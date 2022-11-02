LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old Louisville man was charged weeks after police said an argument led he and an accomplice to show up at an area high school with guns. According to court documents, Damian Maddox was already in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections on Thursday when he was served with a warrant on the new charges.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO