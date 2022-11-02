There seems to be a lot of excitement over the impending arrival of a Fleet Farm store – the store that once had what you were looking for. During the 1970s and ’80s, family farms literally were located within every few country miles of Door County – farms that were in families for generations. At that time, Fleet Farm was a reliable farmer’s supply source, and farmers begged the store chain to consider coming to Door County. At that time, it would have been a good investment, but Fleet Farm declined, stating there wasn’t enough interest for the company to consider investing in the area.

