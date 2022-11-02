Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgxa.tv
Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
David Ralston stepping down as Georgia House Speaker over ‘health challenge’
ATLANTA — Georgia’s speaker of the House says he will not seek nomination for the position in the next legislative season. Rep. David Ralston said he will finish his current term as House speaker, which ends in January, but said some health issues have come up so he will not seek the position next year.
wgxa.tv
Faith leaders across Georgia calling on officials to ensure voters are free from violence
ATLANTA, GA. (WGXA) -- Faith In Public Life (FIPL) members held a meeting to address voter intimidation and fear of political violence concerning the upcoming election. The Georgia Campaign Manager of FIPL called on Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, and all election administrators to "Administer a free and fair election, protect voters and co-workers from violence and frivolous voter challenges, and fairly certify the election results determined by the voters."
wgxa.tv
What to expect on election night (and beyond) in Georgia
When the polls close in Georgia on Tuesday, Nov. 8, election results should come quicker than before, though tight races on the cusps of runoffs means finality about who is victorious will likely not. Georgia has more than 2,600 voter precincts spread across 159 counties and an outsized role in...
41nbc.com
Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
wgxa.tv
Georgia voters put up all-time record numbers for Gubernatorial Early Voting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Georgia voters decimated the two-million mark and are expected to hit 2.4 million votes cast by the end of the last day of early voting. As of Friday morning, Georgia's record-breaking turnout streak continued by having a total of 2,056,545 ballots cast with 157,334 of those turning out on Thursday alone. That's a 4% increase over the last day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election.
WXIA 11 Alive
11Alive poll | Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams Georgia governor race
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is on track to win his reelection bid against Stacey Abrams, a new 11Alive poll indicates. The Georgia governor has generally tracked ahead of Abrams in polling across the last few months, with our newest poll showing a widening lead compared to our last poll of this race in early October.
wgxa.tv
BEYOND THE PODIUM: Richard Woods
Voters in Georgia will decide on the person they want to lead our state's public schools on November 8th. On the ballot for State School Superintendent are Republican Incumbent Richard Woods and Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy. As part of our Election Coverage, our newsrooms in Macon, Albany, and Savannah, Georgia,...
wgxa.tv
Early voters in Georgia expected to break two-million ballots cast on Thursday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With early voters turning out in record numbers every day since early voting began, ballots returned are expected to reach the two-million mark by the end of the day. As of Thursday morning, 1,898,223 voters had cast their ballots with over 134,000 of those coming in...
Monroe Local News
Warnock, Kemp to Campaign in Monroe
MONROE, GA (Nov. 2, 2022) With the 2022 General Election now less than a week away, two big-time candidates will be in Monroe this week. Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Governor Brian Kemp will both roll into Walton County in an effort to pick up some final votes before Tuesday’s election.
Metro sheriff says Abrams’ comment during debate was a ‘slap in the face’
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix was so annoyed by what he saw during the WSB-TV Gubernatorial Debate Sunday night that he took to social media and wrote a very long post criticizing Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams. During the debate, and after incumbent Republican Gov. Brian...
Fulton County voters turnout in droves on final day of early voting
Fulton County voters turnout in droves on final day of early voting Channel 2′s Audrey Washington went to an early voting polling location in South Fulton County, where she found a steady stream of people heading in to vote. The Secretary of State’s Office said that it is expecting...
NotedDC — Georgia record early voting: Who stands to benefit?
With one of the tightest Senate races in the country and a high-profile gubernatorial rematch, Georgia’s midterm early vote is rivaling turnout at the same point in 2020, a presidential election year. As of Monday, the Georgia secretary of State’s office reported in-person turnout of more than 1.5 million...
wabe.org
Political strategists weigh in on Georgia’s early voting turnout, battleground races with election one week away
All eyes are on Georgia with Election Day just a week away, when results of key races will shape politics well beyond the state itself. On this edition of “Closer Look,” political strategists weigh in with their interpretations of record early voting turnout and neck-and-neck polling showing many races could swing either way – and predict who may go to a runoff.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived
ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two $1 million winners in Georgia from latest Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — Nope, nobody won the $1.2 billion jackpot on Wednesday night in the Powerball drawing, but a million bucks isn't a bad consolation prize - and two people in Georgia got just that. The Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday night were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 with the...
Older Georgians hitting polls for early voting at much higher rate than young people, data shows
CLARKSTON, Ga. — The number of early voters in Georgia passed 2 million Wednesday – a record early turnout for a non-presidential election. Despite that, young people are mostly skipping the party. State data shows the largest age demographic of registered and active voters is voters under age...
Lizzo's TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant
Recently pop star Lizzo made a stop in Atlanta as part of her tour. In addition to her status as pop icon, she's also among one of the most famous vegans in the country. So it's no surprise she placed an order at one of Atlanta's vegan restaurants. “Lemme tell...
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
fox5atlanta.com
State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members
ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members. According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25th on 31 different...
Comments / 0