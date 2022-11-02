The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is the latest and greatest smartphone from Huawei. This is the company’s new flagship offering, which initially launched at the beginning of September. It took the phone a bit of time to arrive to global markets, but it’s now finally here. It’s available to pre-order in the UK, and is looking to spread its influence to more European markets soon. That being said, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro review unit arrived to our offices, and we managed to get our initial hands-on time with it, along with first impressions.

1 DAY AGO