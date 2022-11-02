ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland Jewish News

New film ‘Reckonings’ explores the complex issue of Holocaust reparations

Near-centenarian Holocaust survivor Helena Weinrauch danced at The Paley Center for Media in Manhattan on Thursday night, minutes before a sold-out premiere of the new film “Reckonings.”. Weinrauch, 98, had mixed emotions while walking into the theater to see the documentary in which she appears. “I’m a bit sad...
MANHATTAN, NY
Cleveland Jewish News

Three wounded in terrorist attack near Temple Mount; assailant killed

Three police officers were wounded in a terrorist attack in the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday morning, according to the Israel Police. The incident began shortly after 9 a.m., when a suspicious individual was stopped for questioning, police said in a statement. During the questioning, the suspect drew a knife and stabbed one of the officers in the upper body, at which point the other two officers opened fire, neutralizing him.
Cleveland Jewish News

Teenage Israeli girl shot in the head in Kiryat Arba

A teenage Israeli girl was shot in the town of Kiryat Arba in Judea on Thursday, the Times of Israel reports. The girl, 13, was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem and reportedly remains unconscious. The hospital said that she suffered a head wound in the shooting. It is...
The Guardian

‘I’m changing and I don’t think society helps at all’: Christine and the Queens’ journey to becoming Redcar

There are some musicians who seem made for, and by, their work, who make music that lives through them, from their toes to the tip of their quivering quiff. Redcar, formerly known as Chris, also known as Christine and the Queens, and born Héloïse Letissier (a name he still occasionally uses), is one of those. Pure, intimate vocals, exceptional songwriting, a gift for theatrics and a dancing ability that moves from Michael Jackson to West Side Story via Cabaret’s MC has taken Christine and the Queens from French-speaking niche outsider to the mainstream. Singles Tilted (2014), from debut album Chaleur Humaine, and Girlfriend (from Chris, 2018) are the most well-known tracks, though true fans have enjoyed more outre offerings, such as the video for 5 Dollars, where we watch our hero(ine) donning bondage gear before putting on a man’s suit.
Cleveland Jewish News

British PM abandons plan to move embassy to Jerusalem

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ plans to move the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem have been abandoned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Downing Street has confirmed. Asked whether the U.K. government was still considering a move, a No 10 spokesperson said: “It has been looked at. There are no plans to move the British embassy.”
NEW YORK STATE
The Guardian

The big picture: men in burqas in search of a better life

Olgaç Bozalp grew up in Konya, a city in central Turkey. Twice a year in his teens he would make the journey to Istanbul, 12 hours on the bus, just to experience a sense of freedom. “My personality didn’t necessarily fit into a small-town mentality,” he says of those years. As soon as he could he moved, first to Cyprus to study theatre and then settled in London, working as a photographer. “I didn’t move away until I was 19, but I always felt there was something for me beyond those borders.”
Chowan Herald

Forward motion is not always progress…

Nearly 3,500 years ago, God carried His people out of bondage in Egypt (Exodus 1–12). What should have been a ten-to-eleven-day journey on foot turned into a forty-year journey by foot. God desired that they take possession of the land He had promised their forefathers, a land flowing with milk and honey (Exodus 3:8), in other words, a land where the fledgling nation would prosper. Before entry, the children of...
Cleveland Jewish News

Emanu El brotherhood ‘The Jews of London’ Zoom tour Nov. 6

Temple Emanu El Brotherhood will host “The Jews of London,” a Zoom tour with London Tour Guide Ian Fagelson, at 10 a.m. Nov. 6. The event is free and open to the public. The tour will cover the Jewish community from Normandy in 1066 to the Kindertransport children of 1938.
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel brings innovation to the budding field of blue tech

“There is great awareness worldwide that climate change will dramatically affect food security, and will change agriculture as we know it,” said Michal Levi, chief scientist and senior deputy director general of Israel’s Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry. “We are all looking for sustainable ways to produce food...

