Best Buy Black Friday deals start now — shop early holiday discounts today
Best Buy Black Friday deals start now for early holiday shoppers on the hunt for great bargains. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday pricing on the industry's best laptops, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, gaming and more. Keep in mind, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are limited-quantity. So...
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 ad has leaked online: These are the top deals
Walmart is giving shoppers a sneak peak at the deals ahead of its first “Black Friday Deal for Days 2022” sale. The retail giant has leaked its Black Friday ad online with all the price drops it will release on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET online. In-store deals will start on Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. local time.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low
If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...
11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon
It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....
Digital Trends
This 50-inch 4K TV is in the discount bin at Walmart for $238
Even if you’re on a tight budget, you’ll be able to purchase an upgrade for your home theater setup with the help of retailers’ TV deals. One of the cheapest offers that you can avail yourself of right now comes from Walmart, which is selling the 50-inch onn. 4 Series 4K TV with a $30 discount that makes it even more affordable at just $238, down from its original price of $268. We’re not sure how long this deal will last though, so you should hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain price.
Digital Trends
Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long
It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Samsung Galaxy owners are getting a great free Android upgrade
One UI 5 will make your Samsung Galaxy Android phone even more personal
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
Warning for millions of Android phone owners – beware of tiny dot on screen
IF THIS ominous dot appears on your Android screen, you could be being watched. A function added to the phones by developers at Google warns users when apps are accessing your camera or microphone. The feature, which was introduced last year, is quite similar to one that currently exists on...
WRAL
Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days sale starts Monday, Nov. 7 with new events each week
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days Sale is returning for 2022 with three separate savings events starting every Monday in November! Then, on Nov. 28, the Walmart Cyber Monday event takes place. Each...
Engadget
Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever
An 11-inch model is also on sale. The home security hogging all the awards. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
TechRadar
OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices
A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords
Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone
Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
I found a Walmart secret hidden clearance item for $25 – it’s listed online for $399
A TIKTOKER has revealed the ultimate savings possible with Walmart's secret clearance. Brand name beats headphones, a kids' swing-set, and even a full-sized treadmill were among the items scored in this shopping trip. TikTok user this_is_nt revealed savings of nearly 94 percent through Walmart's secret clearance in a recent video.
msn.com
Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings
We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
There are at least two big reasons we can think of why you should check your home desk drawers and any old storage containers you might keep around the house immediately to locate and get rid of all your phones that are no longer in use. The first is that...
LG C2 OLED is lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
Grab the 55" LG C2 OLED for $1,346 at Amazon right now.
