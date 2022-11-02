BREAKING NEWS: Nine are arrested after four were shot in San Antonio then taken to Houston hotel where they escaped and called cops on 'human smuggling operation'

Four people were shot in a suspected human smuggling incident in West Houston, police said.

Police said they detained nine individuals who were discovered at a Motel 6 on Wednesday.

Four people escaped from the motel, with two running to a nearby iHop saying they were a part of a smuggling ring and asking for the police.

When officers arrived they encountered two cars fleeing the scene and detained the occupants who were named as suspects.

Houston Police Department officer Jonathan Halliday speaking to the press outside the Motel 6 where the victims were found

Of the nine detained, police said they were unsure who were suspects and who were victims.

The four individuals had suffered gunshot wounds to the arms and legs. Cops said they believe at least one of the wounded is a suspect.

The wounded said they had been shot about two hours away in the San Antonio area, before being transported to the hotel. It remains unclear how or why they were shot.

Authorities said the nationalities of the victims - all adult males - was still unknown.

Agents from the Department of Homeland Security were on the way to join the investigation.