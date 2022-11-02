ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

SBLive's Michigan high school football's Power 25 heading into district finals

By Matthew Scheidel
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vC00_0iwItqQG00

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 24-30)

How SBLive's Power 25 Michigan high school football teams fared in the first round of the playoffs

1. Belleville (10-0)

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. Saline

Last week’s ranking: 1

Ranking rationale: Belleville is Belleville. I would expect little resistance from other teams until the regional finals.

2. Rockford (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 2

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. Caledonia

Ranking rationale: Rockford will look to beat Caledonia for the second time in three weeks. If it puts on another performance like the one we saw a couple weeks ago, it could be another long night for Caledonia.

3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-1)

Last week’s ranking: 3

Next game: vs. Berrien Springs

Ranking rationale: Catholic Central looks to advance to the regional finals with a win over Berrien Springs.

4. Warren De La Salle Collegiate (9-1)

Last week’s ranking: 4

Next game: vs. Roseville

Ranking rationale: De La Salle stays put ahead of its district finals matchup against a good Roseville team.

5. Rochester Adams (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 6

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. Rochester

Ranking rationale: Adams moves into the top 5 for the first time this year. It should have an easy time with Rochester in the district finals on paper, but that’s why they play the games.

6. Macomb Dakota (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 7

Next game: vs. Romeo

Ranking rationale: Dakota gets a rematch with Romeo from a couple weeks ago. Romeo will surely want revenge for that lass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gLstk_0iwItqQG00
Photo by Mariusz Nowak

7. Grand Rapids South Christian (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 8

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian

Ranking rationale: South Christian will take on a Unity Christian squad that has been inconsistent this year in the district finals.

8. Whitehall (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 9

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. Fruitport

Ranking rationale: Whitehall takes on a good Fruitport team for a shot at the regional semifinals.

9. Dexter (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 10

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. South Lyon

Ranking rationale: Dexter’s magical season has reached the district finals, where it will take on South Lyon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NUXcI_0iwItqQG00
Photo by Antonio Cooper

10. Caledonia (9-1)

Last week’s ranking: 11

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. No. 2 Rockford

Ranking rationale: Caledonia is back in the top 10 after a cakewalk in the first round against Grandville. It gets a rematch with Rockford in the district finals. It’ll be interesting to see how it adjusts from the loss a couple weeks ago.

11. Warren Michigan Collegiate (9-1)

Last week’s ranking: 12

Next game: Nov. 4 at Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Ranking rationale: It feels like Michigan Collegiate has been in the 11-13 range all year. It could not be in the power 25 at all after this week, as it faces off with unbeaten Bishop Foley for a spot in the regional semifinals.

12. Tecumseh (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 13

Next game: vs. Riverview

Ranking rationale: Tecumseh’s season will be on the line as it faces with a fellow undefeated team in Riverview in the district finals. That’ll be a good one.

13. Frankenmuth (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 14

Next game: vs. Swan Valley

Ranking rationale: Frankenmuth remains undefeated ahead of its district finals matchup with Swan Valley.

14. Hudson (9-1)

Last week’s ranking: 15

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. Jackson Lumen Christi

Ranking rationale: Hudson is looking to win its second consecutive state title in two different divisions, but it takes on upset-minded Lumen Christi for a chance to move on to regionals.

15. Davison (9-1)

Last week’s ranking: 16

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. Clarkston

Ranking rationale: Davison takes on Clarkston in a battle of teams that have been red hot as of late. Winner moves on to regionals. This might be the game of the week.

16. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 17

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. Muskegon Mona Shores

Ranking rationale: Forest Hills Central looks to advance to regionals, but its has a tough task ahead of it against Mona Shores, who got the best of it in the playoffs a year ago.

17. Clarkston (8-2)

Last week’s ranking: 18

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. No. 15 Davison

Ranking rationale: Clarkston looks to avenge its week 2 loss to Davison to advance to regionals. Again, that should be a heck of a game.

18. Gladwin (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 19

Next game: vs. Kingsford

Ranking rationale: Gladwin moves up a spot as it looks to advance to regionals.

19. Clinton (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 20

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. Ecorse

Ranking rationale: Clinton moves up a spot ahead of its district finals matchup with Ecorse, who I think could give it fits.

20. Riverview (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: unranked

Next game: vs. No. 12 Tecumseh

Ranking rationale: Riverview is just a team that hasn’t been on my radar this year, but now that it’s 10-0, it’s hard to ignore it. It takes on Tecumseh for the chance to move on to regionals in what should be an outstanding game.

21. Muskegon (8-2)

Last week’s ranking: 21

Next game: vs. Coopersville

Ranking rationale: Muskegon is coming off an absolute beatdown of Sparta in the first round. I wanted to move it up, but I just didn’t have a lot of room.

22. Saline (8-2)

Last week’s ranking: 22

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. No. 1 Belleville

Ranking rationale: Saline’s offensive struggles as of late puts it in a tough spot if it wants to keep its season alive, as it has to take on the top-ranked team in the state this week. Its defense will have to play the game of its life.

23. Marine City (8-2)

Last week’s ranking: 24

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. Hamady

Ranking rationale: Marine City jumps up a spot ahead of its district finals matchup with Hamady

24. Muskegon Mona Shores (8-2)

Last week’s ranking: 25

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. No. 16 Forest Hill Central

Ranking rationale: Mona Shores moves up a spot this week, but its season is on the line in the district finals against a Forest Hills Central that’s undefeated.

25. Detroit Cass Tech (7-3)

Last week’s ranking: unranked

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. Southfield A&T

Ranking rationale: Cass Tech re-enters the power 25 after being out for several weeks. I ordinarily wouldn’t include a team with three losses, but it has been on a roll as of late, beating Detroit MLK to win the Detroit PSL title and upsetting West Bloomfield in the first round of the playoffs.

Photo by Mariusz Nowak

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan high school football: Belleville suspends football coach Jermain Crowell

Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school. Crowell is under investigation by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for possible undue influence violations. He did not coach last week in the undefeated Tigers' district semifinal victory over Woodhaven, and he will not coach Friday in the district final against Saline.
BELLEVILLE, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10

The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
ANN ARBOR, MI
100.7 WITL

This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
MICHIGAN STATE
Scorebook Live

Week 12 Georgia High School football recap

The final week of the regular season was full of exciting games, several of which decided region championships. North Gwinnett, North Paulding, Milton, Brunswick, and Ware County was just a handful of teams that won region titles in Week 12. See how the rest of the state’s top teams fared to close ...
GEORGIA STATE
wkar.org

MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
ALLENDALE, MI
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy