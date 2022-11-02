Read full article on original website
Don Jodry
3d ago
he said Ohio should succeed from the union, was at the Jan 6 attempt to take over the country for dictator donny his higher IQ idol con man extraordinary are these people in both parties the best we can come up with? And as a veteran with a better record than a fool willing to lie about his service, just look at the 214s record tell all!
Reply
11
Patty J
2d ago
I'd never vote for anyone who claims to be something their not, or claims to have done something they didn't do. He's lying and trying to get away with it. It's a insult to our Country's Real Veterans 🇺🇸
Reply
2
Bob Mapes
3d ago
stolen Valor, he has never negotiated a contract for anyone maybe himself
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trump Says 2024 GOP Presidential Primary Run By Mike Pence Would Be 'Very Disloyal'
Donald Trump has complained that it would be “very disloyal” if former Vice President Mike Pence or any other member of his Cabinet decided to run against him in the GOP primary for the 2024 presidential race. The comment was startking, given the former president’s silence for hours...
Rep. Tim Ryan says he'll 'fight anybody from any party' who pushes 'bullcrap' that Ohio is no longer in play for Democrats
Tim Ryan recently told Rolling Stone he rejected any "bullcrap" of Democrats not contesting Ohio. The Democratic Senate nominee said that the idea of skipping over the state was "insulting." As the campaign enters its final stretch, Ryan remains locked in a competitive race with JD Vance. Ohio, once a...
GOP Senate candidate says he would ‘actively’ campaign against Trump in 2024
Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea on Sunday said he would “actively campaign against” former President Trump if Trump mounted another bid for the White House. O’Dea has previously indicated he does not want Trump to run in 2024, and during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, the GOP nominee said he would look to support other rumored Republican candidates.
Obama rallies with Michigan Dems, boosting Whitmer and mocking Dixon
Former President Barack Obama said in Detroit Saturday that reelecting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the upcoming election is an essential bulwark to protect Michiganders’ rights. Aiming to build enthusiasm ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, Obama spoke to a diverse crowd of about 3,500, including all of Michigan’s...
What Ron DeSantis’ Silence on Antisemitic Messages Says About the GOP
It’s been almost two full days since the words “Kanye is right about the Jews” were displayed on a screen at TIAA Bank Field stadium in Jacksonville, Florida (and on another building in that city)—a reference to Kanye “Ye” West’s recent antisemitic comments that were straight out of the notorious forgery and roadmap for antisemitic conspiracy theories, The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.The state’s governor, Ron DeSantis, who was in attendance at the game, hasn’t said a thing in public about the messages, even as other leaders condemned them. This includes his Democratic opponent for governor, Charlie Crist (a...
Who Won Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon Michigan Debate? Analysts Weigh In
The second and final debate between the two candidates saw the rivals clash over abortion, school safety and the economy.
Obama shuts down heckler at Michigan rally
Appearing at a rally in Detroit with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Saturday, former President Barack Obama cut off a heckler disrupting his comments as he smiled and told the man, "Right now, I'm talking, you'll have a chance to talk sometime later." As the former two-term president ridiculed...
Trump heard on tape boasting about his ‘airtight’ non-disclosure agreements with former aides
Donald Trump has been heard on tape boasting about his “airtight” non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with former aides and various other subjects in excerpts from a new audiobook. Journalist Bob Woodward, one of the reporters behind the Watergate revealations in the 1970s, is publishing an audiobook that includes recordings...
Debate Audience Laughs When Sen. Ron Johnson Insists He Was 'Set Up' By The FBI
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) had a raucous audience laughing during a campaign debate Thursday when he complained he had been “set up” by the FBI. Johnson was responding to an attack by his Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, that the senator was once warned by the FBI that the Kremlin was trying to turn him into a “Russian asset.”
Obama heckled at Arizona rally while stumping for Democratic candidates
Former President Barack Obama was heckled Wednesday during a rally in Phoenix for Democrats in Arizona. Obama was stumping for Sen. Mark Kelly and Katie Hobbs, who are respectively in close races for Senate and governor, and talking about the economic impact the coronavirus pandemic had on American families and communities when he was interrupted by a heckler.
Poll Shows Whitmer In Danger Of Losing To Dixon In Michigan Showdown
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is dangerously close to losing reelection in Michigan as Republican challenger Tudor Dixon continues to close the gap, according to a new poll. Dixon, formerly a conservative commentator on the weekly program America’s Voice Live, is well within the margin of error after receiving 44.8% of...
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan temporarily pauses Jan. 6 committee subpoena for Kelli Ward's phone records
Associate Justice Elena Kagan placed a temporary hold on a subpoena on Kelli Ward's phone records on Wednesday
MSNBC host: Trump should be worried about what "pathological liar" Kash Patel told grand jury
Donald Trump will be unable to trust what his advisor Kash Patel tells him about his testimony before a Washington, D.C. grand jury investigating the documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago by the FBI, according to an analysis aired on MSNBC on Thursday evening. "The Last Word" anchor Lawrence O'Donnell offered his...
Long-time political bomb-thrower Rep. Jim Jordan has a huge national profile. What do Northeast Ohioans think of him?
WASHINGTON, D. C. - Ohio’s Jim Jordan is a longtime political bomb-thrower who appears regularly on Fox News. He’s a favorite of ex-President Donald Trump, who awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He’ll chair the House Judiciary Committee and conduct high profile hearings if his party takes control of the U.S. House of Representatives next year.
‘Kiss His Ass’: Even By 2022 Standards, the Ohio Senate Race Feels Hostile
It’s never a good sign when you have to rewind the clip to determine just whose ass one of the candidates was directing the other to kiss.
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
Obama interrupted by protester during Michigan rally: 'Come on'
Former President Barack Obama was forced into a back-and-forth with a heckler Saturday at a rally for Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
POLITICO
Biden: 'Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate'
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Dropping by— President Joe Biden touched down into south Florida in a last-minute show of support for Democratic candidates, including Charlie Crist and Rep. Val Demings, that included a successful fundraiser for Crist as well as a get-out-the-vote rally in crucial Miami-Dade County. What’s...
Ironton Tribune
Ohio Secretary of State issues warning about text message that could potentially provide voters with inaccurate polling location
An organization called Voting Futures has announced they will soon be sending text messages to certain individuals in Ohio with information that includes the voter’s polling location – and it’s possible that the information they provide is wrong. NBC News reported on Oct. 31 that Voting Futures...
Comments / 22