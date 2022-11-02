Read full article on original website
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Wave 3
Bicyclist struck on Preston Highway dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run in Okolona has been released. Christopher W. Ward, 43, of Louisville, died November 3 at UofL Hospital from his injuries. Ward was injured around 8:15 p.m. November 1 in the 8000 block of Preston Highway by a...
wdrb.com
22-year-old charged after police say he brought a gun to Moore High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old Louisville man was charged weeks after police said an argument led he and an accomplice to show up at an area high school with guns. According to court documents, Damian Maddox was already in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections on Thursday when he was served with a warrant on the new charges.
Wave 3
Man dies at hospital after being shot in Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night. Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. An adult man was found shot at the location....
Wave 3
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot in Hikes Point
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Friday night. Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. An adult man was found shot...
wdrb.com
Man injured in shooting involving Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy after pointing shotgun at officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting involving the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Friday. According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, deputies went to a home on Tobacco Landing Road in Laconia, Indiana, at about 11:40 a.m. to arrest a man on an escape warrant and other charges.
Wave 3
Indiana police investigating after man shot pointing shotgun at officer
LACONIA, Ind. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a man was shot by a Harrison County deputy on Friday who was attempting to serve an arrest warrant. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of Indiana State Police around noon on Friday following an officer-involved shooting near Laconia, according to a release.
k105.com
Man facing 35 years in prison after being found guilty of robbing Elizabethtown convenience store
A man who robbed an Elizabethtown convenience store at gunpoint is facing 35 years in prison after being found guilty in a Hardin County courtroom. Nathaniel Lucas, 37, of Lake City, Florida, robbed the Speedway at 1040 North Mulberry Street last summer, according to a report by The News-Enterprise. He...
Wave 3
Traffic delayed on I-264 West following crash involving LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is delayed on I-264 West near Crittenden Drive after a crash involving an Louisville Metro police vehicle on Thursday afternoon. According to TRIMARC, the crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. near the Crittenden Drive exit of the Watterson Expressway on Thursday. Early investigation revealed an unmarked...
LMPD: Shooting on Breckenridge Lane leaves 1 person dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after being shot Friday evening. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane near Taylorsville Road. When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot. LMPD...
LMPD: Man struck by vehicle in 'critical condition'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Friday morning. Around 7 a.m. on Nov. 4, Louisville Metro Police reported that a pedestrian was struck near Breckenridge Lane and Landslide Drive. The injured man was transported to...
wdrb.com
19-year-old arrested after Preston Hwy. hit-and-run that left bicyclist in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a motorist they said crashed into a bicyclist on Preston Highway before driving away and leaving him in critical condition on Preston Highway Tuesday night. According to court documents, Louisville Metro Police officers arrested 19-year-old Isaiah Terry shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The crash...
LMPD: Man dies after being stabbed in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after being stabbed in south Louisville Friday night. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Southside Drive at National Turnpike near Iroquois Park. When police arrived, LMPD said they found a man who had been stabbed.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a car early Friday morning. LMPD reports it happened near Breckenridge Lane and Landside Drive just before 7 A.M. All involved parties remained on scene. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition. LMPD's Traffic...
Wave 3
Man arrested after bank robbery in Madison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday. According to the City of Madison Police Department, around 4p.m. Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery.
Wave 3
27-year-old man killed in St. Denis shooting identified by officials
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 27-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday in the St. Denis neighborhood. Okwane Thornton, from Louisville, died after being shot multiple times in the 3000 block of Rockford Lane, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Thornton’s death has been...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Suspect arrested in deadly Jacobs neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood that happened back in July. Late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police said they arrested 19-year-old Armani Shrivers near Mellwood Avenue. The arrest is related to the shooting that...
WLKY.com
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has made an arrest and charged a woman in connection to the fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road on Monday. On Tuesday, police arrested 30-year-old Chelsea Moore. Moore is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failing to render aid after...
Teen arrested, charged in connection to July homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 19-year-old Armani Shrivers was arrested Tuesday night for his part in a homicide in July. Shrivers was charged with complicity to murder, tampering with physical evidence and for wanton endangerment, according to Louisville Metro Police. Those charges are in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Tamal...
