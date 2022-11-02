ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

Annual Nights of Lights returns to St. Augustine this month

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.) The annual tradition that lights up the night sky in the Ancient City is back! The Annual Nights of Lights in St. Augustine will run from November 19, 2022, to January 31, 2022. Each night the...
Florida woman accused of voting twice in multiple elections

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Florida law enforcement arrested a woman accused of voting twice in several elections. Cheryl Ann Leslie, a 55-year-old from Loxahatchee, is charged with two counts of casting more than one ballot in any election, online jail records show. The charges are third-degree felonies. The Florida Department...
