ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rufus, OR

Mayor of Oregon town arrested after shooting at family in car on Halloween: Police

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jydwr_0iwIwqST00


T he mayor of an Oregon town was arrested on Tuesday after shooting at a family on Halloween night, according to police .

Dowen Jones, the mayor of Rufus, Oregon, is being held in the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility after his attack on a family of four, who were following his car on Monday evening, according to the Hood River County Sheriff's Office.

The SUV in front of the family's car had been "driving erratically" when it suddenly pulled over, causing the driver of the family's car to be concerned, according to police. When the family vehicle tried to get a description of the suspect's car to report the incident to the authorities, the suspect stepped out of the passenger side of the SUV and fired multiple rounds from a handgun at the family's vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

TWO POLICE OFFICERS IN STABLE CONDITION AFTER BEING SHOT IN NEW JERSEY


None of the family members, including two children ages 5 and 8, were injured in the attack, police said.

On Tuesday, investigators identified and located the vehicle used in the shooting, and they also identified the shooter as Jones. He was contacted by deputies from the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested, according to police.

Jones was elected as the mayor of Rufus in November 2018, winning the election with 76 votes, according to documents from Sherman County. His term was scheduled to end by Dec. 31 this year, according to Rufus City Hall.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Washington Examiner contacted Hood River County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Oregon mayor faces attempted murder charges after alleged road rage shooting

The mayor of a small town in Oregon has been arrested on multiple charges including attempted murder following a road rage incident on Monday. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Dowen Jones, the mayor of Rufus, which is located in the northern part of the state, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and four counts of attempted assault after he opened fire at a family driving by him on a highway.
RUFUS, OR
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division Seeking Information on Wasted Salmon in Hood River County

HOOD RIVER COUNTY - The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is seeking any information on the unlawful waste of Salmon recently discovered in Hood River County. A Trooper with the OSP Fish & Wildlife Division responded to a call of a large dump site of dead salmon on November 2 near Exit 51 on I-84 and Wyeth Rd, not far from Cascade Locks, OR.
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect in shooting death of woman at Yakima hotel appears in court

A 26-year-old man accused in the shooting death of a woman at a Yakima hotel made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court. On Oct. 21, police found 31-year-old Angela Aguilar dead with gunshot wounds to the face and torso at the Yakima Inn at 1022 N. First St.
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Truck stolen from La Grande has been found

LA GRANDE – UPDATE- The stolen vehicle has been located in Wapato, Washington. Previous: A white F350 with LJH logo on the side doors was stolen from Walnut Street near Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande earlier this week. According to the La Grande Police Department, the registration was...
LA GRANDE, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations

More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
HERMISTON, OR
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
250K+
Followers
72K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy