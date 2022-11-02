Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Lawmakers press case for Louisville juvenile detention center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lawmakers are trying to find a way to solve rampant juvenile crime in Louisville. One of the issues they’re focusing on is a lack of beds in the juvenile justice system for serious offenders. The Jefferson County Youth Detention Center was closed in 2020...
Wave 3
Early voting brings record numbers of Kentuckians to the polls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Last year, Kentucky lawmakers passed House Bill 574 that changed Kentucky’s election system for the first time since 1891. The new law offers three days of early in-person voting, including a Saturday. From Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, Kentuckians can cast their votes prior to Election Day.
Lawmaker, businessman vie for Louisville seat in Congress
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's only competitive race for Congress is in the district that includes Louisville, the state's largest city and a Democratic stronghold for more than a decade. State Sen. Morgan McGarvey is hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Democrat John Yarmuth, who is retiring after...
Wave 3
LMPD revised special order
Caught on camera: JCPS bus driver caught yelling at kids on bus. JCPS is experiencing a bus driver shortage, and the parent who shared the video is concerned the district is hiring anyone just to fill those vacancies. Updated: 5 hours ago. The candidates for the open seat told us...
wdrb.com
Secretary of state says Kentucky has 'finally caught up' as early voting begins in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams was one of the thousands of people to cast an early ballot Thursday morning, championing the change after 130 years of the state having just one day for in-person voting. "Just giving people one day is ridiculous," Adams said Friday...
LMPD cancels alert for missing Louisville woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) canceled their search for a missing Louisville woman.
wdrb.com
Some in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections eligible to vote after resolution
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some people in custody at Metro Corrections are now eligible to vote in the midterm elections with an absentee ballot after Louisville Metro Council passed a resolution in October. Keyius Malone, 22, is voting for the first time, and he'll be casting his ballot behind bars.
'It's a win, but the losses are not minimal'; Shootings are down in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For people who watch the news in Louisville, it probably does not feel like the number of shootings is down this year. The city is in its third year of triple-digit homicides and set a homicide record in 2020 and 2021, with 173 and 188 homicides respectively.
'Light Up Louisville' returns to downtown for its 42nd year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Now that Halloween is over it's time to get in the Christmas spirit!. Mayor Greg Fischer announced that 'Light Up Louisville' is returning Friday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. outside of Metro Hall. "It's our 42nd 'Light Up Louisville,' and it's my twelfth and final one...
Wave 3
LMPD officers provide assistance to woman standing on overpass ledge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro officers helped a woman to safety after she was found standing on the ledge of an overpass. On Oct. 31, Officers Cody Woolston and Eric Goldschmidt responded to a call of a woman who was standing on the ledge of a highway overpass. (Story...
'One person doesn't define a city' | Victim of downtown attack recovering back home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been more than a week since Oscar Sanchez visited downtown Louisville for the first time. Unfortunately, he had to see the city at its worst. Sanchez, who is from El Paso, Texas, was attending a conference near Fourth Street Live! when he was violently attacked late at night on Oct. 24.
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana school returns to mask mandate after rise in illnesses
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana School is returning to a mask mandate after attendance takes a major dip. The students at Community Montessori in New Albany are out of the classroom Friday. They weren’t there Thursday either. There’s been a rise in sicknesses that have kept...
2 Kentucky men sold fentanyl to people seeking heroin
In one call recorded by officials a customer told the man he should tell his other buyers to "be careful".
wdrb.com
Brooks Houck briefly arrested over $353 fine in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brooks Houck, the only suspect ever named in the disappearance of Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was briefly arrested Thursday morning over an unpaid fine. Houck was in the Nelson County Detention Center long enough to have his mugshot taken Thursday morning, before he bonded out. According...
LMPD: Shooting on Breckenridge Lane leaves 1 person dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after being shot Friday evening. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Breckenridge Lane near Taylorsville Road. When officers arrived, police said they found a man who had been shot. LMPD...
Former Louisville Congressman Ron Mazzoli dies at 89; funeral plans announced
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former U.S. Congressman Ron Mazzoli has died at the age of 89. Mazzoli served Kentucky's Third Congressional District from 1971 to 1995. He would have turned 90 years old on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Congressman John Yarmuth (KY-3) called Mazzoli "one of the most thoughtful and honorable...
wdrb.com
FBI seeking man wanted for $1 million wire fraud involving Louisville business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted accused of stealing more than $1 million of high-end goods from a Louisville business. According to a social media post by FBI Louisville, federal authorities are looking for James Stewart, Jr. Stewart is...
q95fm.net
Two Kentucky Men Arrested Following Accusations The Pair Stole Millions Of Dollars In Ginseng
Two Kentucky men were recently arrested and charged following accusations that they broke into storage units and stole millions of dollars in ginseng. 32-year-old Daniel Scott, of Louisville, and 46-year-old William McCane, of Frankfort, are now facing multiple charges after police say they broke into several storage facilities- as well as storage sheds.
wdrb.com
After spending millions, TARC's downtown Louisville electric bus fleet sits idle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From his TARC stop at Broadway and 10th street to GE Building No. 5, Lanice Malone Jr. said it takes 45 minutes to get to work each day on the bus. Friday was even worse. "This bus is already late, so I'm probably going to get...
