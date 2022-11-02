Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Did The 77-year-old Alzheimer’s Man Kill His 70-year-Old Wifejustpene50Rosedale, NY
The Day Lou Gehrig Made Yankee Stadium Weep - A Story of Pride and GreatnessLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Related
Angela Bassett Makes a Fierce Arrival in Purple Moschino Dress & Sparkling Heels at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere
Angela Bassett celebrated her reprising role as Queen Ramonda at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere on Wednesday night. The event took over the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with several stars from the film showing up to support the life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular superhero, King T’Challa. Bassett looked absolutely stunning for the occasion. The Emmy Award-winning actress wore a vibrant purple gown by Moschino. The garment featured a peplum-style flare at the cups of the bodice, a pleated hemline and dramatic train. To place more emphasis on her look, the “9-1-1” alum accessorized...
Rihanna Goes Gray for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere in Shimmering Wraparound Rick Owens Dress
Rihanna arrived on the red carpet wearing a sequin gray dress on Oct. 26 for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. The Savage x Fenty founder celebrated her inclusion on the soundtrack for the next installment in the “Black Panther” franchise in a formfitting look from Rick Owens’ fall 2022 collection, which took inspiration from the 1930s.
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
In Style
Jennifer Garner Wore a Ridiculous Pair of Pants With Fall 2022’s Big Boot Trend
The words “ridiculous” and “Jennifer Garner” are rarely, if ever, used in the same sentence — there’s nothing ridiculous about the low-key, ultra-relatable actress. Well, except for that pair of pants she just wore. Of course, we mean ridiculous in the best way (take...
Zaya Wade Updates Skirt Over Pants Trend With Retro Platform Clogs in Paris
Zaya Wade brought color-blocking to Paris — with retro shoes to match. The influencer posed at the Le Bristol Paris hotel in the City of Light on Tuesday, wearing an ensemble by High Sport. Styled by Sydney Engelhart, her ensemble featured a deep purple tank top over a blue miniskirt. The skirt was layered over trousers — each covered in a lightly embossed checkerboard pattern — is part of the skirt-over-pants trend, revived from the early 2000’s for a quirky layering statement. Completing Wade’s ensemble was a thin gold ring, as well as a Le Bristol latte. View this post...
Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
Keke Palmer Pops in Pink Tulle Minidress & Bow-Strap Stiletto Heels at Time 100 Next Gala
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Keke Palmer looked pretty in pink at the Time 100 Next Gala on Tuesday night. Held at the Second Floor in New York City, the event celebrated some of the most influential rising stars and public figures in their fields.
Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year
Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
Janet Jackson Suits Up in Alexander McQueen Blazer Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Fashion Trust Arabia Awards
Janet Jackson had another Alexander McQueen moment during the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards at The National Museum of Qatar on Oct. 26 in Doha, Qatar. Jackson suited up in a menswear-inspired ensemble. The “Scream” songstress, who was photographed alongside fellow singer Paula Abdul, paired her tailored look with...
Margot Robbie Wears Her Wildest (and Most Flared) Suit to Date
Margot Robbie isn’t one to play it safe on the red carpet. From the caped Celine look she wore to the London premiere of Amsterdam to the distinctly bridal Chanel gown she sported at the New York premiere of the movie, the star loves a head-turning fashion moment. At...
Chloë Grace Moretz Pops in Hot Pink ’80s Sweater, Sheer Skirt & Louboutins for ‘The Peripheral’ Screening
Chloë Grace Moretz took ’80s inspiration to new heights for a special London screening of her new sci-fi series, “The Peripheral.” The show, which Moretz stars in alongside Jack Reynor, Gary Carr and Adelind Horan, premieres on Amazon’s Prime Video platform on Oct. 21. While hitting the red carpet at the Odeon Luxe West End for the occasion, the “Greta” actress wore a cropped neon pink sweater with a crewneck silhouette. Adding to the piece’s elegance were lace knit patterns, as well as thinly ribbed hems and cuffs. This was layered over matte black tights, a black striped leotard, and a...
Angela Bassett Glows In White Gown With Sparkling Sequin & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event
Angela Bassett was a vision in white at the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The “Black Panther” star received the honor of the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work onstage and on the screen. Bassett looked absolutely stunning at the celebration, arriving on the red carpet in a white Pamella Roland gown. The strapless garment had a dramatic, sheer fabric that fanned out towards her neck and was decorated with sparkling silver sequins. The dress also included a fitted bodice and subtle train. To amp up the glam factor, the Emmy Award-winning actress accessorized...
Miranda Cosgrove Revives the ‘No Pants’ Trend in Sweatshirt Dress & Platform Boots
Miranda Cosgrove embraced “no pants” dressing while preparing her next outfit. During a fitting with stylist Jessica Paster, the “iCarly” star snapped a mirror selfie on Instagram in an oversized sweatshirt worn as a dress. The light gray piece featured long sleeves, as well as multicolored lettering on its front. A thin gold necklace and drop earrings completed her look. The star’s short ensemble continued the “no pants” style of dressing, where oversized knitwear and shirts are paired with thigh-length skirts or shorts — or worn by themselves — to mimic the appearance of being pants-less. View this post on...
Naomi Campbell Turns Heads in Black & White Jacquard Ensemble with Strappy Statement Heels
Naomi Campbell attended a VIP dinner celebrating the opening of “Baghdad: Eye’s Delight” exhibition during Qatar Creates 2022 at The Museum Of Islamic Art on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar. To the dinner, the model donned a two-piece set from Alaia’s Winter Spring 2023 line. She wore a black and white printed jumpsuit with a mock neck and short sleeves. The top part featured ruching that met at a drape that fell down the center of the garment. Campbell added sparkly drop earrings as well as stacked bracelets and a few rings to accessorize the look. Campbell added a pair of statement shoes...
Harry Styles Performs As Danny Zuko From ‘Grease’ in Dark Denim & Slick Dress Shoes at ‘Harryween’ Show
Harry Styles slicked back his famous long locks and channeled Danny Zuko from the famed film series “Grease” for “Harryween,” his Halloween show. The show, which took place at The Forum in Los Angeles yesterday, saw Styles sauntering around the stage in all-black digs singing “Hopelessly Devoted to You” from the 1978 musical.
Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
Harry Styles Spices Up Militaristic Style in Belted Jacket With Heeled Boots at ‘My Policeman’ Amazon Prime Premiere
Harry Styles brought militaristic style to the premiere of Amazon Prime’s “My Policeman,” his new film. The event was held at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles yesterday. Styles attended alongside his co-star and on-screen lovers David Dawson and Emma Corrin. The “Music for a Sushi...
Natalia Bryant Takes it Back to the ’80s in a ‘The Goonies’ T-Shirt and Classic Nike Air Force 1’s
Natalia Bryant posed for a selfie in a full-length mirror yesterday, showing off her outfit in the process on her Instagram story. The shot saw Bryant clad in casual wear with a nostalgic twist along with closet staple footwear. She put on on a white graphic T-shirt with “The Goonies” movie logo on it that was a throwback from the past. The tee was tucked into a preppy red pleated mini skirt that added to the casual vibes, while pairing nicely with the red detailing in the shirt. Bryant wore her hair in a slicked back braided ponytail and accessorized with...
Teyana Taylor Suits Up In Vintage Janet Jackson T-Shirt With Cargo Pants & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event
Teyana Taylor took an edgy approach to sharp suiting and paid tribute to Janet Jackson in the process during her latest appearance. The multi-hyphenate superstar attended Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment.
GQMagazine
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Look Sharp. Live Smart.http://gq.com
Comments / 0