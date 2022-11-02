Read full article on original website
Rock Crawler Paul
3d ago
You mean there are more issues than abortion? Not according to mlg..
jojo avila
2d ago
Red wave incoming. May God's will be done on earth as it is in heaven.
Related
Fact Check: Ronchetti’s ‘final pitch to voters’
*Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify a statistic cited in the ad. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — There are only a handful of days left for candidates in the race for the governor’s office, and it’s the last chance to make an impression on voters. In a recent ad Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s […]
KVIA
New Mexico Governor to hold campaign rally in Las Cruces Saturday
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Ahead of Election Day New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a rally in Las Cruces. She will campaign on behalf of Gabe Vasquez, the Democratic challenger for Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell. Whoever wins will represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in the...
rrobserver.com
Biden lands in Albuquerque, slams Ronchetti and Republican party (includes video)
President Joe Biden at the rally in Albuquerque, Nov. 3.(Michaela Helean) With just days to the Nov. 8 mid-terms, President Joe Biden came to Albuquerque Thursday to rally support for Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and other Democratic party candidates. “You know, Michelle said she thinks she’s the smallest governor…but I...
coloradosun.com
Republican candidate for Colorado House falsely claims Planned Parenthood sells body parts, FBI instigated U.S. Capitol riot
A Republican candidate for a state House district in Colorado Springs falsely says Planned Parenthood sells the body parts of aborted fetuses and that the FBI instigated the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Pastor Scott Bottoms, who calls himself anti-establishment and part of the “far...
Watch live: Biden participates in Democratic rally in New Mexico
President Biden is visiting Albuquerque, New Mexico, Thursday afternoon in support of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), who faces Mark Ronchetti (R) in her bid for reelection. The event is slated to begin at 5:45 p.m. ET. Watch the live video above.
pinonpost.com
Dem lawmaker issues non-apology after gruesome comment about slain woman
After far-left state Rep. Liz Thomson (D-Bernalillo) made a gruesome comment about a 21-year-old Santa Fe woman’s brutal slaying, she issued a non-apology via Twitter late Wednesday. Piñon Post exclusively broke the story about Thomson’s comments. Grace Jennings appeared to have been fatally stabbed multiple times with...
krwg.org
Libertarian candidate Larry Marker runs for New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands
Larry Marker is a Libertarian candidate running for Commissioner of Public Lands. He talked with Jonny Coker to share more about his campaign. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University. Jonny believes that access to news and information is essential for a smoothly functioning society, and public media is one of the best ways to spread that knowledge.
rrobserver.com
Journal Poll: Democrat has edge in race for US House seat
It’s a neck-and-neck race to represent southern New Mexico and parts of Albuquerque as Election Day approaches. A Journal poll found that Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez has a slight edge over Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., as the race enters the home stretch. Polling shows 47% of likely voters support Vasquez while 45% favor Herrell. About 8% of voters are undecided, according to recent polling data.
Government warns of ‘failure to appear in court’ scam in New Mexico
Officials said victims should NOT provide any information or payment to the scammers.
KOAT 7
Early voting numbers in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As of Thursday night, early voting numbers are around 26% when you combine all parties. Democrats and Republicans make up a majority of that percentage. “In 2018, four years ago, we had a voter turnout of about 56% turnout so far, it’s 26%. We have not even had election day yet,” KOAT political expert Brian Sanderoff.
KOAT 7
Here's how some New Mexico counties are voting this midterm election
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are several tight races in New Mexico's 2022 midterm election, and voters are well aware of it. As of Tuesday morning, almost 260,000 people have early voted. Though the numbers aren't surprising to KOAT political expert, Rhiannon Samuel. "It's really anyone's game," she said. KOAT...
San Antonio political science experts believe Texas Governor race is closer than polls show
SAN ANTONIO — A new poll shows governor Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The University of Houston poll released one week before Election Day shows Abbott leading by 13 percentage points. However, two political science professors believe the lead is not as large as it appears.
KOAT 7
Journal poll shows changes in Congressional District races
Our state's second congressional district race is almost neck and neck. In a new poll released by the Albuquerque Journal, Democrat Gabe Vasquez is leading current representative Yvette Herrell. Our KOAT political analyst Brian Sanderoff says the democrat's lead is because of recent redistricting. Our state has three congressional districts,...
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Mining And Minerals Division Teams With BLM On Award-Winning Abandoned Mine Safeguard Project
SANTA FE — A multi-year project to make an abandoned mine site in southwest New Mexico safe for public recreational use has earned the Mining and Minerals Division (MMD) of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) special recognition from the National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs (NAAMLP).
AG Paxton: Colorado River Water Deal Reached with New Mexico & Colorado
AUSTIN – Attorney General Paxton has announced a historic agreement with the states of New Mexico and Colorado that, if accepted by a Special Master and approved by the United States Supreme Court, would guarantee that the resources of the Lower Rio Grande River are justly distributed among the states. Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico entered into the Rio Grande Compact in 1938 to equitably apportion the waters of the Rio Grande among the three states. The proposed agreement announced this week would resolve any disputes the states have about their obligations under the Compact. The…
Has the Powerball jackpot ever been won in New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the nationwide Powerball jackpot at at a record level, you might be wondering what your chances of winning are. The odds are incredibly low, but it wouldn’t be the first time a winning ticket was sold in New Mexico. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, […]
KOAT 7
Red-flag gun law rarely used in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kimberly Yacone filed for a restraining order at least three times. In the past year, deputies had been to her house twice on domestic violence calls. “This has been going on for way too long,” She is heard telling Dona Ana County sheriff’s deputies, who were wearing body cameras. “And it's come to a head tonight--today, when he told me he's going to kill me."
pinonpost.com
New info reveals Dem state treasurer candidate’s alleged abusive behavior
As things heat up in the final stretch of election season, one race that hasn’t gotten much attention is the New Mexico state treasurer’s race. That is, until now. Recently, allegations have resurfaced from the past of Laura Montoya, the Democrat candidate for New Mexico state treasurer. Montoya was called out in the Democratic primary for her prior arrest for domestic violence in front of a child.
New Mexico Department of Health encouraging smokers to quit with annual event
The New Mexico Department of Health will be helping those who want to quit smoking.
New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas
The business will be pairing up with another company in an entirely different part of the world.
