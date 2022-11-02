The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. My rules question dates back 30 years, but it has never sat well with me — finding out if it was resolved properly is on my bucket list. One morning in league play, I drove a par 4 to 20 feet from the cup. Upon leaving the tee box, it started sleeting; by the time we reached the green, it was blanketed in sleet. Obviously, I wanted a reasonable chance of holing an eagle, but I knew there was no realistic way of keeping my ball on-line over a layer of ice pellets. Play hadn’t been suspended — it was a quick, freak storm — so waiting for the ice to melt wasn’t an option. I proceeded thusly: Without creating a trough, I used my hand to brush away as much sleet as I could along my line. My eagle putt stopped a foot short, and I tapped in. No sooner than I plucked the ball from the cup, a playing partner said my brushing action constituted a rules violation, and I was assessed a penalty. Should I have been penalized, or should the birdie have stood? —Steve Jones, Springfield, Ill.

1 DAY AGO