Tempe, AZ

Cardinals List Seven Players as DNP in First Week 9 Injury Report

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals hosted a closed walk-thru on Wednesday. Here are the practice estimations for participants on the injury report:

The Arizona Cardinals have released their first injury report for Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks, and once again the page is full with names across the board.

This marks the ninth straight week the Cardinals have had at least ten players on the injury report to open up the week.

Today was a closed walk-thru, so these are merely estimations. We should get a more accurate picture tomorrow when Arizona hosts an actual practice.

DNP: Budda Baker, Max Garcia, Rodney Hudson, D.J. Humphries, Jonathan Ledbetter, Christian Matthew, Darrel Williams

Limited: James Conner, Dennis Gardeck, Byron Murphy Jr., Mat Prater, Cameron Thomas,

Full: Josh Jones

Hudson has already been ruled out by Kliff Kingsbury for this week, as the coach hopes to get him back, "at some point."

The entire report can be viewed below:

The Seahawks will release theirs later today.

Comments / 0

 

Phoenix, AZ
