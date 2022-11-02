ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KWCH.com

Wichita Police, Bike Walk Wichita to distribute bicycle lights

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita will distribute free bicycle lights at Orme and South Broadway (one block south of Kellogg) on Nov. 4 and at Walgreens Community Pharmacy at 803 N. Broadway on Nov. 11, both from 7-8 p.m. This...
KWCH.com

Well-known blind painter showcases artwork in Wichita

Man with 3 Kansas Lottery wins this year explains advantage ahead of $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. Daniel Tiemyer said he's won more than $230,000 this year through the Kansas Lottery. Updated: 5 hours ago. The recent moisture marks the first time since June much of Kansas has received more than...
KWCH.com

One dead in Kingman Co. crash

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirmed 78-year-old Mary Yahnke, of Norwich, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Kingman County Saturday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., KHP said Yahnke was driving north on 100 Ave., southeast of Kingman but failed to stop at a stop sign....
KWCH.com

Submerged vehicle pulled from canal in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department on Friday afternoon worked to pull a vehicle from the canal south of 13th Street North and Interstate 135, in north Wichita. The fire department was also able to confirm that no one was inside the submerged vehicle and that there were no injuries on the emergency call. The driver and two children were accounted for at the scene. Wichita police indicated a third child was also safe, away from the scene.
Hutch Post

Early Saturday fire significantly damages Hutchinson home

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson fire crews were called to 1709 East 2nd Avenue at 2:23 a.m. Saturday. One adult and four dogs were able to get out safely, but the home had heavy fire when firefighters got there, and the side and rear of the home were heavily damaged and fire also got into the attic and walls.
KWCH.com

Artic Adventure opens at Exploration Place

The Wichita Police Department's interim chief said his office is reviewing its policies and procedures, including how other departments access the Flock system. Like many rural towns, Russell, Kan. is facing a housing shortage. Instead of building new homes, city officials are looking to revitalize a 100-year-old home. RIGHT NOW:...
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County lifts burn ban due to recent rain

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to recent rain, higher overall humidity and cooler temperatures, Sedgwick County Fire District 1 (SCFD1) is suspending the burn ban implemented on Oct. 20, 2022. The burn ban included the unincorporated areas of Sedgwick County, as well as the cities of Goddard, Haysville, Bel Aire,...
KWCH.com

Rain provides at least temporary relief for Kansas farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain that fell over much of Kansas Friday was much-needed to say the least for farmers and producers who have faced months of uncertainty and frustration through extended drought. “We had a wet spring (but then) when the faucet turned off, it got extremely dry,...
KWCH.com

Sunny and cool Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that cool fall weather will continue for the next couple of days. It will be a chilly start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 30s to near 40. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky.
Hutch Post

Reno County man hospitalized after he falls asleep driving

RENO COUNTY —An Arlington man was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Chevy 1500 driven by Shannon W. Schoenecker, 54, Arlington, was northbound on Kansas 61 two and one half miles north of Arlington when Schoenecker fell asleep causing the pickup to drift over the center line and strike the guard rail.
Hutch Post

Newest featured neighborhood looking for name

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The seventh neighborhood to join the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been decided. Walnut Street starting at Avenue C heading north through 2nd Avenue. Walnut Street and 2nd Avenue heading west to Plum Street, then following south of the railroad tracks to the Ken Kennedy Freeway,...
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Laundry Turtle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A frustration that can come with a chore that isn’t popular with many is the difficulty to fit all of your clothes in your arms when you’re getting them out of the washer or dryer. The makers of the Laundry Turtle promise their product...
KSN News

Wichita police officer and veteran loses battle with cancer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says one of its officers has died after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Officer Daniel Gumm died Wednesday night. You may recognize Gumm’s name. KSN News has done stories about the community effort to help him and his family. We also did stories about him five years […]
