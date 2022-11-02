Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Hypebae
Justin and Hailey Bieber Welcome Piggy Lou to the Family
Justin and Hailey Bieber have added a new member to their family, and it’s a much fluffier addition than you might expect. The couple recently adopted a new dog named Piggy Lou, who made her Instagram debut on Halloween. Hailey shared a picture of Piggy Lou dressed up in a sweet piggy outfit, and announced that Lou would be “Oscar’s new baby sister.” The Biebers welcomed Oscar into their family back in 2018, now making them the proud parents of two little pups.
Hypebae
Hailey Bieber Stuns in Tiffany's Holiday Campaign
Tiffany & Co. unveiled its 2022 Holiday campaign, reimagining the iconic factory of Andy Warhol into a holiday fête hosted by Hailey Bieber. Paying tribute to the renowned artist and his legendary factory, the campaign features a film shot by Mario Sorrenti alongside a selection of images lensed by Raymond Meier.
Hypebae
Selena Gomez’s Bright, Egg Yellow Nails Could Be the Cure for Seasonal Depression
The beauty gospel, according to Selena Gomez says sunny nail polish shades are meant to be worn all year round — and we’re sticking with that. Gomez’s resident manicurist Tom Bachik ditched the traditional dark polish shades and opted for something more bright yellow polish for the star as she took to the red carpet for her My Mind and Me documentary premiere. The egg yolk yellow hue complemented her fuchsia-purple dress and brought more attention to her massive statement ring. Her makeup look was subtle and dainty, as the singer and actor donned a nude lip and smokey eye with her hair pulled back into an evening, sleek bun.
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Poses for a Magazine Cover Wearing $13 USD Nail Polish
It’s winter white nail polish season and Selena Gomez is already ahead of the manicure game. Earlier this year, the Rare Beauty founder broke out her modeling skills for the cover of Rolling Stones ahead of the release of her highly anticipated documentary My Mind and Me. Gomez is obviously visually stunning, but the singer’s ultra-glossy manicure also won the best supporting actor in the photos. The manicure was done by her go-to nail tech Tom Bachik who shaped her nails into a classic short square shaped and shared all the tea on what he used to arrive at the chic look. We’re always excited about those cost-friendly beauty finds, and Bachick opted for Mia Secret Gelux Nail Polish in white and the brand’s base top gel to secure the glassy finish.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Refused Tristan Thompson's Offer to Pay for True's Birthday Party
The latest episode of The Kardashians saw Khloé Kardashian preparing for her daughter True’s fourth birthday party. True’s father, Tristan Thompson, wasn’t able to attend the event due to a basketball game and eventually, Kardashian was informed that he’d offered to pay for the party in full. During the episode, fans saw Kris Jenner pull Khloé to the side and let her know that Thompson had made the offer and understandably, she declined. In response, Kardashian said “That’s really nice, but I won’t let him do that. I don’t need anyone’s help.”
Hypebae
Beyoncé and The Carters Dress Up as 'The Proud Family'
If you thought Halloween was over, think again because Beyoncé and the Carters have just changed the game forever. The singer shared a post on Instagram of herself and her family dressed up as the characters from the iconic ’90s TV show, The Proud Family, and it was something special. Fans were quick to spot not one, but two Beyoncés in the image, as she dressed up as both Suga Mama and Trudy Parker-Proud, wearing a pleated silver skirt, pink cardigan and gray wig, as well as beige leggings, a yellow strapless bodysuit and a short wig.
Hypebae
Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian Dress Up as Kris Jenner for Her Birthday
The Kardashian-Jenner family recently celebrated mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday and it looked pretty hysterical. In tribute to Kris, each member of the family decided to dress up as the momager, showcasing signature looks from all of her different phases. Kim Kardashian and North West shared their transformation on...
Hypebae
Johnny Depp Will Reportedly Make an Appearance in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show
Johnny Depp, of all people, is apparently going to make a not-so-surprise appearance in Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 showcase. According to TMZ, the decision to include Depp was orchestrated by Rihanna and her team, but the reason for it remains unknown and frankly, a little strange. Depp isn’t planning to walk the runway, but will be the focus of one of the show’s ‘star’ moments, previously offered to the likes of Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu — both of whom make a lot more sense.
Hypebae
Watch the Official Trailer for Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'
Rihanna is keeping extra busy this season — she’s made her long-awaited music comeback with the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is continuing to roll out new projects for her lingerie empire Savage X Fenty. Aside from its sportswear launch helmed by Adam Selman, the brand is also gearing up for the fourth edition of the Savage X Fenty Show.
