ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

BREAKING NEWS: Nine are arrested after four were shot in San Antonio then taken to Houston hotel where they escaped and called cops on 'human smuggling operation'

By Alex Oliveira For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Four people were shot in a suspected human smuggling incident in West Houston, police said.

Police said they detained nine individuals who were discovered at a Motel 6 on Wednesday.

Four people escaped from the motel, with two running to a nearby iHop saying they were a part of a smuggling ring and asking for the police.

When officers arrived they encountered two cars fleeing the scene and detained the occupants who were named as suspects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19p0ac_0iwIvUGo00
Houston Police Department officer Jonathan Halliday speaking to the press outside the Motel 6 where the victims were found

Of the nine detained, police said they were unsure who were suspects and who were victims.

The four individuals had suffered gunshot wounds to the arms and legs. Cops said they believe at least one of the wounded is a suspect.

The wounded said they had been shot about two hours away in the San Antonio area, before being transported to the hotel. It remains unclear how or why they were shot.

Authorities said the nationalities of the victims - all adult males - was still unknown.

Agents from the Department of Homeland Security were on the way to join the investigation.

Comments / 41

TEXAS LADY 4
6d ago

But Biden and Harris say the border is secure! 😠😠😠😠😱😱😱😱 All this administration has done is demonize ALL CONSERVATIVES! We're all suffering as a result of Biden policies and what is his final statement before the elections? To once again DIVIDE and CONQUER! No mention AT ALL about all the problems Americans are facing! VOTE RED and take back our country! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(12)
12
whatever ,whatever
6d ago

WHAT IN THE HELL IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE THESE DAYS. If we are not living in demonic times. I don't know what is. VOTE RED!🇺🇲🇺🇸🇺🇲🇺🇸

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Man shoots girlfriend’s ex outside apartment in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting involving a woman, her current boyfriend and ex-boyfriend at an apartment in southeast Houston. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the Casa Grande Apartments, located on 8800 Gulf Freeway, a woman and her boyfriend were inside an apartment when her ex-boyfriend showed up with a shotgun at the door, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
californiaexaminer.net

13-year-old San Antonio Girl Taken By Suspect In U-haul Truck: AMBER Alert Issued

Officials in San Antonio believe a 13-year-old girl was kidnapped in a U-Haul truck and issued an AMBER Alert for her on Sunday night. Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez, 17, is the prime suspect in the disappearance of 13-year-old Joanna Luna, according to authorities. The vehicle is registered in the state of Arizona with the license number AE4438. The SAPD updated the situation Monday night, stating that the U-Haul had been recovered and was back in SAPD’s possession.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman shot to death by ex-boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide, deputies say

HOUSTON - A woman and her ex-boyfriend were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Houston's Northeast Side. The woman's current boyfriend found the bodies around 8 p.m. at 255 Assay luxury apartments off Assay Street and North Sam Houston Parkway. Harris County Sheriff's Office said her boyfriend and the...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Suspect accused of stalking also wanted on six open warrants

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is off the streets after being accused of harassing a store employee, and he was wanted in other cases as well. According to Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Mark Herman’s office, it started at a Kroger store in the 13000 block of Louetta Road.
HOUSTON, TX
12NewsNow

Houston man admits to trying to use drone to drop contraband in Beaumont prison, faces up to 3 years in federal prison

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 44-year-old Houston man faces up to three years in federal prison after admitting to trying to use a drone to drop contraband into a Beaumont prison. Davien Phillip Turner, also known as Davien Phillip Mayo, pled guilty Tuesday to owning or operating an unregistered drone before U.S. District Judge Marica A. Crone, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Texas release.
BEAUMONT, TX
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

682K+
Followers
72K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy