Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Freshman Alvarez helps Cardinal Mooney win Regional Final over Beachwood
With the win, Cardinal Mooney advances to the state semifinals against Ottawa Hills on Wednesday with the time and place to be determined. Freshman Alvarez helps Cardinal Mooney win Regional …. With the win, Cardinal Mooney advances to the state semifinals against Ottawa Hills on Wednesday with the time and...
27 First News
Remish, Skripac lead South Range to another blowout win
Tyler Remish and Billy Skripac each chipped in three touchdowns apiece as South Range defeated Garfield Friday night, 49-10 in a round two high school football playoff matchup. Remish, Skripac lead South Range to another blowout …. Tyler Remish and Billy Skripac each chipped in three touchdowns apiece as South...
27 First News
State-bound: Howland returning to state final four
CVCA 2-1 in the Division II boys soccer regional championship game at Twinsburg High School. State-bound: Howland returning to state final four. CVCA 2-1 in the Division II boys soccer regional championship game at Twinsburg High School. Young entrepreneurs convene for Youth Market Day …. Young entrepreneurs convened for the...
27 First News
Fitch's season ends to St. Vincent-St. Mary
Austintown Fitch's season has come to an end. The Falcons fell to Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 21-14 Friday night in a Division II round two matchup. Austintown Fitch's season has come to an end. The Falcons fell to Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 21-14 Friday night in a Division II round two matchup.
27 First News
Highlights: Springfield vs. Warren JFK
Warren JFK slipped by Springfield Friday night with a 13-6 victory in their Division VII high school football playoff matchup. Warren JFK slipped by Springfield Friday night with a 13-6 victory in their Division VII high school football playoff matchup. Young entrepreneurs convene for Youth Market Day …. Young entrepreneurs...
27 First News
MVAC champs Crestview bow out to Lake Catholic in Regional Semifinals
With the loss, Crestview finishes the season 24-3 and were district champions for a fourth straight season. MVAC champs Crestview bow out to Lake Catholic in …. With the loss, Crestview finishes the season 24-3 and were district champions for a fourth straight season. Player of the Game: West Branch’s...
27 First News
Warren JFK three-sport captain named Student Athlete of Week
During her freshman season on the Warren JFK girls soccer team, Sarina Massacci earned her first varsity letter apart of the 2019 district championship team, by her senior year, she had 14 more varsity letters and plenty more experience. Warren JFK three-sport captain named Student Athlete …. During her freshman...
Comments / 0