New Mexico State

Comments / 9

Rock Crawler Paul
3d ago

You mean there are more issues than abortion? Not according to mlg..

Reply
12
jojo avila
2d ago

Red wave incoming. May God's will be done on earth as it is in heaven.

Reply
7
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti’s ‘final pitch to voters’

*Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify a statistic cited in the ad. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — There are only a handful of days left for candidates in the race for the governor’s office, and it’s the last chance to make an impression on voters. In a recent ad Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

New Mexico Governor to hold campaign rally in Las Cruces Saturday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Ahead of Election Day New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a rally in Las Cruces. She will campaign on behalf of Gabe Vasquez, the Democratic challenger for Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell. Whoever wins will represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
pinonpost.com

Dem lawmaker issues non-apology after gruesome comment about slain woman

After far-left state Rep. Liz Thomson (D-Bernalillo) made a gruesome comment about a 21-year-old Santa Fe woman’s brutal slaying, she issued a non-apology via Twitter late Wednesday. Piñon Post exclusively broke the story about Thomson’s comments. Grace Jennings appeared to have been fatally stabbed multiple times with...
SANTA FE, NM
krwg.org

Libertarian candidate Larry Marker runs for New Mexico Commissioner of Public Lands

Larry Marker is a Libertarian candidate running for Commissioner of Public Lands. He talked with Jonny Coker to share more about his campaign. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived in Southern New Mexico for most of his life, growing up in the small Village of Cloudcroft, and earning a degree in Journalism and Media Studies at New Mexico State University. Jonny believes that access to news and information is essential for a smoothly functioning society, and public media is one of the best ways to spread that knowledge.
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

Journal Poll: Democrat has edge in race for US House seat

It’s a neck-and-neck race to represent southern New Mexico and parts of Albuquerque as Election Day approaches. A Journal poll found that Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez has a slight edge over Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., as the race enters the home stretch. Polling shows 47% of likely voters support Vasquez while 45% favor Herrell. About 8% of voters are undecided, according to recent polling data.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Early voting numbers in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As of Thursday night, early voting numbers are around 26% when you combine all parties. Democrats and Republicans make up a majority of that percentage. “In 2018, four years ago, we had a voter turnout of about 56% turnout so far, it’s 26%. We have not even had election day yet,” KOAT political expert Brian Sanderoff.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Here's how some New Mexico counties are voting this midterm election

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are several tight races in New Mexico's 2022 midterm election, and voters are well aware of it. As of Tuesday morning, almost 260,000 people have early voted. Though the numbers aren't surprising to KOAT political expert, Rhiannon Samuel. "It's really anyone's game," she said. KOAT...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Journal poll shows changes in Congressional District races

Our state's second congressional district race is almost neck and neck. In a new poll released by the Albuquerque Journal, Democrat Gabe Vasquez is leading current representative Yvette Herrell. Our KOAT political analyst Brian Sanderoff says the democrat's lead is because of recent redistricting. Our state has three congressional districts,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

AG Paxton: Colorado River Water Deal Reached with New Mexico & Colorado

AUSTIN – Attorney General Paxton has announced a historic agreement with the states of New Mexico and Colorado that, if accepted by a Special Master and approved by the United States Supreme Court, would guarantee that the resources of the Lower Rio Grande River are justly distributed among the states.   Texas, Colorado, and New Mexico entered into the Rio Grande Compact in 1938 to equitably apportion the waters of the Rio Grande among the three states. The proposed agreement announced this week would resolve any disputes the states have about their obligations under the Compact.   The…
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Has the Powerball jackpot ever been won in New Mexico?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the nationwide Powerball jackpot at at a record level, you might be wondering what your chances of winning are. The odds are incredibly low, but it wouldn’t be the first time a winning ticket was sold in New Mexico. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, […]
WASHINGTON STATE
KOAT 7

Red-flag gun law rarely used in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Kimberly Yacone filed for a restraining order at least three times. In the past year, deputies had been to her house twice on domestic violence calls. “This has been going on for way too long,” She is heard telling Dona Ana County sheriff’s deputies, who were wearing body cameras. “And it's come to a head tonight--today, when he told me he's going to kill me."
NEW MEXICO STATE
pinonpost.com

New info reveals Dem state treasurer candidate’s alleged abusive behavior

As things heat up in the final stretch of election season, one race that hasn’t gotten much attention is the New Mexico state treasurer’s race. That is, until now. Recently, allegations have resurfaced from the past of Laura Montoya, the Democrat candidate for New Mexico state treasurer. Montoya was called out in the Democratic primary for her prior arrest for domestic violence in front of a child.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM

