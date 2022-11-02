ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

laptopmag.com

Best Buy Black Friday deals start now — shop early holiday discounts today

Best Buy Black Friday deals start now for early holiday shoppers on the hunt for great bargains. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday pricing on the industry's best laptops, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, gaming and more. Keep in mind, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are limited-quantity. So...
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
Creative Bloq

Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low

If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...
Digital Trends

This 50-inch 4K TV is in the discount bin at Walmart for $238

Even if you’re on a tight budget, you’ll be able to purchase an upgrade for your home theater setup with the help of retailers’ TV deals. One of the cheapest offers that you can avail yourself of right now comes from Walmart, which is selling the 50-inch onn. 4 Series 4K TV with a $30 discount that makes it even more affordable at just $238, down from its original price of $268. We’re not sure how long this deal will last though, so you should hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain price.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.
Engadget

Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever

An 11-inch model is also on sale. The home security hogging all the awards. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
TechRadar

OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices

A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
Phone Arena

Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date

The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
ESPN 960 San Angelo

If You Downloaded These…Hackers Have Your Passwords

Meta is warning that one million Facebook users may have had their account information stolen. Apps from Google or Apple stores are behind this breach. It isn't the first time. In fact, Meta, the company behind Facebook, now says they've identified 400 scammy apps designed to steal user's account info just this year alone.
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
msn.com

Walmart Announces Its 'Black Friday Deals for Days' Event Is Coming Back With More Savings

We're still about six weeks away from the official Black Friday sales, but that isn't stopping Walmart from detailing its month-long plans. The company has announced that its "Black Friday Deals for Days" shopping event will be making a return this year with even more savings for longer periods of time. There are four different sales that will be taking place during November, with the first one kicking off Nov. 7.

