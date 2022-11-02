ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
COBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Faith leaders across Georgia calling on officials to ensure voters are free from violence

ATLANTA, GA. (WGXA) -- Faith In Public Life (FIPL) members held a meeting to address voter intimidation and fear of political violence concerning the upcoming election. The Georgia Campaign Manager of FIPL called on Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, and all election administrators to "Administer a free and fair election, protect voters and co-workers from violence and frivolous voter challenges, and fairly certify the election results determined by the voters."
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

What to expect on election night (and beyond) in Georgia

When the polls close in Georgia on Tuesday, Nov. 8, election results should come quicker than before, though tight races on the cusps of runoffs means finality about who is victorious will likely not. Georgia has more than 2,600 voter precincts spread across 159 counties and an outsized role in...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Georgia voters put up all-time record numbers for Gubernatorial Early Voting

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Georgia voters decimated the two-million mark and are expected to hit 2.4 million votes cast by the end of the last day of early voting. As of Friday morning, Georgia's record-breaking turnout streak continued by having a total of 2,056,545 ballots cast with 157,334 of those turning out on Thursday alone. That's a 4% increase over the last day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

11Alive poll | Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams Georgia governor race

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is on track to win his reelection bid against Stacey Abrams, a new 11Alive poll indicates. The Georgia governor has generally tracked ahead of Abrams in polling across the last few months, with our newest poll showing a widening lead compared to our last poll of this race in early October.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

BEYOND THE PODIUM: Richard Woods

Voters in Georgia will decide on the person they want to lead our state's public schools on November 8th. On the ballot for State School Superintendent are Republican Incumbent Richard Woods and Democrat Alisha Thomas Searcy. As part of our Election Coverage, our newsrooms in Macon, Albany, and Savannah, Georgia,...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Warnock, Kemp to Campaign in Monroe

MONROE, GA (Nov. 2, 2022) With the 2022 General Election now less than a week away, two big-time candidates will be in Monroe this week. Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Governor Brian Kemp will both roll into Walton County in an effort to pick up some final votes before Tuesday’s election.
MONROE, GA
wabe.org

Political strategists weigh in on Georgia’s early voting turnout, battleground races with election one week away

All eyes are on Georgia with Election Day just a week away, when results of key races will shape politics well beyond the state itself. On this edition of “Closer Look,” political strategists weigh in with their interpretations of record early voting turnout and neck-and-neck polling showing many races could swing either way – and predict who may go to a runoff.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived

ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two $1 million winners in Georgia from latest Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — Nope, nobody won the $1.2 billion jackpot on Wednesday night in the Powerball drawing, but a million bucks isn't a bad consolation prize - and two people in Georgia got just that. The Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday night were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 with the...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members

ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members. According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25th on 31 different...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy