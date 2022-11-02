Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
New film ‘Reckonings’ explores the complex issue of Holocaust reparations
Near-centenarian Holocaust survivor Helena Weinrauch danced at The Paley Center for Media in Manhattan on Thursday night, minutes before a sold-out premiere of the new film “Reckonings.”. Weinrauch, 98, had mixed emotions while walking into the theater to see the documentary in which she appears. “I’m a bit sad...
Cleveland Jewish News
Three wounded in terrorist attack near Temple Mount; assailant killed
Three police officers were wounded in a terrorist attack in the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday morning, according to the Israel Police. The incident began shortly after 9 a.m., when a suspicious individual was stopped for questioning, police said in a statement. During the questioning, the suspect drew a knife and stabbed one of the officers in the upper body, at which point the other two officers opened fire, neutralizing him.
Cleveland Jewish News
Teenage Israeli girl shot in the head in Kiryat Arba
A teenage Israeli girl was shot in the town of Kiryat Arba in Judea on Thursday, the Times of Israel reports. The girl, 13, was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem and reportedly remains unconscious. The hospital said that she suffered a head wound in the shooting. It is...
‘I’m changing and I don’t think society helps at all’: Christine and the Queens’ journey to becoming Redcar
There are some musicians who seem made for, and by, their work, who make music that lives through them, from their toes to the tip of their quivering quiff. Redcar, formerly known as Chris, also known as Christine and the Queens, and born Héloïse Letissier (a name he still occasionally uses), is one of those. Pure, intimate vocals, exceptional songwriting, a gift for theatrics and a dancing ability that moves from Michael Jackson to West Side Story via Cabaret’s MC has taken Christine and the Queens from French-speaking niche outsider to the mainstream. Singles Tilted (2014), from debut album Chaleur Humaine, and Girlfriend (from Chris, 2018) are the most well-known tracks, though true fans have enjoyed more outre offerings, such as the video for 5 Dollars, where we watch our hero(ine) donning bondage gear before putting on a man’s suit.
Don’t drill your own teeth! Quashing rotten dental advice on TikTok
Watch enough TikTok videos and you’re sure to see one extolling a special kind of do-it-yourself dentistry. Not about brushing and flossing, except maybe flossing with strands of your hair. These are videos on drilling into your teeth and cementing gems to them or filing your teeth to reshape them.
Cleveland Jewish News
British PM abandons plan to move embassy to Jerusalem
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ plans to move the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem have been abandoned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Downing Street has confirmed. Asked whether the U.K. government was still considering a move, a No 10 spokesperson said: “It has been looked at. There are no plans to move the British embassy.”
The big picture: men in burqas in search of a better life
Olgaç Bozalp grew up in Konya, a city in central Turkey. Twice a year in his teens he would make the journey to Istanbul, 12 hours on the bus, just to experience a sense of freedom. “My personality didn’t necessarily fit into a small-town mentality,” he says of those years. As soon as he could he moved, first to Cyprus to study theatre and then settled in London, working as a photographer. “I didn’t move away until I was 19, but I always felt there was something for me beyond those borders.”
Cleveland Jewish News
‘That’s a father to love?’ Jewish author unpacks state of denial for son of Nazi fugitive
Did Otto von Wachter, a high-ranking SS member and one-time governor of Krakow, die of a liver infection? Or was he poisoned by someone seeking revenge for the Nazis’ crimes against humanity?. That’s one of the questions examined in Philippe Sands’ book, The Ratline: Love, Lies and Justice on...
Forward motion is not always progress…
Nearly 3,500 years ago, God carried His people out of bondage in Egypt (Exodus 1–12). What should have been a ten-to-eleven-day journey on foot turned into a forty-year journey by foot. God desired that they take possession of the land He had promised their forefathers, a land flowing with milk and honey (Exodus 3:8), in other words, a land where the fledgling nation would prosper. Before entry, the children of...
Prayer — are you doing it all wrong? Portland pastor reveals how to talk to God honestly
Author and Portland pastor Tyler Staton, the author of a new book, reveals the importance of bringing true emotions — anger, sadness and other honest feelings — to God in prayer and faith.
Cleveland Jewish News
Emanu El brotherhood ‘The Jews of London’ Zoom tour Nov. 6
Temple Emanu El Brotherhood will host “The Jews of London,” a Zoom tour with London Tour Guide Ian Fagelson, at 10 a.m. Nov. 6. The event is free and open to the public. The tour will cover the Jewish community from Normandy in 1066 to the Kindertransport children of 1938.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel brings innovation to the budding field of blue tech
“There is great awareness worldwide that climate change will dramatically affect food security, and will change agriculture as we know it,” said Michal Levi, chief scientist and senior deputy director general of Israel’s Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry. “We are all looking for sustainable ways to produce food...
Comments / 0