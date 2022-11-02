Read full article on original website
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Clay County commissioners change meeting date to allow residents more time to voteZoey FieldsClay County, FL
This "lame" antique shop was (maybe) the scariest place in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
What is not working? Clay County holds community walk to survey area of Wells RoadZoey FieldsClay County, FL
St. Augustine woman charged with child neglect after allegedly fleeing from officers
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — New information has been obtained by First Coast News about a suspected carjacking and kidnapping that ended with a crash outside the Kensington neighborhood in St. Johns County. The woman driving the car is not facing kidnapping charges but is facing multiple charges of child...
First Coast News
Annual Nights of Lights returns to St. Augustine this month
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.) The annual tradition that lights up the night sky in the Ancient City is back! The Annual Nights of Lights in St. Augustine will run from November 19, 2022, to January 31, 2022. Each night the...
First Coast News reporter breaks down door, uses firefighter hose at Ancient City Fire Expo
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Battling flames and saving lives, do you have what it takes to be a firefighter?. Hundreds of firefighters are training this week in the nation's oldest city for the Ancient City Fire Expo. It's a chance for them to unite and train. First Coast News...
First Coast News
Florida woman accused of voting twice in multiple elections
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Florida law enforcement arrested a woman accused of voting twice in several elections. Cheryl Ann Leslie, a 55-year-old from Loxahatchee, is charged with two counts of casting more than one ballot in any election, online jail records show. The charges are third-degree felonies. The Florida Department...
SJSO working death investigation in St. Augustine area
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is working a death investigation Tuesday in St. Augustine. Deputies say the investigation is taking place in the area of SR-207 and Hilltop Road. Deputies say the incident is isolated and there are no threats to the public.
After theft and racial tension shakes St. Johns County, a historical marker to remember lynching is finally installed
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Regina Gayle Phillips of St. Augustine felt like she knew a man she never met. His name was Isaac Barret. His death was the only recorded lynching in St. Johns County. Barret was hanged without a trial, accused of assaulting a white family. Phillips...
Candidates for Florida governor campaigning for votes along the First Coast
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Friday morning Former Congressman Charlie Crist attended Operation Save Our Son’s 10th anniversary in Downtown Jacksonville. It’s an organization that empowers young men in the community. More than 150 boys from 12 different high schools attended Friday. A big topic was gun violence...
One woman objected to a proposed 3,500-home neighborhood in St. Johns County. Now she supports it. Why?
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — "It’s been drastic," Beth Tate said about the amount of change she has seen in northwest St. Johns County since she moved there. "Since 2003, I guess that’s 19 years, yes," she said. Last year, when Tate heard about the Greenbriar Helow...
Crosswalk, lighting coming to St. Augustine intersection where man was struck and killed
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — An $800,000 dollar construction project expected to start in the new year in St. Augustine may ease concerns over pedestrian safety. A man was hit and killed while crossing A1A near the Bridge of Lions over the weekend. It's a section of town cyclist and...
Gov. DeSantis weighs in after antisemitic displays in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a string of antisemitic incidents in Jacksonville, culminating in a disturbing incident at TIAA Bank Field during the city's biggest weekend, the Governor of Florida is weighing in. Jeremy Redfern, a spokesperson for the Governor's Office, says, "Gov. DeSantis rejects attempts to scapegoat the Jewish...
Beyond the Ballot: Demings campaigns in hometown of Jacksonville, polls still favor Rubio
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida's Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Val Demings is fired up and pushing voters in her hometown to get out and vote. The former police chief weighed in on polarizing topics at a rally in Jacksonville Friday which included affordable housing, abortion and crime. "Protecting people's...
Jacksonville nursing home resident feels ignored by politicians
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting in January the government will increase social security benefits by 8.7% to offset inflation. While that was welcome news to many seniors, one specific senior that relies on social security still has an issue with the amount of money that she receives. "I just want...
Yes, Republican candidates for state and federal races are listed first on Florida ballots
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The last day to vote is November 8th. Many voters have already seen their sample ballots. We had a First Coast News viewer look at his and ask why every race has the Republican candidate listed first. He worries it will create an unfair election. Let's...
Who is counting my ballot? How you can trust the election process
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Despite public trust in the government is nearing a historic low since Pew Research began polling in 1958, majority of voters in 2020 believed their local elections are run well. About a year after those elections, the Capitol riots, which happened on January 6th, 2021 is...
You can track your vote-by-mail ballot to make sure your vote was counted
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — You put your envelope in the mail with your ballot. It's signed and sealed. Was it delivered?. QUESTION: Can I make sure my vote-by-mail ballot was counted in time for my vote to count?. ANSWER: Yes!. SOURCES:. Duval County Supervisors of Elections from Duval...
