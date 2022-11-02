Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfxg.com
Golden Harvest continues to help those living with food insecurity
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Golden Harvest Food Bank continues its mission to help those living with food insecurity. Thursday, Vehicles lined the streets heading towards Golden Harvest Faith Food Factory. "People started to line up at 11 am this morning." Says Blakeley Bartee, Golden Harvest Content Marketing Specialist. Golden Harvest...
WRDW-TV
Augusta leaders to offer update on revitalization grant effort
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Members of the public can learn more about Augusta’s pursuit of a $40 million Choice Neighborhood Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Grant from the federal government. City and Augusta Housing Authority officials will give a presentation and update to the community at 5 p.m. Thursday at...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County Fair Contest Rules
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. Merchants Association of Columbia County, and not WRDW/WAGT, is solely responsible for providing/awarding Columbia County Fair tickets. This local contest is presented in conjunction with Merchants Association of Columbia County, presented and administered by...
WRDW-TV
WRDW-TV
Augusta plant moves forward with expansion that could spark 600 jobs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A company with a plant in Augusta officially approved a new facility to make components for electric vehicle batteries. The announcement Thursday by Solvay Specialty Polymers comes after the company received a $178.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to boost the domestic electric vehicle battery supply chain.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: District 9 candidates | Keeping it positive or keeping it real
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - District 9 is a super district. It’s important because the board member serves as a second representative for Districts 1,2, 4, and 5. It is home to 15 elementary schools, two middle schools, six high schools, and three magnet schools. Venus Cain has held this...
The one race that leaves many Augusta voters scratching their heads
The last day of early voting found a lot of ballot casters ready to have their say, but there was one race that wasn't on the top of their mind or the tip of their tongue.
WRDW-TV
Golden Harvest Food Bank plans fresh produce giveaway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Golden Harvest food bank is holding another fresh produce distribution on Thursday. The contactless distribution will be held at the Faith Food Factory parking lot, 3301 Commerce Drive in Augusta. The “mobile market” will be open to the public from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Attendees...
Studies show Augusta is fat, unhealthy, and unhappy
Augusta is ranking incredibly low in some recent studies measuring physical and mental health in cities across the country.
WRDW-TV
Junior League of Augusta presents 11th Annual Holiday Market
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Junior League of Augusta presents the 11th Annual Holiday Market at the Columbia County Exhibition Center. The Junior League of Augusta started in 1925 and focuses on women and children with generational poverty and food insecurity. The event will be held from Friday through Sunday.
Augusta commission weighs $220K request from D.A.’s Office
The District Attorney's Office is making its case for additional funding.
Used buses coming to Augusta Transit, and possibly a fare increase
A bus shortage has Augusta going out of town to get some used buses to put on the street to help bus riders, as city leaders ponder the first fare increase in twelve years.
WRDW-TV
Mobile cameras expected to help solve crimes, sheriff says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta commissioners approved money for additional security cameras for the sheriff’s office. Mayor Hardie Davis says the crime in Augusta is a public health crisis, and the $300,00 in ARP funding will help. It will soon be transferred to the sheriff’s office. We spoke with...
WRDW-TV
WATCH: Fire destroys auto center in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday afternoon, North Augusta fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire. Dispatch says first responders were called to JAT Auto Sales on the 700 block of East Martintown Road around 6:11 p.m. North Augusta Public Safety confirms one firefighter was transported...
WRDW-TV
SRP Park will host walk to highlight global water crisis
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The SRP Park is hosting the 2022 Walk for Water event on Nov. 12. The event is in support of the global water crisis. Participants will start at SRP Park then head across the 13th Street bridge. They will go down the Riverwalk, where there will be a pool of dirty water. Participants will grab water and walk back to SRP Park, where they will then convert the dirty into clean water.
wfxg.com
Historic buildings named to endangered properties list
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Four buildings have been newly identified as endangered by a local group dedicated to saving historic architecture in the Garden City. Historic Augusta, Inc., a local preservation society, has deemed Modjeska Theatre, Sibley Mill Tenement Housing, Tubman Home Cottage, and Heavenly Bound Church of God in Christ to its 2023 endangered properties list. The list was created in 2006 as a way to identify and bring attention to historic structures in Richmond County that may be in danger of demolition.
WRDW-TV
Fights erupt at Academy of Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was an outbreak of fights at the Academy of Richmond County on Friday, according to the Richmond County School System. Social media videos reportedly from ARC show a wild melee with multiple fights involving close to 10 people taking place in a wide hall, with participants being punched and dragged across the floor.
After being told it violated state law commissioners hit brakes on bridge renaming
Augusta commissioners faced opposition to the plan to rename the Jefferson Davis Memorial Bridge and remove the plaques so it's on hold to allow time to research state law
WRDW-TV
Thousands turn out for advanced voting in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Time is running out to vote early, but there is still time. We talked to election officials about what turnout has been like after the first advanced voting period without voters needing an excuse. In the past, South Carolinians have only been able to early vote...
Missing Burke Co. teen believed to be in Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The family of a missing 17-year-old Georgia girl is asking people in the Savannah area to be on the lookout for her. Delane Lara, 17, was last seen on October 6, nearly a month ago. She was reported missing to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, just north of our area. Her […]
Comments / 0