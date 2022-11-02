SBLive's Michigan high school football's Power 25 heading into district finals

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Oct. 24-30)

How SBLive's Power 25 Michigan high school football teams fared in the first round of the playoffs

1. Belleville (10-0)

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. Saline

Last week’s ranking: 1

Ranking rationale: Belleville is Belleville. I would expect little resistance from other teams until the regional finals.

2. Rockford (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 2

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. Caledonia

Ranking rationale: Rockford will look to beat Caledonia for the second time in three weeks. If it puts on another performance like the one we saw a couple weeks ago, it could be another long night for Caledonia.

3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (9-1)

Last week’s ranking: 3

Next game: vs. Berrien Springs

Ranking rationale: Catholic Central looks to advance to the regional finals with a win over Berrien Springs.

4. Warren De La Salle Collegiate (9-1)

Last week’s ranking: 4

Next game: vs. Roseville

Ranking rationale: De La Salle stays put ahead of its district finals matchup against a good Roseville team.

5. Rochester Adams (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 6

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. Rochester

Ranking rationale: Adams moves into the top 5 for the first time this year. It should have an easy time with Rochester in the district finals on paper, but that’s why they play the games.

6. Macomb Dakota (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 7

Next game: vs. Romeo

Ranking rationale: Dakota gets a rematch with Romeo from a couple weeks ago. Romeo will surely want revenge for that lass.

Photo by Mariusz Nowak

7. Grand Rapids South Christian (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 8

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian

Ranking rationale: South Christian will take on a Unity Christian squad that has been inconsistent this year in the district finals.

8. Whitehall (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 9

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. Fruitport

Ranking rationale: Whitehall takes on a good Fruitport team for a shot at the regional semifinals.

9. Dexter (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 10

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. South Lyon

Ranking rationale: Dexter’s magical season has reached the district finals, where it will take on South Lyon.

Photo by Antonio Cooper

10. Caledonia (9-1)

Last week’s ranking: 11

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. No. 2 Rockford

Ranking rationale: Caledonia is back in the top 10 after a cakewalk in the first round against Grandville. It gets a rematch with Rockford in the district finals. It’ll be interesting to see how it adjusts from the loss a couple weeks ago.

11. Warren Michigan Collegiate (9-1)

Last week’s ranking: 12

Next game: Nov. 4 at Madison Heights Bishop Foley

Ranking rationale: It feels like Michigan Collegiate has been in the 11-13 range all year. It could not be in the power 25 at all after this week, as it faces off with unbeaten Bishop Foley for a spot in the regional semifinals.

12. Tecumseh (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 13

Next game: vs. Riverview

Ranking rationale: Tecumseh’s season will be on the line as it faces with a fellow undefeated team in Riverview in the district finals. That’ll be a good one.

13. Frankenmuth (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 14

Next game: vs. Swan Valley

Ranking rationale: Frankenmuth remains undefeated ahead of its district finals matchup with Swan Valley.

14. Hudson (9-1)

Last week’s ranking: 15

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. Jackson Lumen Christi

Ranking rationale: Hudson is looking to win its second consecutive state title in two different divisions, but it takes on upset-minded Lumen Christi for a chance to move on to regionals.

15. Davison (9-1)

Last week’s ranking: 16

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. Clarkston

Ranking rationale: Davison takes on Clarkston in a battle of teams that have been red hot as of late. Winner moves on to regionals. This might be the game of the week.

16. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 17

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. Muskegon Mona Shores

Ranking rationale: Forest Hills Central looks to advance to regionals, but its has a tough task ahead of it against Mona Shores, who got the best of it in the playoffs a year ago.

17. Clarkston (8-2)

Last week’s ranking: 18

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. No. 15 Davison

Ranking rationale: Clarkston looks to avenge its week 2 loss to Davison to advance to regionals. Again, that should be a heck of a game.

18. Gladwin (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 19

Next game: vs. Kingsford

Ranking rationale: Gladwin moves up a spot as it looks to advance to regionals.

19. Clinton (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: 20

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. Ecorse

Ranking rationale: Clinton moves up a spot ahead of its district finals matchup with Ecorse, who I think could give it fits.

20. Riverview (10-0)

Last week’s ranking: unranked

Next game: vs. No. 12 Tecumseh

Ranking rationale: Riverview is just a team that hasn’t been on my radar this year, but now that it’s 10-0, it’s hard to ignore it. It takes on Tecumseh for the chance to move on to regionals in what should be an outstanding game.

21. Muskegon (8-2)

Last week’s ranking: 21

Next game: vs. Coopersville

Ranking rationale: Muskegon is coming off an absolute beatdown of Sparta in the first round. I wanted to move it up, but I just didn’t have a lot of room.

22. Saline (8-2)

Last week’s ranking: 22

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. No. 1 Belleville

Ranking rationale: Saline’s offensive struggles as of late puts it in a tough spot if it wants to keep its season alive, as it has to take on the top-ranked team in the state this week. Its defense will have to play the game of its life.

23. Marine City (8-2)

Last week’s ranking: 24

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. Hamady

Ranking rationale: Marine City jumps up a spot ahead of its district finals matchup with Hamady

24. Muskegon Mona Shores (8-2)

Last week’s ranking: 25

Next game: Nov. 4 vs. No. 16 Forest Hill Central

Ranking rationale: Mona Shores moves up a spot this week, but its season is on the line in the district finals against a Forest Hills Central that’s undefeated.

25. Detroit Cass Tech (7-3)

Last week’s ranking: unranked

Next game: Nov. 5 vs. Southfield A&T

Ranking rationale: Cass Tech re-enters the power 25 after being out for several weeks. I ordinarily wouldn’t include a team with three losses, but it has been on a roll as of late, beating Detroit MLK to win the Detroit PSL title and upsetting West Bloomfield in the first round of the playoffs.