Read full article on original website
Jason Petrich
3d ago
look at that! the city has finally done it, that sucks we all love the swapmeet in there.. the city has wanted that site for 15 yrs now. let's just see what they do now!!! can anyone guess???
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chronicle
Lewis County Mayors Meeting Covers Homeless Camps, Growth, Sandbags
The pre-flood practice of frantically filling sandbags in the empty parking lot at the corner of Maple and North Pearl streets in Centralia may soon become unnecessary. The City of Centralia, as announced by manager Rob Hill on Friday morning, has purchased a sandbag machine. “What these things can put...
Chronicle
Brian Mittge Commentary: Scalawag Steals Stihl Scout Saws in Centralia
I received a call this week from Shannon Pancake, who is one of the good guys. He is a husband, dad, volunteer soccer coach and Boy Scout Leader. He’s the kind of guy who donates his time to spend the day supervising a car wash down at Love’s as a fundraiser for his team. He buys chain saws to cut firewood to sell and raise money for his scouts.
KXRO.com
Roundabouts ruled out for South Aberdeen and Westport
Amber traffic light, illustration. Two roundabout projects in Grays Harbor have been adjusted and the traffic features are no longer being considered. In prior years, the Washington State Department of Transportation had released prospective plans to install a roundabout in South Aberdeen at the base of the Chehalis River Bridge and another in Westport at the intersection of Montesano and Ocean streets.
southsoundmag.com
Blue Heron Bakery is Pivoting to Cooperative Ownership
Olympia’s iconic Blue Heron Bakery is becoming a community-owned cooperative and will accordingly be rebranding in 2023 as the Blue Heron Bakery Community Cooperative. A cooperative is a democratically managed and jointly owned business between consumers and workers. After more than 45 years of serving the community, the new Blue Heron Co-op will now be owned and managed by both workers and consumers.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Kerri Baker: 1959-2022
Kerri (Foss) Baker, 62 years old, of Galvin, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022. She was born Nov. 12, 1959 in Seattle, Washington to Jack and Thelma Foss. Kerri married Steven Baker in 1982 and they shared nearly 40 wonderful years together. Kerri is survived by and will be greatly...
Chronicle
Thurston County Government Offices Set to Move From Courthouse to The Atrium Beginning Next Week
Offices and departments of Thurston County government are set to start moving from the Courthouse Complex, located at 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, to The Atrium, located at 3000 Pacific Ave. in Olympia. Office and department moves will be staggered during a five-week period. The move is set to take place...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Safer?
It's the first week of November. In another few days, the election will be history apart from the counting of the ballots and the announcements of winners and losers. The war of political signage will be a thing of the past apart from the taking down of said signage. Recently,...
Housing vouchers sit unused at some rural Washington agencies
COVID stimulus gave public housing authorities new resources. While King County leads the nation in distribution, that’s not the case across the state. Amber Maylor’s one-bedroom apartment, tucked into a sprawling, low-slung complex in suburban Pierce County, remains sparse — an inflatable mattress and TV sit in the living room among yet-unpacked boxes. But to Maylor, 31, a mother of four who lost her housing after fleeing an abusive ex, it represents a major turning point in her life.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of James Harris: 1968-2022
James Orlando Harris was born March 8, 1968, in Longview, Washington. He was a beloved father, son, little brother, and favorite uncle. He attended Winlock Elementary School, Mount St. Helens High School, and Lower Columbia College. James tragically passed away as a victim of homicide on Oct. 9, 2022, in...
q13fox.com
Powerlines, trees knocked down in Thurston County storm
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - Parts of Thurston County are experiencing a double dose of severe weather: enough rain is falling to call a flood watch until Saturday evening and the area is also under a wind advisory until late Friday night. Winds gusting to 45 miles an hour were strong...
dispatchnews.com
WSDOT presenting on Pierce County greenfield airport sites
The Washington State Department of Transportation will be presenting about the proposed greenfield airport sites in Pierce County, one of which is near Eatonville, to the Pierce County Council at an upcoming study session. The meeting is at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at Pierce County Council Chambers. The meeting is...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Beverly Ann Leeds Huu: 1940-2022
Beverly Ann Leeds Huu, 81, of Chehalis, Washington, passed away with her daughter present on Sept. 7, 2022. She was born to B.A. "Bernie" and Lucille Leeds, longtime Logan Hill residents, on Nov. 13, 1940, in Centralia, Washington. She is preceded in death by both of her parents and her older sister Norma Jean Leeds.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia regulates outdoor dining to regain the mobility and use of sidewalks
After being lax during the pandemic year, Olympia Engineering Program specialist Andrew Curtis said the city is now regulating outdoor dining in downtown businesses. Curtis spoke at the Parking and Business Improvement Area (PBIA) meeting yesterday, November 2. He discussed the city policy for the private commercial use of the public right-of-way (ROW), sidewalks and alleys for downtown outdoor dining, and the state's tax to collect starting next year.
Tacoma Daily Index
Is there an airport on your horizon?
State and industry officials are reviewing two rural sites south of Tacoma as a possible location for new flight operations to accommodate significantly growing traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. There are multiple assumptions at work in that sentence. Airports are expensive, take many years to plan and develop, and require...
thurstontalk.com
Port of Olympia Receives $9M Federal Grant for Marine Terminal
The Port of Olympia received a $9,270,918 federal grant for its Seaport Throughput Improvement Project through the Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development Program. The grant will fund surface repairs in approximately 21 acres of the Port’s cargo handling area and the construction of a new maintenance facility. Funding is also provided for making structural repairs to the marine terminal’s “Berth One” to support the use of the mobile harbor crane and other cargo handling.
The Suburban Times
City of Tacoma Urges Residents to Prepare for Cold Weather
City of Tacoma announcement. This year the weather changed rapidly. Weather forecasts are predicting rain and snow next week with temperatures in the low 40s during the day and dropping to around or below freezing overnight. The City of Tacoma is encouraging residents to prepare for the cold. Cold can...
Dam removal part of plan to clean Olympia's Capitol Lake
OLYMPIA, Wash. — What was supposed to be a reflecting pond on the Washington State Capitol Campus in Olympia has turned into an ecological mess. The artificial lake was closed to the public in 2009 after invasive species were discovered in the water that failed to meet state water quality standards.
KXRO.com
WDFW seeks public comment on proposed Montesano land acquisition
A Montesano property is being considered as part of a number of proposed land acquisitions by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The agency is inviting public comment on 15 proposed public land acquisitions that would help promote fish and wildlife conservation and public access to the great outdoors.
Yakima Herald Republic
When grandma calls fraud: WA election workers take accusations personally
SHELTON, Mason County — This election integrity stuff, it does get personal with the three women who work at the elections office at the County Administration Building. It’s a couple of blocks away from the Safeway, in the back of the two-story building. Right here are ballots that...
Chronicle
Thurston County Homeless Camps Could Be Allowed With More Flexibility Under Proposed Change
Homeless encampments in Thurston County may be permitted with greater flexibility under a proposed permanent law change. The county adopted an interim emergency housing ordinance in June 2019. Since then, the Board of County Commissioners has repeatedly renewed the ordinance, even though it has never been used to permit an encampment.
Comments / 7