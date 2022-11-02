ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Bicyclist struck on Preston Highway dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run in Okolona has been released. Christopher W. Ward, 43, of Louisville, died November 3 at UofL Hospital from his injuries. Ward was injured around 8:15 p.m. November 1 in the 8000 block of Preston Highway by a...
wdrb.com

22-year-old charged after police say he brought a gun to Moore High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old Louisville man was charged weeks after police said an argument led he and an accomplice to show up at an area high school with guns. According to court documents, Damian Maddox was already in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections on Thursday when he was served with a warrant on the new charges.
Wave 3

Man dies at hospital after being shot in Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night. Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. An adult man was found shot at the location....
Wave 3

LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot in Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Friday night. Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. An adult man was found shot...
Wave 3

Indiana police investigating after man shot pointing shotgun at officer

LACONIA, Ind. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a man was shot by a Harrison County deputy on Friday who was attempting to serve an arrest warrant. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of Indiana State Police around noon on Friday following an officer-involved shooting near Laconia, according to a release.
Wave 3

Traffic delayed on I-264 West following crash involving LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is delayed on I-264 West near Crittenden Drive after a crash involving an Louisville Metro police vehicle on Thursday afternoon. According to TRIMARC, the crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. near the Crittenden Drive exit of the Watterson Expressway on Thursday. Early investigation revealed an unmarked...
WHAS11

LMPD: Shooting on Breckenridge Lane leaves 1 person dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after being shot Friday evening. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane near Taylorsville Road. When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot. LMPD...
WHAS11

LMPD: Man struck by vehicle in 'critical condition'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Friday morning. Around 7 a.m. on Nov. 4, Louisville Metro Police reported that a pedestrian was struck near Breckenridge Lane and Landslide Drive. The injured man was transported to...
WHAS11

LMPD: Man dies after being stabbed in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after being stabbed in south Louisville Friday night. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Southside Drive at National Turnpike near Iroquois Park. When police arrived, LMPD said they found a man who had been stabbed.
Wave 3

Man arrested after bank robbery in Madison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Madison, Indiana on Wednesday. According to the City of Madison Police Department, around 4p.m. Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson County Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery.
Wave 3

27-year-old man killed in St. Denis shooting identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 27-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday in the St. Denis neighborhood. Okwane Thornton, from Louisville, died after being shot multiple times in the 3000 block of Rockford Lane, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Thornton’s death has been...
WLKY.com

LMPD: Suspect arrested in deadly Jacobs neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood that happened back in July. Late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police said they arrested 19-year-old Armani Shrivers near Mellwood Avenue. The arrest is related to the shooting that...
WLKY.com

Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has made an arrest and charged a woman in connection to the fatal hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road on Monday. On Tuesday, police arrested 30-year-old Chelsea Moore. Moore is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failing to render aid after...
WHAS11

Teen arrested, charged in connection to July homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 19-year-old Armani Shrivers was arrested Tuesday night for his part in a homicide in July. Shrivers was charged with complicity to murder, tampering with physical evidence and for wanton endangerment, according to Louisville Metro Police. Those charges are in connection to the murder of 25-year-old Tamal...
