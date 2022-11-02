Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Hurricane Lisa forms in Caribbean, expected to enter Gulf of Mexico: See path
Hurricane Lisa formed in the Caribbean early Wednesday and is expected to head into the Gulf of Mexico after making landfall in Belize, forecasters said. It does not pose a threat to Louisiana on its current track. In the Atlantic, Hurricane Martin also formed. Plus, there's a third disturbance that's...
WDSU
A sunny and nice Thursday
Weather for today and tomorrow should be pretty quiet and controlled by a high pressure ridge over the northern Gulf coast. Temperatures will remain about the same as the previous days and not expecting any rain today. Moist air from the Gulf continues to filter in today which could cause some fog tomorrow morning. The southeast winds continue on Friday bringing higher humidity and higher temperatures.
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack Lost In Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the state. Some are very well documented, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins of...
WDSU
Cloudy and warm today, stormy Saturday
Weather for today will be mostly cloudy, more humid and mostly dry due to a high pressure ridge over the northern Gulf coast. Temperatures will be slightly higher today as will the dew points because the ridge has moved further east bringing southeasterly winds and more moisture into SELA. A...
