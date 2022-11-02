Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota State Employees allege lawmakers conflict of interest suppresses wages
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you drive down nearly any South Dakota street, you’ll find businesses with help wanted signs, paying impressive wages. But a group of State employees is concerned that state lawmakers are intentionally suppressing their wages. The lawmakers in question include Republican State Senator...
froggyweb.com
SD Game Fish and Parks-November News
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission held their meeting at Madison’s Heartland Power on Nov. 3. There were no proposals or finalizations this month. PARKS PROPOSALS. Allowance of Pets. The Commission continued to discuss a proposed a rule change allowing people staying...
wnax.com
Anderson Chosen As South Dakota Beef Industry Council Executive Director
The South Dakota Beef Industry Council is pleased to announce Jodie Anderson as the new SDBIC Executive Director. Anderson assumed her new role on November 1, 2022. Anderson hails from a ranch in Haakon County and considers Pierre, South Dakota her hometown. She earned her B.S. in Agricultural Business from Colorado State University then lived and worked in several western states before returning to South Dakota. Veabea Thomas, SDBIC president says they are excited to welcome Jodie to the team. Jodie has been working part time at the SDBIC office and has a good working knowledge of the Beef Checkoff. Anderson is the owner and President of Strategic Association Services where she has served multiple non-profit organizations, including 16 years as the Executive Director for the South Dakota Cattlemen’s association. In this role, Anderson worked closely with South Dakota’s agricultural community as well as state and industry leaders and she brings many years of beef industry experience to the SDBIC team. Jodie’s resume also includes previous experience at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and she was instrumental in the launch of the S.D. Agricultural Land Trust. Jokie and her sister co-own their family ranch in western South Dakota and Texas and she resides in Pierre with her daughter Quinn.
sdpb.org
Navigating the business-citizen interest clash in South Dakota
At the core of every new business project in the state, whether it’s a pipeline or a meatpacking plant, are people working to make them happen. Sometimes, citizen groups stand in opposition, with concerns about the impact of business growth and development. There’s controversy in Sioux Falls over Wholestone...
tsln.com
Two Master Lamb Producers Recognized at 2022 South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Conference
Brookings, S.D. – The South Dakota Master Lamb Producers Association recognized sheep producers from Alexandria, South Dakota, and Wessington Springs, South Dakota, during this year’s South Dakota Sheep Growers Annual Convention. Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Sheep and Goat Specialist, recognized Prairieland Farms and MB Genetics,...
gowatertown.net
One South Dakota county will be “hand counting” ballots on Tuesday
I vote today stickers roll, in US elections on American flag. An election law on the books since 1994 allows county commissions to overrule the county auditor by “experimenting with” a combined hand-counting and tabulated ballot counting system. That statute allowed the Tripp County Commission in south-central South...
dakotanewsnow.com
Former congresswoman campaigned with Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard accompanied Gov. Kristi Noem as she campaigned in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Gabbard commented on Gov. Noem’s character, saying, “Kristi is someone who has a, a servant’s heart, a she has fought for and served the people a here in South Dakota both in congress and now as governor for four years a and she’s shown that she’s not afraid to take on a challenge a and uphold the constitution, uphold the freedoms of the people of South Dakota.”
‘Slow day:’ Guard emails don’t match Noem border ‘war’ talk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem described the U.S. border with Mexico as a “war zone” last year when she sent dozens of state National Guard troops there, saying they’d be on the front lines of stopping drug smugglers and human traffickers.
South Dakota’s Smallest Town Only Has a Population of 3
The smallest community in South Dakota has only three residents and is located around 4 hours from the Sioux Falls Metro. Travel anywhere around the Mount Rushmore State and you'll find plenty of small towns on every corner of the map. But the tiniest settlement in the entire state is East River and it's not too far off from the North Dakota border.
Tension between governor and GOP-led Legislature stalls $200 million workforce housing program
The sometimes strained relationship between Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the GOP-led Legislature has led in part to delayed implementation of a $200 million program aimed at building critical workforce housing in South Dakota. In a series of emails sent to South Dakota News Watch, the Republican governor and a...
hubcityradio.com
SD Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith delivers his final pitches
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Democratic Governor candidate Jamie Smith has been circulating around the state for months in his quest for votes. He says there are lots of issues that need attention. Smith says while the state got hundreds of millions of federal pandemic dollars, those will only last so long. Smith,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Landfill extends deadline for free tire drop off
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill has now extended its program of accepting waste tires from residential customers for free to Jan. 7, 2023. Originally ending on Oct. 31, the program is part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
GFP Is Thinking about Changing Its South Dakota State Park Pet Laws
Good news South Dakota pet owners, soon your dog and your cat might be able to join you for an overnight stay inside a cabin at a South Dakota State Park. As a pet owner, I had no idea they weren't allowed in cabins and lodges inside state parks already. Good thing I didn't try to take my two hounds camping at Newton Hills, huh? It also shows you how often I go camping. I need to get a life and STAT!
kfgo.com
South Dakota GOP legislative candidate charged with abuse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual grooming behavior. A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the state attorney general’s office charged Joel Koskan, 44, with exposing an unnamed person to “sexual grooming behaviors” over a period of several years. He faces a class 4 felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
sdpb.org
A new generation of youth share their songs with pride
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland was in South Dakota in October to hear stories from Native American elders about their experiences at Indian boarding schools. At many of those boarding schools,...
dakotanewsnow.com
What to be aware of when it comes to ticket scams
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Everyone enjoys seeing their favorite artists live in concert, but there are some things to keep in mind when purchasing your tickets. Ticket scams come in a variety of forms whether it be through links, emails, or false websites. This can cause you to...
South Dakota Is the Most Expensive State for Health Care in America
No matter where you live in the United States, healthcare costs can take a big bite out of your budget. That's especially true in South Dakota, where a new study shows that the Mount Rushmore State has the most expensive health care in the country. Forbes compared all 50 states...
Listen to Our Free Christmas Channel – 24/7 for South Dakota
If you want your Christmas music and you need it now. We're here to help with our free 24/7 streaming Christmas Music Channel. It's easier than ever to listen to all your holiday favorites and make merry all South Dakota winter long. Just click on the button below, or. Download...
KELOLAND TV
Effort to stop mail-in ballots from being counted in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the election just days away, a bombshell has been dropped in Minnehaha County that could have huge implications on the outcome. Two people have filed court documents to stop Minnehaha County from counting mail-in absentee ballots. There are more than 100 pages. The...
Comments / 0