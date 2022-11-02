Amendment 2 is too extreme for Kentucky. On November 8, we must vote No. On November 8, Kentuckians will be asked to fundamentally change our state’s constitution and allow politicians to ban all access to abortion with no exceptions, including in cases of rape, incest, and when the health and life of the mother is at risk. This is a dangerous act of government overreach, and to protect our neighbors, friends, and family members, on November 8, we must vote No on Amendment 2.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO