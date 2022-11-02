ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Chautauqua County voters talk issues top of mind ahead of Election Day

By Kristen Mirand
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
With just days to go voters are ready for Election Day, especially in Chautauqua County.

"I am gonna vote," Bill Matteson, a Fredonia voter said.

Some voters like Rich Meek are heading to the polling sites with several key issues top of mind.

"All that, I mean narcotics is out of control violence is way out of control, inflation, we’re all living with that," Meek said.

Others are focused on topics closer to home.

"Around here properties are going up some were 50 percent some were 30 percent which will increase your taxes so that’s scary," Mattenson said.

Inflation remains a major concern many people.

"Inflations been tough," Elijah Williams, a Fredonia resident, said.

Although, a younger crowd in Fredonia feels differently about the upcoming election.

I don’t think necessarily voting will change anything," Ryan Lehman, a Fredonia resident, said.

Lehman said he doesn't care much for politics, so Election Day is not a priority.

"They just seem to fight with each other, and they don’t actually do anything and what are we doing here? We’re just arguing with each other all the time," he said.

Other voters, like Meek, still want to make sure their voices are heard.

"So, hopefully someone will get in office to put an end to all these crises," Meek said.

Early voting has already started in Western New York and across the state. Remember, you have until November 6th to do so, if not, Election Day is November 8th.

Comments / 3

AmericanInNewYork
3d ago

New York is in the shape it’s in because it’s been run by Democrats. If you don’t like the increases in drugs and other crimes where you live, please stop voting for the Democrats. They’re the reason it’s happening and getting worse.

Reply
2
