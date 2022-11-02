Read full article on original website
CNBC
Wells Fargo mortgage staff brace for layoffs as U.S. loan volumes collapse
Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?
The Bank of England announced this week that it was raising interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs.According to Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, some people on tracker deals with £100,000 remaining on their mortgage will see their costs...
Here’s why the Fed’s next big rate hike may be its last
The Federal Reserve is on track to issue another massive rate hike Wednesday before slowing down the pace of its battle to fight inflation. Analysts and economists are confident the Fed will hike its baseline interest rate range by another 0.75 percentage points at the end of a Wednesday meeting. The Fed’s move will mark the fourth consecutive rate hike of a size it once considered “unusually large.”
Janet Yellen says the US can still avoid a recession — but the Fed's next move is about to make one more likely
Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen told CNN she doesn't think a recession will happen in the near-term. But the Fed is expected to hike interest rates again this week, which could trigger a downturn. The central bank is moving at a historically fast pace, and lawmakers worry the Fed is acting...
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers sees interest rates peaking above 5% - and says markets have priced in most of this hiking cycle
Larry Summers expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to north of 5%. A surge in inflation expectations means markets are largely pricing in further rate hikes, he said. The ex-Treasury chief has warned inflation poses a graver threat to the US economy than painful rate hikes. Larry...
Are Mortgage Rates Going Above 10% In 2023?
Mortgage rates tend to rise when the Federal Reserve increases the Fed Funds rate. It has a gradual trickling effect, though. Because of the fed funds rate's relationship to the 10-year treasury yield, mortgage rates would continue gradually increase even if Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the central bank elected to lock it in place now through 2023.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
Business Insider
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
Mortgages could spike again as interest rates set for biggest rise since 1980s
The Bank of England is expected to unveil the biggest interest rate rise since the 1980s on Thursday as it tries to control the runaway inflation which is battering British households. In a crunch meeting, the nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee will make a decision that could push...
kitco.com
Gold prices move near session highs as Federal Reserve raises interest rates 75 basis points
(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing some new buying momentum as the Federal Reserve looks to slightly adjust its aggressive monetary policy stance. In a widely anticipated move, the Federal Reserve raised its Fed Funds rate by 75 basis points. This is the fourth consecutive supersized rate hike this year. While the central bank remains focused on bringing inflation down, it does appear to be adjusting its stance.
US stocks fall as investors anticipate another 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed this week
US stocks moved lower on Monday as investors get ready for another outsized interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Fed chairman Jerome Powell is expected to announced that the US central bank will raise rates by 75 basis points at its upcoming FOMC meeting in its bid to tame inflation that has been driven by higher wages, higher services prices, and higher commodity prices. After this Wednesday's meeting, the Fed is expected to hike interest rates by at least 50 basis points in December.
"Inflation-proof" I-bonds get new interest rate of 6.9% for the next 6 months
The Treasury has set a new interest rate for I-bonds, the normally staid investment vehicle that's seeing a surge of popularity amid decades-high inflation. I-bonds issued over the next six months will yield an initial annualized return of 6.89%, the Treasury said Tuesday. The rate on I-bonds, or inflation bonds,...
I-Bond Rate Is 6.89% for Next Six Months
Though the potential return of U.S. Treasury I-bonds as a long-term investment is no sure thing, Americans are voting for them with their wallets: Billions of dollars of these formerly obscure securities have been sold in 2022, including in a last-minute rush at the end of October to capture them at a rate of 9.62% that knocked the website for TreasuryDirect, the only place these can be bought, offline at times.
kitco.com
Stock market erases billions after FOMC rate hike, gold to stay flat until year-end - Gary Wagner
The S&P 500 shed more than $800 billion on Wednesday, falling 2.5 percent in a day’s trading after the Federal Reserve announced that it would raise interest rates by 75 basis points. Despite the stock market’s reaction, the Fed is not done raising rates and tightening, according to Gary Wagner, editor of TheGoldForecast.com.
Interest rates UK – latest: Mortgage holders face soaring repayments after Bank hike
Mortgage holders will see their yearly costs increase by around £480 for every £100,000 they owe after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to 3 per cent, Martin Lewis has said.The pound dropped on Thursday after the Bank raised interest rates and warned of the longest recession since reliable records began in the 1920s.GDP could shrink for every quarter until mid-2024 if interest rates hit the market forecast of 5.2 per cent – although the Bank said it does not expect this to happen and believes inflation will fall to 5.25 per cent next year and 1.5 per...
The US dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eases rate hikes, and the central bank's balance sheet reduction is the 'elephant in the room,' former Fed chief Alan Greenspan says
The dollar will stay strong even once the Fed eventually eases up on rate hikes, former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan said. That's because of the "elephant in the room": the Fed reducing its balance sheet by $95 billion a month. "Investors should be aware that while dollar strength can be...
Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates again this week
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points on Wednesday. Jon Hilsenrath, a senior writer for The Wall Street Journal, discussed why and what this move means for the U.S. economy.
Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
Fed raises interest rates for the sixth time this year to 0.75% – how it’ll affect you
MILLIONS of Americans face higher monthly payments as the Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked interest rates up by 0.75%. The 0.75 percentage point hike is the sixth one this year and comes as inflation remains at a 40-year high. Historically, the Fed tends to lift rates by a quarter-point at...
WISH-TV
After the bell: The Fed’s rate hike; Ford sales fall; Wells Fargo layoffs; Paying for snacks
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Federal Reserve went “big” again today and boosted the rate by another 75 basis points as expected. The move pushes the rate to the highest level in 15 years, near 4%. This once again makes bank and care loans more expensive. Investors are...
