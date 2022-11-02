Read full article on original website
Art Fair Supports Sevastopol Students
The Sevastopol Music, Art and Theater Guild is hosting the Sevastopol Arts and Craft Fair on Nov. 20, 9 am – 3 pm, at Sevastopol School, and it invites the community to this fun shopping experience. In addition to the handcrafted gifts available from a variety of vendors, shoppers...
Seed Collection, Telescopes at Crossroads
Crossroads at Big Creek and Wild Ones of Door County, in collaboration with the Door County Seed Library and Door County Master Gardeners Association, will host a seed-collection workshop Nov. 5, 11 am, when participants can learn how to gather, store and stratify seeds. Then they will collect seeds from the Pollinator Garden and the Wild Ones Meadow at Crossroads. Meet at the Collins Learning Center.
Call for Street Artists
Destination Sturgeon Bay is seeking artists to participate in its 23rd street-art project: a collaboration of art created to beautify the streets of Sturgeon Bay. This year, the organization has a new project template – a bass – as the foundation of its Bass around the Bay Street Art Project, which will go on display in May 2023. The project is presented with Nicolet National Bank.
Letter to the Editor: Send Them Back to Toy Land
There seems to be a lot of excitement over the impending arrival of a Fleet Farm store – the store that once had what you were looking for. During the 1970s and ’80s, family farms literally were located within every few country miles of Door County – farms that were in families for generations. At that time, Fleet Farm was a reliable farmer’s supply source, and farmers begged the store chain to consider coming to Door County. At that time, it would have been a good investment, but Fleet Farm declined, stating there wasn’t enough interest for the company to consider investing in the area.
Students Get Insights Into Local Manufacturing
More than 300 students from six area high schools toured Door County manufacturing businesses as part of a career-awareness event coordinated by the Door County Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC) in collaboration with the Door County Manufacturers Association. “The event is a great way to showcase the many different careers that...
Amy Frank is New Historical Society Executive Director
The Door County Historical Society (DCHS) has welcomed Amy Frank as its new executive director. For nearly four years, Frank served as the managing director at Third Avenue PlayWorks and managed the Sun Prairie [Wisconsin] Performing Arts Center for seven years prior to that. She has 15-plus years of leadership experience in nonprofit organizations.
Bearded Heart for Sale
Add Bearded Heart Coffee to the list of restaurants up for sale. The Baileys Harbor coffee shop closed for the season Sept. 25, and the property on the corner of Highway 57 and Howard Avenue is now listed by Professional Realty for $1.25 million. The parcel includes the building behind the shop that’s home to three retail spaces.
Sevastopol Celebrates Opening of Machining Program
Students can earn college credit while gaining hands-on experience. A new program at Sevastopol School will help area students to learn new skills and earn college credit in the process. On Oct. 27, the school celebrated the grand opening of its Door County Machining Program (DCMP) lab, the first of...
Boat-launch Fee Increase Considered
Proposed change could raise prices for more types of businesses. Fees for launching boats at City of Sturgeon Bay facilities would increase next year under a recommendation backed Oct. 26 by the city’s Joint Parks and Recreation Committee/Board. The committee also favored reviewing those fees in two years. Municipal...
Ladybug Glass Celebrates Second Anniversary
To celebrate its second anniversary in Algoma, Ladybug Glass Studio & Gallery is featuring new glass and photography pieces by Kimberly Lyon. An opening reception will be held during First Friday Art in Algoma on Nov. 4, 5-8 pm, and it will continue Nov. 5, 10 am – 4 pm. The gallery will also have some specials to kick off its third year.
Miller Exhibit Memorializes Topelmanns
Ephraim painter Ellen Sprogø-Topelmann died in 2016, and her husband, Karsten Topelmann, died five years later. But their legacy lives on in Door County and beyond – a legacy that the Miller Art Museum will celebrate through its upcoming exhibit, Hanseatic: The Life and Works of Karsten and Ellen Topelmann.
Much More Than Murals: The Art of Ram Rojas
Ram Rojas is known to many in Door County as a muralist – most notably as the creator of the murals at The Clearing and the recently removed panels at Nelson’s Shopping Center in Baileys Harbor – but he’s much more than an artist who paints on the largest scale.
Closing the Gaps
In the late 1980s, residential and commercial development in what some call “Uptown Sister Bay” expanded rapidly. But even as large hotels, single-family homes, a day care center, shopping and apartment complexes have been added to the landscape, nonmotorized connections for the people using those spaces were an afterthought – if they were a thought at all.
Associated Bank announces $1 million investment in Northeast Wisconsin nonprofits
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An area bank is making a difference in the community it was founded in. Associated Bank announced it is investing $1 million in regional nonprofits to strengthen the Greater Green Bay and Fox Cities region. "Northeast Wisconsin is the birthplace of Associated Bank. We are doubling...
The Making of a Manufacturing Sector
If you wanted to know where Door County’s 65 manufacturers were located, you’d need to look up and down the peninsula to find them all. Yet it’s also true that a majority of them are located at the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park at 185 E. Walnut St., where all but six of the 56 lots are occupied (see the accompanying map).
‘They make jokes about our facilities’: Proposed referendum in Green Bay could bring desired upgrades to school facilities
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the November Election next Tuesday, voters in Green Bay will have the chance to choose if the Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPS) should borrow funds to improve district facilities. Some of those district facilities are joked about by opposing teams. “They make jokes about our facilities,” said […]
DCHS Featured Pet: Prince
Prince is an awesome, 4-year-old pup who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This 45-pound love bug is looking for a home where he can play with tennis balls to his heart’s content!. Like all dogs at WHS, Prince (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=51230036) has been...
SMALL TOWNS: New Franken man’s ultimate beer can collection
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many people have a hobby, and for some it’s discovered later in life. A Brown County man was 65-years-old when he started collecting beer cans 25 years ago, and he hasn’t stopped. This week in Small Towns, we travel to New Franken to...
