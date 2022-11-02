Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
delawarepublic.org
Arts Playlist: Delaware Art Museum’s ‘A Marriage of Arts & Crafts: Evelyn and William De Morgan’
A new exhibit at the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington puts a spotlight on a Pre-Raphaelite power couple from Victorian England. “A Marriage of Arts & Crafts: Evelyn and William De Morgan” features 77 paintings, drawings, and pots by the De Morgans. It’s co-curated by Sarah Hardy – the director of the De Morgan Collection – and Sophie Lynford – the Pre-Raphaelite curator at the Delaware Art Museum.
delawarepublic.org
The Green - November 4, 2022
As part of our 2022 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” in November’s general election. State Rep. Stephen Smyk is vacating his seat in the 20th House District in Sussex County to run for the State Senate, and now an educator born and raised in the district – Stell Parker Selby – and a military veteran – Dallas Wingate – vie to take Smyk’s place in the House.
talbotspy.org
Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival Returns to CBMM
On Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival will return to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum for its annual holiday edition. Following a successful April event, the festival is back at CBMM’s waterfront campus for a fun-filled fall weekend, running 10am–4pm...
WDEL 1150AM
Kid-designed playground debuts in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood
Wilmington's newest playground is sure to be enjoyed by kids - some of them had a hand in designing it. The playground at Neighborhood House in Wilmington was finished this week, thanks to the efforts of more than 150 volunteers. Youngsters took part in a Design Day in September and created drawings showing possible ideas for the playground in the Southbridge neighborhood.
delawarepublic.org
History of Return Day: From politics to parties, the tradition dates back to 1812
This is the story of cockfighting and barbecued chicken, of oxcarts and ox roasts, of political parties and alcohol-fueled parties and of at least one death. This is the story of Delaware’s Return Day, an event considered unique in the United States. Return Day is celebrated on the Thursday...
delawarepublic.org
Study finds UD has $3.2 billion annual influence on local economy
A recent independent study found the University of Delaware generates an estimated $3.2 billion for the local economy. The new report by Econsult Solutions Inc. of Philadelphia updates a 2018 study and says the multi-billion dollar impact supports more than 26,000 jobs in the state. The jobs number includes Blue Hen alumni, who the report says collectively earn an additional $1.2 billion a year, thanks to their UD education.
WBOC
Nanticoke Tribe to Mark Native American Heritage Month with Pow Wow
MILLSBORO, De. - To a non-native, even Native American clothing, known as regalia may need explaining. "We're not wearing it to make us look cool, we're wearing it to honor the animal it came from," said Dawn Manyfeathers, an associate member of the Nanticoke Tribe. Chief Natosha Norwood Carmine is...
Trattoria Giuseppe, a Newtown Square Favorite, Closes for Good as Pandemic Leads to Bankruptcy
A favorite family-run Italian restaurant in Newtown Square closed over Thanksgiving weekend after a 15-year run as it files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, writes Laura Smythe for Philadelphia Business Journal. Trattoria Giuseppe at 4799 West Chester Pike was owned by Giuseppe Musso, a chef who worked in Sicily, Italy, and...
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: 20th House District
As part of our 2022 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” in November’s general election. State Rep. Stephen Smyk is vacating his seat in the 20th House District in Sussex County to run for the State Senate, and now an educator born and raised in the district – Stell Parker Selby – and a military veteran – Dallas Wingate – vie to take Smyk’s place in the House.
the University of Delaware
UD’s $3.2 billion economic impact in Delaware
From a cup of coffee to a multi-million-dollar construction project, spending by the University of Delaware and its students, employees, visitors and alumni — plus the ripple effects of those dollars — is a massive driver in the local economy. In total, it’s a $3.2 billion impact throughout...
WDEL 1150AM
Work begins on new park serving southern New Castle Co.
New Castle County's newest park, south of the C-and-D Canal, is now under construction. The park will be located on Shallcross Lake Road north of Middletown. The site was announced three years ago. According to New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, several large community meetings and hundreds of completed surveys were reviewed in selecting the location and determining which amenities to include.
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach announces new City Manager
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – The City of Rehoboth Beach has announced its next City Manager. Bethel Park Pennsylvania municipal manager and retired U.S. Army officer Laurence Christian has been announced as the new City Manager following a six-month nationwide search. Following a 23-year career in the U.S. Army, Christian has led the municipality of Bethel Park, a community of 33,000 about 10 miles south of Pittsburgh, for the past three years.
Cape Gazette
Fabulous Fall Festivals in November
Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. In this blog post we’re listing several during the month of...
delawarepublic.org
Superintendents, Secretary of Education, sign Wilmington Learning Collaborative agreement
Brandywine, Christina, and Red Clay superintendents officially signed the Wilmington Learning Collaborative Agreement Tuesday. Now that the agreement is signed, work is underway to appoint the Wilmington Learning Collaborative Council that will steer the collaborative and conduct a needs assessment. The focus of Governor John Carney’s signature education initiative is...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth selects giant arborvitae for annual tree lighting
With calendars turning to November, the countdown is on for Rehoboth Beach’s annual tree lighting at the Bandstand. The city recently announced a 20-year-old green giant arborvitae will serve as the city’s tree this year. The 20- to 25-foot tree is being donated by Dean and Debbie Smith, who live off of Plantation Road, outside Rehoboth.
shoredailynews.com
Tasley Fire Company receives big gift from Bridgeville Delaware Fire Company
The Tasley Volunteer Fire Company just received a big gift from the Bridgeville Delaware Fire Department. Tasley Chief Jeff Beal told us the story:
starpublications.online
Lights, camera, action: Feature film series to be filmed in Seaford
On Monday, Nov. 7 there will be a road closure on South Pine Street from High Street south to the Riverwalk between 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. due to the filming of a feature length film series. Clay Snead of Top Shelf Entertainment said it’s a project that has been a few years in the making.
‘So convenient’: Delaware’s first crack at early in-person voting is attracting 5,000 people a day
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Busy running errands Monday in the suburbs north of Wilmington, Millie Manelski and Alberta Whitney decided to take a detour to the Claymont Community Center. Their mission: cast their votes, a full week before Election Day. Emerging from...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Delaware's largest non-residential behavioral health services provider finds new home
An organization that's nearly seven decades old will carry on its mission in a hub of education and community involvement in Wilmington. (Speaking in the video: Delaware First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney, Delaware Guidance Services Operations Director Lynn Biddle-Cloud, Delaware Guidance Services Crisis Program Manager Malia Boone) Delaware Guidance Services...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Select Specialty Hospital relocating to Wilmington Hospital
Select Specialty Hospital – Wilmington, a critical illness recovery hospital is relocating to the ninth floor of ChristianaCare’s Wilmington Hospital. The hospital had been located at Saint Francis Hospital, Wilmington. Part of Select Medical’s nationwide network of more than 100 specialty hospitals, the 33-bed, all-private-room hospital accepts referrals...
Comments / 0