Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wwnytv.com

Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon looks to raise $175K

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 22-year tradition of helping kids battle cancer across the north country, the Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon rolled on this all week. The Border radio station host Johnny Spezzano has taken part in the event for more than two decades now. CMN, affiliated with...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Police identify driver in rollover crash in Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - State police have identified the people involved in Thursday’s crash in the village of Alexandria Bay. Troopers said 63-year-old Ernest Betancourt of Ogdensburg was driving an SUV west on State Route 12 when he struck the rear of a pickup truck stopped at the intersection of State Route 26.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
WIBX 950

Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State

Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
wwnytv.com

All tenants moved from Hotis Motel, demolition planned

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The condemned Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia is now closed and will be demolished. Jefferson County officials say all remaining tenants were moved out on Wednesday and relocated with the help of five different agencies, plus county personnel. On Thursday, the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

MCSO finds missing kids from Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center

UPDATE: Deputies said on Friday morning the two kids have been located and returned to Crestwood Children Center safely. ORIGINAL STORY: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is asking the public’s help in finding two kids who went missing from Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center. Navarius Davis and Michael Newsome were last seen […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Upstate New York hospitals test new hiring model to ease staffing crisis

Health facilities, especially in upstate communities, are getting creative to battle staffing shortages after many places more than doubled their labor costs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A shortage of workers in the health care industry was on the rise before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which...
NEW YORK STATE
WETM

New York State Winter Weather Awareness Week

Elmira man sentenced for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash. Elmira man sentenced for 2021 fatal hit-and-run crash. No charges in 2021 firefighter death after medical …. No charges in 2021 firefighter death after medical emergency at NYS Fire Academy. Chemung County proposed 2023 budget sees tax levy …. Chemung County proposed...
ELMIRA, NY
Syracuse.com

Troopers release name of Central NY toddler killed in car crash; 6 others taken to hospital

Plainfield, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a 3-year-old from Central New York who was killed in a car crash in Otsego County Wednesday. Amina Estrada, of Rome, was pronounced dead after the crash on Forest Hill Road in the town of Plainfield after a 2004 Ford Expedition struck an embankment and partially overturned around 8:54 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Rome Toddler, 3, Killed in CNY Crash

A three-year-old girl from Rome was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Otsego County. New York State Police say the toddler was among seven people, including five kids, who were traveling in an SUV on Frost Hill Road in the town of Plainfield on Wednesday night. Shortly before 9:00 p.m., troopers say the vehicle went off the roadway, hit an embankment and partially overturned, but what caused the accident is unclear.
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

Police: truck driver in crash with motorcyclist was unlicensed

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - State police have released the names of the motorcyclist and truck driver involved in Wednesday’s crash in the town of Alexandria. Troopers said 21-year-old Randy Murphy of LaFargeville was driving a box truck on County Route 2, also known as Barnes Settlement Road.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Warden Service asking for information on illegally killed moose, injured eagle

MAINE, USA — The Maine Warden Service is seeking public assistance after discovering an illegally killed moose and injured bald eagle. Wardens located an illegally killed moose in northern Aroostook County after it was shot and left in Township 13 near mile 36 on the Rocky Brook Road during the week of September 26, according to a Facebook post by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
WNYT

Woman recovering after Vermont bear attack

A woman in Vermont is recovering after being attacked by a black bear on Wednesday evening. It happened on the property of the Stratton Mountain Ski Resort, when a woman opened her front door to let the dog out. Vermont State Wildlife officials were called there Wednesday night. They were...
VERMONT STATE
wwnytv.com

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in town of Alexandria crash

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - State police said a man was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a truck. It happened at the intersection of State Route 26 and Barnes Settlement Road in the town of Alexandria shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers said...
NEW YORK STATE
96.9 WOUR

Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State

See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
NEW YORK STATE

