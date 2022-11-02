ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Grubhub driver arrested, accused of stealing packages from several Ocala homes

A 50-year-old Grubhub driver was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of stealing packages from several homes in Ocala. On Friday, October 28, MCSO received calls for service in reference to the theft of packages from two residences located on Redwood Track Radial in Ocala. A deputy responded to the first residence and made contact with a male victim who advised that a package had been stolen off his front porch at approximately 1:15 p.m.
OCALA, FL
Ocala police seek help identifying two fraud suspects

The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify two suspects in a recent case involving multiple fraudulent purchases. In a social media post, OPD provided photos of the man and woman who are suspected of committing the fraudulent transactions, along with the white pickup truck that they were seen traveling in.
OCALA, FL
Marion County reports slight increase in new COVID-19 cases

The Florida Department of Health has released its virus summary for the week of Friday, October 28 through Thursday, November 3, and it shows a slight rise in new COVID-19 cases in Marion County. According to the Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s (DOH-Marion) bi-weekly COVID-19 situation report, a...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Two Marion County residents weigh in on rising utility costs

In response to several recent letters that voiced concerns on rising utility costs in Ocala/Marion County, two residents wrote in to share their thoughts on this topic. “I am also outraged at the increase in my electric bills. I lived in Fort Lauderdale with Florida Power & Light as our provider. We had budget billing and it was so worth it. The lower bills made up for the higher ones and did not take big bites out of our monthly bills. Why can’t we have budget billing for Ocala Electric Utility, especially when they added an increase beginning in the summer months when the electric bills are the highest,” says Ocala resident Carolyn Zarkosky.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Marion County Chili Cook-Off returns to Southeastern Livestock Pavilion this Saturday

The Marion County Chili Cook-Off will return to the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion this Saturday for its 41st installment. The family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion (2232 NE Jacksonville Road), and local businesses and organizations will compete to see who has the best chili in Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, FL
OPD officer safely returns home after one-year deployment

An Ocala Police Department officer who also serves as a sergeant in the Army National Guard has safely returned home from his one-year deployment. Earlier this week, Detective Boyer and Officer Cortez were at the Orlando/Sanford International Airport to greet Officer Powell after he stepped off the plane. Officer Powell’s...
OCALA, FL
Cattle, peanut farmer to be inducted into Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame on November 17

Terry Teuton, a local cattle and peanut farmer, will be inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame during a banquet that will be held later this month in Ocala. The banquet will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Marion County UF/IFAS Extension Auditorium located at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road. The event is one of the planned activities for Farm City Week, which begins on Wednesday, November 16 and runs through Wednesday, November 23.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Morning Sky In Summerglen Community

The clouds in the morning sky created a beautiful sight over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Ocala Electric Utility receives “Building Strong Communities” award

The “Building Strong Communities” award was presented to Ocala Electric Utility during the Florida Municipal Electric Association’s annual Energy Connections Conference and Trade Show, which was held earlier this week in Orlando. These awards were created to recognize Florida’s community-owned public power utilities for their efforts to...
OCALA, FL
Kimberly Marie Jenkins

Kimberly Marie (Beyer) Jenkins age 48, passed away October 25, 2022, at Ocala Regional Medical Center in Ocala, FL. Kim was born on February 28, 1974, to Terry and Kathy Beyer in Traverse City Michigan. She was a graduate of Traverse City Senior High school and The College of Central Florida. Kim spent several years working in the hospitality industry both in Traverse City, Michigan and in Ocala, FL. Thereafter, she received her Certified Nursing Assistant certification and has been working as a CNA ever since. Being a care giver gave Kim great joy and her patients always had a special place in her heart.
OCALA, FL
Kenneth Ray Dennis

Kenneth Ray Dennis ” Ken ” left this earth on October 28, 2022 unexpectedly, lived in Eustis, FL for short time . Ken moved to Ocala, FL in 2000, where he worked at Board of Commionors Waster Manage as a Recycling Attendant for over 15Yrs. Ken was preceded in passing Bonnie & Russell Dennis. Tom Dennis (Barb) Jeannette James (Gene) Mary Hamil (Eddie) brother- in- laws James Barrett & Dennis Jessup. Survived by daughter Lori Powell whom He live with in Ocala, Fl For Many Yrs. Dustin Dennis ( Regina) Connersville, and Grandchildren Jerrad Dennis ( Jazmine) Abbie Powell ( Tristen) Garrett Pugh, Jessica Dennis Dustin Dennis Lexi Dennis great Grandchildren Maverick , Delilah . Siblings Barbara Anne Taylor ( Pete ) Liberty, In Duane Dennis (Barb) Martinsville, In Peggy Barrett Brownsburg In Don Dennis ( Cheryl ) Murray KY Carolyn Jessup Rushville, IN.
OCALA, FL
Winter irrigation restrictions in effect for Ocala

The City of Ocala is reminding residents to roll back the clock and reset automatic sprinkler systems beginning on Sunday, November 6. According to the city, irrigation restrictions will be in effect on specific days during the winter months, and no irrigation should occur between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
OCALA, FL
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising event held at World Equestrian Center

Individuals and families from across Ocala/Marion County took part in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at the World Equestrian Center on Saturday morning. The fundraising event, which is hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, and it aims to raise money for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research.
OCALA, FL
Partial road closure in effect on SE 14th Street in Ocala

Due to a contractor hitting a 12-inch reuse water main, Ocala motorists can expect a partial road closure on SE 14th Street, between SE 25th Avenue and SE 24th Terrace, effective immediately. According to the City of Ocala, southbound traffic on SE 25th Avenue will be reduced to one lane...
OCALA, FL
Registration open for November’s adult, youth archery workshops at Silver Springs Archery Range

The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department will host its next archery workshop for adults and youth on Saturday, November 19 at the Silver Springs Archery Range. This month’s workshop will kick off at 8 a.m. with a two-hour session for adults (ages 18 and up), and a separate session geared towards younger participants (ages 9 to 17) will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
OCALA, FL

