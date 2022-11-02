Mayor of Oregon town arrested after shooting at family in car on Halloween: Police



T he mayor of an Oregon town was arrested on Tuesday after shooting at a family on Halloween night, according to police .

Dowen Jones, the mayor of Rufus, Oregon, is being held in the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility after his attack on a family of four, who were following his car on Monday evening, according to the Hood River County Sheriff's Office.

The SUV in front of the family's car had been "driving erratically" when it suddenly pulled over, causing the driver of the family's car to be concerned, according to police. When the family vehicle tried to get a description of the suspect's car to report the incident to the authorities, the suspect stepped out of the passenger side of the SUV and fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the family's vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

None of the family members, including two children ages 5 and 8, were injured in the attack, police said.

On Tuesday, investigators identified and located the vehicle used in the shooting, and they also identified the shooter as Jones. He was contacted by deputies from the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested, according to police.

Jones was elected as the mayor of Rufus in November 2018, winning the election with 76 votes, according to documents from Sherman County. His term was scheduled to end by Dec. 31 this year, according to Rufus City Hall.

The Washington Examiner contacted Hood River County Sheriff's Office for comment.