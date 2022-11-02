CenturyLink says customers should call to speed up restoration process

On Wednesday, just over one month since Hurricane Ian, families across Southwest Florida are still without internet.

Martin Valence, a spokesperson for CenturyLink, told Fox 4 they need customers' help.

“If you see lines are repaired and you don’t see any problems with the green box, but you are still down, call us,” said Valence.

Valence said that the green box, also known as a remote terminal, is the last point in the network before the customer. Many were damaged by Ian.

Valence said depending on where you live, major restoration efforts should be completed before the end of the year.

“Collier County, Charlotte County, I think we are substantially repaired by Thanksgiving,” said Valence.

On Wednesday, Valence said for areas in Lee County, restoration could take longer.

“Lee County, Cape Coral in particular, [was] heavily damaged... by Christmas, we would like to have substantial repairs,” said Valence.

Before Hurricane Ian, Valence said there were about 22,000 people using CenturyLink in Cape Coral. After Ian, that number is about 16,000.

“3,500 of that I know is network related; lines, remote terminal. The other 3,000, don’t know. That's why I beat this one: please call,” said Valence.

On Wednesday Valence said problems with connections inside the home or with the router itself could be the problem.

The number for customers to call is 800-201-4099 or visit www.centurylink.com/home/help.html

Free WiFi spots are available here: