good jobs all, but which are the very best?. In search of that...
Golf.com

This TravisMathew executive takes his brand’s work-hard-play-hard ethos to heart

Every job in golf is a good job. But some gigs — like TravisMathew’s product VP (below) — make us especially envious! To browse more Best Jobs in Golf, click each link here: USGA Museum Curator | TaylorMade content creator | Luxury helicopter pilot | Titleist club builder | Superintendent’s dog | Course designer | Gold Putter Vault guardian | Social media content creator | St. Andrews Starter | Callaway equipment innovator | Course photographer.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Golf.com

3 shots you NEED to see from Friday’s Round 2 action in Mexico

The PGA Tour is south of the border for the World Wide Technology Championship this week, and in case you haven’t heard, the El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba in Mexico has plenty of danger zones — including a literal cave (!) in a fairway bunker on the 7th hole.
Golf.com

5 things you must know before teeing it up in a pro-am

What a great day and experience I had this past week to play in the TimberTech ladies pro-am with longtime PGA pro Brett Quigley and three other ladies of varying abilities, all to benefit Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness institute in Boca Raton, Fla. It can be...
BOCA RATON, FL
Golf.com

Best Golf Shoes 2022: Here are the 6 best men’s golf shoes with spikes

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. It seems like spikeless golf shoes are all the rage lately (and you can...
Golf.com

Viktor Hovland’s quest for a three-peat in Mexico is off to a solid start

At this week’s World Wide Technology Championship, Viktor Hovland has a chance to achieve one of golf’s rarest feats: winning the same tournament three years in a row. It’s unlikely enough for a player to successfully defend a title each year, so the idea of a player winning three straight times is nearly unheard of.
Golf.com

Bernhard Langer isn’t immortal after all. It just feels that way

At an age — 65! — by which many pros have traded their golf clubs for pickle paddles and their Tour cards for ones issued by the AARP, Bernhard Langer is still knocking down flags on the PGA Tour Champions. In 20 starts this season, he has 10...
Golf.com

Best Women’s Shoes 2022: Our 9 favorite pairs of golf shoes for ladies

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022-23 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. If you’re in the market for a fresh pair of golf shoes, here are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy