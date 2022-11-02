Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bob Talley
Bob Talley, 73, of Emerson, formerly of Chandler, OK, passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his beloved country home, after a long and hard fought battle with melanoma. Bob was born on December 23, 1948, in Harlan, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Owen and Magdalene Elizabeth (Thraen) Talley; and stepdaughter, Carrie Lackey.
Elizabeth Ann “Libby” Lewis
Elizabeth Ann “Libby” Lewis, 78, of Magnolia graduated to her heavenly home Friday, November 4, 2022 at Courtyard Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in El Dorado. Libby was born October 1, 1944 in the Calhoun community in Columbia County to the late Earl Jefferson Gunnels and Myrtle Nellie (Young) Gunnels. She was the seed plant lab manager at Weyerhaeuser for many years and retired from Albemarle.
James D. Curry
James D. Curry, 45, of Magnolia passed away Friday morning, November 4, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Magnolia Freshman Academy, Magnolia High Honor Roll
The honor roll has been released for the Magnolia Freshman Academy and Magnolia High School for the first nine-week grading period of the 2022-2023 academic year. CLICK THE PDF to see the list.
U.S. 371 collision early Saturday kills Magnolia driver
The second fatal wreck in Columbia County in less than a day claimed the life of a Magnolia man early Saturday. Brandon J. Bailey II, 20, died in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 371 southwest of Magnolia about 4:54 a.m. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Bailey was...
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Wanderlust Styles LLC, Haley Rhodes, 1302 Apache St., Magnolia filed 10/24/22. Ouachita. Guardian Transport LLC, Jimmy C. Plyler, 365 Ouachita 93, Bearden filed 10/24/22.
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 1
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, November 1, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Gary Wayne Wilkes and Sarah Elizabeth Wilkes, A/K/A Sarah Ballard, 114 Shepard Ave., Camden; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed October 27. Union. Sylvia V. Davis,...
Magnolia's annual Christmas Parade will be December 1
The 2022 Magnolia Christmas Parade will be 5 p.m. Thursday, December 1. The theme is “Magic of the Movies – All About Christmas Movies!”. The parade is sponsored by the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce. It starts at the corner of Calhoun and South Washington (Banner News Office), and will go north onto Washington Street. The parade will turn left at the corner of the former Columbia County Annex Building and circle the outside of the Downtown Square in a clockwise direction. This will be the reverse direction of the normal traffic flow for the square.
Truck hits tree along Magnolia street, killing driver
A Magnolia man died about 7:02 a.m. Friday when the vehicle he was driving wrecked on Shanhouse Boulevard. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, James Dale Curry, 45, was driving a 2015 model Dodge Durango north on the street, which parallels the Louisiana & North West Railroad track.
Severe weather possible later today in South Arkansas
Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to begin affecting South Arkansas late Friday afternoon and continue through the evening and overnight hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the threat will occur along a frontal boundary that will shift east across the region with very warm and unstable air ahead of the front along with increasing shear. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be possible. A few particularly strong and significant tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially across the western half of the region to include Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas and the adjacent areas of Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana.
COVID-19 numbers change little on Thursday
The number of COVID-19 cases rose by one each in Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,387. Total Active Cases: 9, up one since...
Magnolia heading to playoffs after big win against Hope
Magnolia tuned up for its fourth consecutive Class 5A football playoff appearance on Friday with a 70-21 win against Hope. The Panthers (4-3 Class 5A-South, 7-3 overall) will travel to Little Rock Joe T. Robinson for the first round of the playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday. The Senators finished the...
WCA adjusts trash pick-up days for Thanksgiving week
WCA has announced its trash collection schedule in Columbia County for Thanksgiving week as follows:. Monday, November 21 -- WCA will pick up Monday and Tuesdays trash. Tuesday, November 22 -- WCA will pick up what's left from the Tuesday route and will pick up Wednesday’s route. Wednesday, November...
Hydro holds annual Health and Safety Day
Hydro of Magnolia celebrated its annual Health and Safety Day on Thursday, October 13. Hydro's employees participated in training sessions, a Free-Throw contest, and Pictionary. Hydro Magnolia was recognized for completing 3 years without a recordable injury as of October 21.
Magnolia-Hope football game reset for 5 p.m. Friday
Game time for Friday’s Magnolia-Hope football game at Panther Stadium has been moved forward to 5 p.m. Officials for the schools hope the early kickoff will allow the teams to complete their final regular season game before the arrival of thunderstorms that are expected Friday night. Magnolia (3-3 conference,...
SAU ends GAC volleyball season 4-12 -- its best conference record in seven years
Southern Arkansas volleyball concluded the 2022 season Thursday with a 4-12 Great American Conference record (6-21 overall). Even so, it stands as SAU’s winningest conference season since 2015 where they posted a 9-7 record in GAC play. Southern Arkansas looked to record one final victory on Thursday but fell...
Aviation Week cites Lockheed Martin's Precision Strike Missile for program excellence
Lockheed Martin's Precision Strike Missile, which is produced in Camden, has received Aviation Week's Program Excellence Award for 2022 in the category of System Design and Development. The magazine said winners demonstrated ingenuity as they dealt with accelerated timelines, difficult supply chain situations, and organizations going through significant changes. Built...
