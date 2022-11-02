ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter, TX

mocomotive.com

Cockfighting arrests made in Montgomery County, Sheriff’s Office says

PORTER, Texas — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspects for cockfighting in Porter on Sunday, Oct. 30. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to a report of cockfighting on Sunday at the 21500 block of Juliann Alyse. Once there, Deputies found several roosters, some were caged and others were dead.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Body found on cemetery road in Cleveland now ruled a homicide

An autopsy on the human remains found Sunday, Nov. 1, on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland has determined that the male victim was murdered. According to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, the unidentified male died as a result of blunt force trauma. Because of the advanced decomposition of the remains, DNA testing is needed to determine the man’s identity. DNA testing can take weeks, or even months, so it will be some time before the person is identified.
CLEVELAND, TX
KHOU

Man shot to death at Magnolia storage facility, sheriff says

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A man was shot to death Monday at a storage facility in Magnolia. This happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Coleman Road near FM 1774. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the shooting seemed from an argument between the victim and another man. Deputies found the...
MAGNOLIA, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Shooting in Magnolia

On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 10:50 a.m., Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to an assault with a firearm call at a local business in the 36500 block of Coleman Road in Magnolia. Upon arrival deputies observed an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. Life- saving measures were taken immediately, however, the male succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased on scene. The identity of the deceased male is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
MAGNOLIA, TX
conroetoday.com

Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/04/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-04-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/02/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
kingwood.com

Constables Arrest a Wanted Felon

On October 31, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a welfare check on a female walking in the middle of the road in the 5700 block of Upper Lake Drive. She was identified as Kelly Honaker. Further investigation revealed she had an open Felony Warrant for Burglary of...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff Holds Employee Promotions & Awards Ceremony

MONTGOEMRY COUNTY, TX — On October 27, 2022, family, friends, and colleagues gathered at the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe to honor the many promotions and accomplishments of the valued employees of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. During the bi-annual awards ceremony, Sheriff Rand Henderson recognized 26 well-earned promotions, which took place between May 2022 and the date of the ceremony. Sheriff Henderson was also honored to recognize four Deputies awarded the title of Specialist. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office recognized personnel for various commendations, including P.A.C.T. Awards, Life-Saving Awards, Combat Cross Awards, and a Meritorious Service Award.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle out of Houston

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – Jackson County officials recover a stolen vehicle following a traffic stop late Monday night. On Monday, Oct. 31, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a newer model King Ranch Ford F-350 Dually on Highway 59 southbound. Upon investigation, the deputy noticed several indicators that the vehicle may have been part of...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX

