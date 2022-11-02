Read full article on original website
Just Me Too
3d ago
I know enough about him to know he isn’t the canadiate I am voting for. He hasn’t accomplished anything in his lifetime, ask his family, the honest ones will tell the truth about him. They wouldn’t trust him themselves!!
Lawmaker, businessman vie for Louisville seat in Congress
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's only competitive race for Congress is in the district that includes Louisville, the state's largest city and a Democratic stronghold for more than a decade. State Sen. Morgan McGarvey is hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Democrat John Yarmuth, who is retiring after...
Wave 3
Senate Democratic candidate Charles Booker votes early
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early voting for the mid-term elections opened Thursday in the Commonwealth and several key figures went out to the polls to cast their vote. Senate Democratic candidate Charles Booker was at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage Thursday to cast his vote. Booker invited his...
Almost 82,000 Kentucky voters took advantage of first day of early voting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With early voting now underway, multiple locations have opened up across the Metro to allow registered voters to cast their ballot in this year's midterm election. Secretary of State Michael Adams posted on Twitter that 81,961 Kentucky voters took advantage of the first day of early...
spectrumnews1.com
GOP's Stuart Ray looks to flip Ky. seat held by Dem Yarmuth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District, anchored in Louisville, is a spot of blue in a sea of red, the only Kentucky congressional district currently represented by a Democrat. Republican Stuart Ray wants to change that. He’s the GOP nominee to replace longtime Democrat John Yarmuth. Ray...
spectrumnews1.com
What to expect on election night in Kentucky
Kentucky has become increasingly Republican since 2016, when Donald Trump’s popularity atop the ticket enabled the GOP to win the state House to complete its takeover of the legislature and solidify its power. Trump easily carried Kentucky again in the 2020 presidential election. Republicans hold both U.S. Senate seats,...
Kentucky's 2022 midterm election: Who's running and what's on the ballot
Kentucky's midterm election includes a Senate race between Rand Paul and Charles Booker, a U.S. House race including Thomas Massie and several county races.
Money from interests groups floods into Kentucky nonpartisan judicial races
The large checks towards judicial races in Kentucky come as the courts are poised to tackle lawsuits dealing with weighty issues.
'We've given you choices': Where you can vote early in Kentuckiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Early voting is underway across the Metro, with several sites opening up to allow registered voters to cast their ballot in this year's midterm election. A couple candidates have already cast their vote. Charles Booker, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, and Bill Dieruf, the Republican candidate for mayor, were seen at the polls.
Election ’22: Protect Kentucky Access says vote ‘No’ on Amendment 2 — it’s too extreme for Kentucky
Amendment 2 is too extreme for Kentucky. On November 8, we must vote No. On November 8, Kentuckians will be asked to fundamentally change our state’s constitution and allow politicians to ban all access to abortion with no exceptions, including in cases of rape, incest, and when the health and life of the mother is at risk. This is a dangerous act of government overreach, and to protect our neighbors, friends, and family members, on November 8, we must vote No on Amendment 2.
Abortion doctor sues Indiana AG over bids to access records
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio is suing Indiana's attorney general, seeking to block him from using allegedly “frivolous" consumer complaints to issue subpoenas seeking patients' confidential medical records. The lawsuit targeting Attorney General Todd Rokita was filed...
Beshear, Paul among officials at veterans center site
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Ground has been broken for a skilled nursing care facility for veterans in Kentucky. The $50 million Bowling Green Veterans Center will create 120 jobs and provide 60 beds. It's being built on 25 acres donated by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority at the Kentucky Transpark in Warren County.
spectrumnews1.com
What to know before Kentucky's in-person, no excuse early voting starts Thursday
KENTUCKY — Election Day is less than one week away, but voters in Kentucky don't have to wait until then to cast their ballot. Kentucky's in-person, no excuse early voting period runs from Thursday, Nov. 3 through Saturday, Nov. 5. Here's what to know if you're hoping to avoid Election Day lines and vote early this year.
wpsdlocal6.com
No-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky begins Nov. 3
WEST KENTUCKY — The midterm election is next Tuesday. No-excuse, in-person early voting in Kentucky begins Thursday, Nov. 3 and ends Monday, Nov. 5. Anyone who is registered to vote in Kentucky is able to vote during those three days. County clerks and state leaders say it's important that you go out and vote, no matter your situation.
Races across the ticket expected to drive Kentucky voter turnout this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is now just one week away from the midterm elections, and already thousands of people have cast their votes. According to Secretary of State Michael Adams, 46,000 people have already voted either by mail in, drop off or in person absentee voting. Following a record...
College Heights Herald
Kentucky voters to decide amendment on right to abortion
This November, Kentucky voters will approve or reject an amendment to the state constitution regarding protection for abortion. Constitutional Amendment 2 will ask if voters want to add this sentence to the constitution: “To protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”
How Kentucky and Indiana residents can vote before Election Day
Early in-person voting in Kentucky begins Thursday, Nov. 3, while early voting in Indiana continues through Monday, Nov, 7.
Former Louisville Congressman Ron Mazzoli dies at 89; funeral plans announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former U.S. Congressman Ron Mazzoli has died at the age of 89. Mazzoli served Kentucky's Third Congressional District from 1971 to 1995. He would have turned 90 years old on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Congressman John Yarmuth (KY-3) called Mazzoli "one of the most thoughtful and honorable...
WBKO
Kentucky Teachers Hall of Fame inducts 3 into their Class of 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inducted members of its 14th class this afternoon at Western Kentucky University in Gary Ransdell Hall. The 2022 inductees are Katy Cecil of Hodgenville, Addie Henry of Richmond, and the late Wilma Pace of Hardin.
Kentucky voters will decide fate of 2 proposed constitutional amendments
Sharp differences over the two controversial constitutional amendments that Kentucky voters will decide Nov. 8 at the polls played out recently on statewide television. Advocates of Constitutional Amendment 1, which would give the Kentucky legislature more power over how often it meets, argued it will provide more checks and balances in state government while opponents called it a money and power grab for state lawmakers.
