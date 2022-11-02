ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: Two Louisville Prospects Join Forces

Kanye West continues to prove himself as a polarizing figure who does not seem to adhere to the world’s standards of normal. He marches to the beat of his own drum and plays by his own rules. Ye rose to the top of the rap world with albums like Late Registration and College Dropout. But he was able to stay at the top through music, fashion, endorsements, and marrying Kim Kardashian.
Wave 3

LIVE NOW: IARP head discusses ruling on UofL men's basketball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball program will not receive a postseason ban, but will pay a fine and lose some recruiting days. That was the ruling issued by the NCAA Independent Accountability Resolution Process. The IARP ruling states that two former UofL assistant coaches...
Wave 3

IARP issues ruling on UofL men’s basketball investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball program will not receive a postseason ban, but will pay a fine and lose some recruiting days. That was the ruling issued by the NCAA Independent Accountability Resolution Process. This all centers around claims that Adidas officials paid the...
Wave 3

Inside the Cards: Nov. 5 2022

Restoring the UofL Men’s Basketball 2013 banner may take longer than fans think. After Thursday's IARP ruling, a lot of UofL fans are calling for the 2013 National Championship banner to be put back up, but it might not be as realistic as they may think. Fans optimistic after...
WHAS11

UofL 'ready to move forward' following IARP's ruling in NCAA case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An independent panel has spared the University of Louisville of major penalties from NCAA allegations leveled in the aftermath of a federal investigation of corruption in college basketball. The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) placed UofL's men's basketball program on two years of probation and fined...
247Sports

Watch: Miami working to flip 4-star LB Stanquan Clark from Louisville

The secret is out that Miami is actively working to flip local linebacker Stanquan Clark from his Louisville commitment. The Miami Central defender has put together a strong senior campaign and that has the hometown Hurricanes heavily in pursuit. On Saturday, with Miami hosting Florida State in one of college football’s greatest annual rivalry games, Clark will be back at Hard Rock Stadium for the third time this fall.
WLKY.com

St. X football breezes past Southern in first round of playoffs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Xavier High School football crushed Southern in the first round of the KHSAA Class 6A playoffs Thursday night. The Tigers, a clear favorite to repeat as 6A champions this year, set the tempo in the first three minutes of the game. Senior quarterback Trevor Havill connected with Kyle Krupp for a five-yard touchdown.
Wave 3

Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Nov. 4

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. Restoring the UofL Men’s Basketball 2013 banner may take longer than fans think. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT. After Thursday's IARP ruling, a lot of...
Wave 3

WATCH: UofL admins react to IARP ruling

UofL students excited for men’s basketball team’s future following IARP ruling. Students on UofL's campus talk about their optimism now that the five year wait for a punishment by the IARP is now over. ‘Move into a brighter future’: UofL admins react to IARP ruling. Updated: 5...
