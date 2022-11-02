Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Huawei Mate 50 Pro launches in its first market outside of China
The Huawei Mate 50 Pro has arrived to its first market outside of China. The company announced that the device is now available to pre-order in the UK, starting at £1,199.99. So, needless to say, the Mate 50 Pro is quite pricey. That was to be expected, though, as this is Huawei’s new flagship handset. If you live in the UK, you can grab the phone from the Huawei Store.
Android Headlines
Microsoft accidentally showcased the "Moment 2” Windows 11 update
A YouTube video published by the Windows Insider team, accidentally showcased the next update coming to Windows 11, called “Moment 2”. Microsoft has been planning a new update, which will add new features to Windows 11 version 22H2. The rumoured update will provide a better Taskbar for tablet devices.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 series coming in the first week of February
It seems like Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S23 series in the first week of February. This information comes from the Korean outlet Chosun. The site gathered this info from a “business official familiar with Samsung”. The Galaxy S23 series is allegedly coming in the first...
Android Headlines
Samsung's Dropship feature is useful, and very limited
There are about a million ways to send files between different Android and iOS devices. On Android, there’s Nearby Share, Bluetooth, NFC, and whatever first-party services that specific OEMs offer. Samsung has a new way of sending files called Dropship, and you’re even able to send files to iOS devices. However, according to SamMobile, this feature will be extremely limited.
Android Headlines
Every single Galaxy S23 unit will ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Over the last couple of months, we’ve been going back and forth when it comes to the Galaxy S23 series SoCs. Well, it’s now basically official, every single Galaxy S23 series handset will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will...
Android Headlines
Google Play Games for PC Finally Made it to the US
Not too long ago, Google unveiled that it wanted to ring Google Play Games over to PCs. It’s been beta testing it overseas ever since, but now it’s making it to more markets. The beta for Google Play Games on PC is now available in the US along with other regions, according to Android Police.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 will offer multiple performance modes for improved battery life
Samsung may have developed a nice little software trick to improve the battery life of the Galaxy S23 series. According to tipster Ice Universe, the new phones will let you switch between multiple performance profiles — Standard and Light — to prioritize battery life over processing speed. A...
Android Headlines
Huawei Mate 50 Pro hands-on: A promising camera powerhouse
The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is the latest and greatest smartphone from Huawei. This is the company’s new flagship offering, which initially launched at the beginning of September. It took the phone a bit of time to arrive to global markets, but it’s now finally here. It’s available to pre-order in the UK, and is looking to spread its influence to more European markets soon. That being said, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro review unit arrived to our offices, and we managed to get our initial hands-on time with it, along with first impressions.
Android Headlines
Matter standard arrives to simply the smart home ecosystem
The highly-anticipated Matter smart home standard is finally official, according to Cision. The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) Thursday launched the new standard that aims to simplify the diverse smart home ecosystem by enabling interoperability. The launch event was held in Amsterdam. Originally called Project CHIP (Connected Home over IP), Matter...
Android Headlines
Samsung's upcoming Odyssey Neo G9 will be an 8K gaming monitor
Samsung is pushing the limits in the gaming monitor market yet again with its upcoming Neo G9 refresh, complete with an 8K monitor in an ultrawide format. As pointed out by The Verge this likely won’t be a true 8K monitor since it comes with a 32:9 aspect ratio. But it will more than likely be a big step up in resolution over current offerings with more pixels in the display.
Android Headlines
New Galaxy Z Flip 4 competitor is official, the Huawei Pocket S
Huawei has announced its second clamshell foldable smartphone, the Huawei Pocket S. This handset is essentially a more affordable variant of the Huawei P50 Pocket which launched in December last year. The Huawei Pocket S is now official, a more affordable variant of the P50 Pocket. Huawei aimed to present...
Android Headlines
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is nearing its Android 13 update
Samsung plans to roll out the stable Android 13 update to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 this month and is on track for it. Perhaps the update may not be too far off now. The latest foldable has received yet another beta release. This is the third One UI 5.0 beta for the phone and comes just a week after the second build. In fact, the phone has picked up beta updates every week for the past three weeks. The stable rollout could begin soon.
Android Headlines
Don't wait for Apple to innovate, switch to Galaxy, Samsung says
With the iPhone 14 series already two months old, you might think that Samsung has stopped poking fun at Apple for its “non-innovative” phones. But no, it hasn’t. The Korean firm has released another ad mocking the iPhone maker. Titled “on the fence,” the latest ad asks iPhone users to stop being on the fence and confidently switch to Samsung Galaxy.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra rear camera setup seemingly revealed
It is now practically confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 200MP main camera at the back. But what about the rest of the cameras? Well, rumors so far have hinted at the same setup as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, at least in terms of resolution. Another noted tipster has reiterated those rumors. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the 200MP camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be accompanied by a 10MP 10X periscope zoom camera, a 10MP 3X telephoto zoom camera, and a 12MP ultrawide lens.
Android Headlines
Huawei Watch GT Cyber launched with replaceable shells
A couple of days ago, Huawei teased its upcoming smartwatch with a detachable dial. Well, that watch is now official. Its name is the Huawei Watch GT Cyber, and it comes with replaceable shells aka detachable dial. The Huawei Watch GT Cyber comes with replaceable shells. That is basically its...
Android Headlines
Only one Samsung Galaxy S10 model will get Android 13
Samsung has dozens of phones lined up for the Android 13 update in the coming months. The company is publicly testing the new Android version along with its One UI 5.0 custom software for some of those devices. For others, it’s preparing the update behind closed doors. SamMobile confirms that the Korean firm is internally testing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 for the Galaxy S10 Lite. This phone is expected to pick up the stable release in December.
Android Headlines
ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni just crashed to an all-time low, now only $999
My favorite robot vacuum of all-time is the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 Omni, and it just crashed to an all-time low. It’s now only $999 over at Amazon. That’s a savings of $550. It also beats a previous all-time low by $100, last seen on Prime Early Access during October. So now is a really good time to pick one up.
Comments / 0