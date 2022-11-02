ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

wfxg.com

Golden Harvest continues to help those living with food insecurity

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Golden Harvest Food Bank continues its mission to help those living with food insecurity. Thursday, Vehicles lined the streets heading towards Golden Harvest Faith Food Factory. "People started to line up at 11 am this morning." Says Blakeley Bartee, Golden Harvest Content Marketing Specialist. Golden Harvest...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaders to offer update on revitalization grant effort

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of the public can learn more about Augusta’s pursuit of a $40 million Choice Neighborhood Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Grant from the federal government. City and Augusta Housing Authority officials will give a presentation and update to the community at 5 p.m. Thursday at...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County Fair Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. Merchants Association of Columbia County, and not WRDW/WAGT, is solely responsible for providing/awarding Columbia County Fair tickets. This local contest is presented in conjunction with Merchants Association of Columbia County, presented and administered by...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta plant moves forward with expansion that could spark 600 jobs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A company with a plant in Augusta officially approved a new facility to make components for electric vehicle batteries. The announcement Thursday by Solvay Specialty Polymers comes after the company received a $178.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to boost the domestic electric vehicle battery supply chain.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: District 9 candidates | Keeping it positive or keeping it real

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - District 9 is a super district. It’s important because the board member serves as a second representative for Districts 1,2, 4, and 5. It is home to 15 elementary schools, two middle schools, six high schools, and three magnet schools. Venus Cain has held this...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Golden Harvest Food Bank plans fresh produce giveaway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest food bank is holding another fresh produce distribution on Thursday. The contactless distribution will be held at the Faith Food Factory parking lot, 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. The “mobile market” will be open to the public from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Junior League of Augusta presents 11th Annual Holiday Market

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Junior League of Augusta presents the 11th Annual Holiday Market at the Columbia County Exhibition Center. The Junior League of Augusta started in 1925 and focuses on women and children with generational poverty and food insecurity. The event will be held from Friday through Sunday.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Mobile cameras expected to help solve crimes, sheriff says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners approved money for additional security cameras for the sheriff’s office. Mayor Hardie Davis says the crime in Augusta is a public health crisis, and the $300,00 in ARP funding will help. It will soon be transferred to the sheriff’s office. We spoke with...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

WATCH: Fire destroys auto center in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, North Augusta fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire. Dispatch says first responders were called to JAT Auto Sales on the 700 block of East Martintown Road around 6:11 p.m. North Augusta Public Safety confirms one firefighter was transported...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

SRP Park will host walk to highlight global water crisis

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The SRP Park is hosting the 2022 Walk for Water event on Nov. 12. The event is in support of the global water crisis. Participants will start at SRP Park then head across the 13th Street bridge. They will go down the Riverwalk, where there will be a pool of dirty water. Participants will grab water and walk back to SRP Park, where they will then convert the dirty into clean water.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

Historic buildings named to endangered properties list

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Four buildings have been newly identified as endangered by a local group dedicated to saving historic architecture in the Garden City. Historic Augusta, Inc., a local preservation society, has deemed Modjeska Theatre, Sibley Mill Tenement Housing, Tubman Home Cottage, and Heavenly Bound Church of God in Christ to its 2023 endangered properties list. The list was created in 2006 as a way to identify and bring attention to historic structures in Richmond County that may be in danger of demolition.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fights erupt at Academy of Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was an outbreak of fights at the Academy of Richmond County on Friday, according to the Richmond County School System. Social media videos reportedly from ARC show a wild melee with multiple fights involving close to 10 people taking place in a wide hall, with participants being punched and dragged across the floor.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Thousands turn out for advanced voting in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Time is running out to vote early, but there is still time. We talked to election officials about what turnout has been like after the first advanced voting period without voters needing an excuse. In the past, South Carolinians have only been able to early vote...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
SAVANNAH, GA

