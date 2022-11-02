Read full article on original website
Golf.com
How short does a putt need to be for an acceptable gimme?
Welcome to Stuff Golfers Should Know, a GOLF.com series in which we reveal all kinds of useful golf (and life!) wisdom that is sure to make you the smartest, savviest and most prepared player in your foursome. ***. To concede, or not to concede. That is the question. Whether you...
Golf.com
This is what a hole-in-one on the most epic par-3 in golf looks like
California’s Monterey Peninsula has an embarrassment of stunning, iconic golf scenery, with windswept holes set hard against scraggly cliffs above the often-angry Pacific Ocean. And while Pebble Beach’s historic par-3 7th hole gets a lot of attention, Pebble Beach is not the best course in this tiny but crowded...
Golf.com
Best Golf Shoes 2022: Here are the 6 best men’s golf shoes with spikes
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. It seems like spikeless golf shoes are all the rage lately (and you can...
Golf.com
Rules Guy: Are you allowed to brush ice away on the green if doing so forms a path for your ball to follow?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. My rules question dates back 30 years, but it has never sat well with me — finding out if it was resolved properly is on my bucket list. One morning in league play, I drove a par 4 to 20 feet from the cup. Upon leaving the tee box, it started sleeting; by the time we reached the green, it was blanketed in sleet. Obviously, I wanted a reasonable chance of holing an eagle, but I knew there was no realistic way of keeping my ball on-line over a layer of ice pellets. Play hadn’t been suspended — it was a quick, freak storm — so waiting for the ice to melt wasn’t an option. I proceeded thusly: Without creating a trough, I used my hand to brush away as much sleet as I could along my line. My eagle putt stopped a foot short, and I tapped in. No sooner than I plucked the ball from the cup, a playing partner said my brushing action constituted a rules violation, and I was assessed a penalty. Should I have been penalized, or should the birdie have stood? —Steve Jones, Springfield, Ill.
Golf.com
‘Spiral upwards’: Struggling pro explains mindset that helped him shoot 62
It was just nine months ago that Higgs was at the center of one of the PGA Tour’s most iconic scenes of 2022. Playing at the center of the pandemonium that is No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale, Higgs poured in a birdie putt and then, egged on by the delighted crowd, took his shirt over his head. He was followed swiftly by playing partner Joel Dahmen, creating perhaps the first bare-chested twosome in PGA Tour history. Higgs ran across the green and two-stepped into a jumping fist-pump, Michael Jordan-style. Nobody had ever seen anything like it. The crowd, tens of thousands strong, roared in approval. The People’s Open has found its People’s Golfer.
Golf.com
‘I got paid behind closed doors’: Bubba Watson says he received appearance fees during PGA Tour career
If the civil war that has played out in the golf world in 2022 has delivered one thing in particular, it’s opinions and previously unspoken details. Everyone in pro golf has been asked to share their thoughts, and in the process a lot of back-channel information has been divulged.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy shows off impressive trophy room, but needs to find a better place for his FedEx Cups
The thing about racking up trophies like Rory McIlroy is that you need a place to put them. So it should come as no surprise to learn the 23-time PGA Tour winner and four-time major champ has a beautiful room dedicated to his first-place prizes. These awards come in all...
Golf.com
Augusta National is hiring! Ranking the 10 best Masters job openings
Golf fans, it’s time to beef up your resume. Augusta National is hiring. Yes, the Tradition Unlike Any Other is beefing up its Temporary Workforce Unlike Any Other, and if you’re looking to get a taste of how the sausage is made at golf’s most beloved event, now’s your chance to see your dream become a reality.
golfmagic.com
Norman teases "easy" PGA fix as he reveals LIV players have made a confession
LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman still hasn't given up on opening up a dialogue with the PGA Tour as he teased an "easy fix" between the warring tours. Norman, 67, remained curiously silent during LIV Golf's team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral last week which was won by Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC side.
Golf.com
ClubTest Proving Ground: How does PXG’s $219 driver stack up?
Buying a new driver can be expensive, especially when it comes to purchasing one from a major OEM — but with the launch of the 0211 line of metal woods, PXG is offering name-brand gear at extreme value pricing. But the obvious question is how these less expensive clubs...
Golf.com
3 leaf-removal tactics that every homeowner should try, according to a superintendent
Ah, fall. Such a pretty time of year, when the leaves turn a Crayola box of colors before dropping to the ground and turning our days into a living hell. Or, at least, a headache for golfers, homeowners and superintendents. Dave Ousterhout, a 24-year member of the Golf Course Superintendents...
Golf.com
How to hit off a sidehill lie like a pro, according to a Top 100 Teacher
Every round is rife with challenges, big and small. Case in point for the latter is dealing with a sidehill lie, which you can find even when you drive for the fairway. It’s a potentially funky situation, but not if you know how to adjust your setup so it feels like a regular shot from the short grass.
Golf.com
PGA Tour will allow players to miss one elevated event in revamped schedule
Maybe there is a little wiggle room in the new PGA Tour schedule after all. According to a PGA Tour memo sent to players last week, which was first reported by the Associated Press, players will be allowed to miss one of the new elevated events this season due to “personal or professional reasons” and still be eligible for Player Impact Program bonuses.
Golf.com
10 ways to perfect your aim so you split more fairways and stuff more shots
Have you ever hit what felt like a perfect shot only to look up and see it going nowhere near your target, followed by your playing partners saying, “That was exactly where you were aiming?” Deflating, right? Thing is, knowing how to aim is not a given skill — it must be learned. Here are 10 techniques to make sure you’re square to your mark.
DP World Tour Following PGA Tour in Guaranteeing Money to Players
Players will be guaranteed earnings, following in the PGA Tour’s footsteps.
Golf.com
3 storylines heading into the World Wide Technology Championship final round
The seventh event of the fall portion of the PGA Tour’s schedule will come to a close Sunday with the final round of the 2022 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. Scoring has been at a fever pace through three rounds and shows no signs of slowing down as several up-and-comers and a couple of established pros chase down the lead.
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Cobra T-Rail hybrid irons with H.O.T. Face technology
For golfers looking to maximize performance with a high launch easy-to-hit iron set, Cobra is here to help with the all-new 3rd generation T-Rail hybrid and iron combo set featuring H.O.T. face technology. The newest version builds on the previous T-Rail design of using hollow body construction through the entire...
Golf.com
Best Jobs in Golf: These 13 incredible gigs will fill you with envy
The game is filled with colorful characters, many of whom play essential roles in the creation, development and maintenance of the courses we play, the clubs we swing, even the drinks we enjoy at round’s end. Good jobs all, but which are the very best?. In search of that...
Golf.com
This TravisMathew executive takes his brand’s work-hard-play-hard ethos to heart
Every job in golf is a good job. But some gigs — like TravisMathew’s product VP (below) — make us especially envious! To browse more Best Jobs in Golf, click each link here: USGA Museum Curator | TaylorMade content creator | Luxury helicopter pilot | Titleist club builder | Superintendent’s dog | Course designer | Gold Putter Vault guardian | Social media content creator | St. Andrews Starter | Callaway equipment innovator | Course photographer.
Golf.com
Chicago Golf Club named future host for U.S. Women’s Open, Walker Cup
Chicago Golf Club is one of the most storied courses in the United States, and soon, it will add two new chapters to its illustrious history. The USGA announced on Tuesday that Chicago GC will host two USGA championships over the next decade-plus as the U.S. Women’s Open and Walker Cup will be played at the renowned club. The U.S. Women’s Open will visit Chicago in 2033 while the Walker Cup will follow in 2036.
