Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
Ex-NFL Coach Wade Phillips Sends Clear Message About Lovie Smith's Defense
Through two quarters of football tonight, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been nearly perfect, completing 14 of 18 passes for 176 yards. One former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator thinks the Texans' coverage scheme is a big reason why. In a series of tweets posted during ...
Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
Christian McCaffrey's Family Thought He Was Getting Traded To 1 Team
The San Francisco 49ers shocked the country with their acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers last month. But of among the people most surprised by where he wound up, his own family might top the list. According to 95.7 The Game, McCaffrey's mother Lisa admitted...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022
We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Tyron Smith’s Return Could Result in Multiple Complications
Credit where credit is due. The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is playing far beyond initial expectations. Especially following the horrible injury to their future Hall of Fame left tackle before game one. Tyron Smith has been out since before the start of the season. Suffering an avulsion fracture to his...
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Punishment for His 'Blind Referee' Halloween Costume?
The idea of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones being punished after his "blind referee" Halloween costume went viral is ridiculous on every level.
profootballnetwork.com
No Matter Who Is at Quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, They Will Lose to the Kansas City Chiefs
In our QB Smash Matchup of the Week, we’ve got Malik Willis vs. Patrick Mahomes (if Ryan Tannehill can’t play). Trey Wingo breaks down why the Tennessee Titans won’t be able to hang with the Kansas City Chiefs regardless of who’s at the quarterback position. You...
Russell Wilson Posts 2-Word Message During The Broncos' Bye Week
Russell Wilson has faced a lot of heat during his first season with the Denver Broncos, both for his play on the field and what he's said away from it. Even though the Broncos have this week off, Wilson once again made waves on social media. Wilson posted a two-word tweet on Friday that simply said ...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
Chiefs’ Andy Reid comments on RB Ronald Jones requesting release
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid commented on running back Ronald Jones tweeting his request for a release over the bye week.
Saints Coach Dennis Allen Sends Clear Message About Starting Quarterback
Jameis Winston began the season as the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback, only to have Andy Dalton take over after Winston was injured. Winston was cleared to play last week, but Dalton remained the starter for New Orleans' 24-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Dalton will start again on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
ESPN
NFL Week 9 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
The Week 9 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
NFL Odds: Colts vs. Patriots prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Indianapolis Colts travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots in an AFC showdown. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Colts-Patriots prediction and pick. The Colts lost 17-16 to the Washington Commanders last weekend. Sam Ehlinger completed 17 of his 23 passes...
FOX Sports
Mayfield unsure how Panthers handle 'looming question' at QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield isn’t sure how things will shake out when Sam Darnold’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve closes on Tuesday. The Carolina Panthers will then have to make a difficult decision on what to do at quarterback. NFL teams rarely keep...
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals.
FOX Sports
Cardinals have make-or-break stretch starting with Seahawks
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kliff Kingsbury still believes his Arizona Cardinals can be one of the NFL's best offensive teams. He likes his players, likes their demeanor and likes the game plan he and his assistants put together each week. One of these days, he might even get to...
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 9 Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's NFL writers offer up a few fantasy football tips for Week 9 of the 2022 season. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 9 Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
