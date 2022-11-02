ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galliano, LA



WDSU

A sunny and nice Thursday

Weather for today and tomorrow should be pretty quiet and controlled by a high pressure ridge over the northern Gulf coast. Temperatures will remain about the same as the previous days and not expecting any rain today. Moist air from the Gulf continues to filter in today which could cause some fog tomorrow morning. The southeast winds continue on Friday bringing higher humidity and higher temperatures.
WDSU

Cloudy and warm today, stormy Saturday

Weather for today will be mostly cloudy, more humid and mostly dry due to a high pressure ridge over the northern Gulf coast. Temperatures will be slightly higher today as will the dew points because the ridge has moved further east bringing southeasterly winds and more moisture into SELA. A...