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Adds 8 Dates to 'The Eras Tour' and Shares Snippet of Exclusive Track "Hits Different"
Taylor Swift has blessed fans with lots of exciting updates on Friday, November 4. The singer-slash-songwriter took to social media to reveal she has added eight dates to The Eras Tour, which she first announced earlier this week. Minutes later, she shared a snippet to her Target-exclusive Midnights track “Hits Different.”
Hypebae
How TF Is the "Half-Your-Age-Plus-Seven" Rule Even Real?
Age gap relationships have been the talk of the town since musicians Billie Eilish, 20, and Jesse Rutherford, 31, revealed their relationship. The relationship split platforms like TikTok and Twitter into two subgroups: Millenials who don’t give a f-ck and Gen Z-ers who are mortified. But according to this one rule, Gen Z is right to feel a way.
Hypebae
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Drake and 21 Savage for Tory Lanez-Related Diss in "Circo Loco"
Drake and 21 Savage have finally released their highly anticipated album, Her Loss, and while many fans are excited, Megan Thee Stallion is not and for a valid reason. The “Hot Girl Summer” artist called out the rappers for including a line in the track “Circo Loco” that suggests she lied about getting shot by Tory Lanez in July 2020.
Hypebae
Ally Brooke Hilariously Reacts to Fifth Harmony Reunion Requests
Ally Brooke has taken to social media to share what she thinks about all those requesting a Fifth Harmony reunion. Unfortunately, for 5H fans, based on her clip, it seems unlikely. Brooke used a viral TikTok sound for the video, which features “When will Fifth Harmony have a reunion?” written...
Hypebae
Former Child and Teen Star Aaron Carter Dies at Age 34
Aaron Carter died on Saturday, November 5. The singer was found dead in his Lancaster, CA home. According to TMZ, Carter was found in his bathroom. At 11 a.m., a 911 call was made claiming “that a male had drowned in the tub.” Additionally, law enforcement officials have confirmed that a death occurred in the vicinity.
Hypebae
The 'Degrassi' Reboot That Had Been in the Works Gets Canceled
Back in January, HBO Max announced there was Degrassi reboot in the works. Now, the project has been canceled, Variety has confirmed. The revival of the Canadian series was set to be comprised of 10 one-hour long episodes. Additionally, it was expected to become the sixth installment in the TV franchise, coming after The Kids of Degrassi Street, Degrassi Junior High, Degrassi High, Degrassi: The Next Generation and Degrassi: Next Class.
Hypebae
Niall Horan Reveals His Ultimate Cardigan Collection
Former One Direction star Niall Horan was recently the talk of TikTok as users took to the platform to discuss his growing cardigan collection. The singer has often been photographed in a range of snazzy knits, from cardigans to sweater vests and everything in between, but fans have never seen Horan’s entire collection, until now.
Hypebae
Harry Styles Stars in His Own Gucci HA HA HA Campaign
First debuted in June this year, the Gucci and Harry Styles partnership just unveiled an all-new campaign, dubbed “Liberated Vanity” and inspired by the concept of a “dream wardrobe.”. Born from a shared vision of friendship, passion and play, the new Gucci HA HA HA campaign seeks...
Hypebae
Nick Lachey Spills the Tea on New 'Love Is Blind' Episodes
Co-host of Love Is Blind, Nick Lachey, opened up about the forthcoming episodes of the show in a new interview, teasing that there’s a lot of drama on the horizon. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the series in general, Lachey explained that “Every season’s so different. [In] Chicago, there’s a certain sensibility of Chicago and the people from Chicago. Dallas is just a different animal, and that’s the kind of cool thing for Vanessa and I. We step into this every season, it’s totally different, totally new script, totally new set of people and the outcomes are totally different. So, it keeps it interesting for us too.”
Hypebae
Fenty Skin’s ”Watch Yo Tone” Dark Spot Serum Drop Has Something To Say to Hyperpigmentation
Fenty Skin‘s latest skincare drop is committed to addressing and reversing those pesky dark spots. Meet “Watch Yo Tone” Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum. The newest addition to the brand’s current skin and body care offerings, this serum is designed to fade the appearance of dark spots and discoloration left from acne scarring and sun damage while evening out the skin’s overall tone and texture. “Watch Yo Tone” Niacinamide Serum is formulated with powerful skin-loving ingredients such as vitamin C, licorice root extract and Barbados cherry, set to brighten and refresh instantly.
Hypebae
How Timothée Chalamet Manages to Make Cannibalism Relatable in 'Bones and All'
Timothée Chalamet is starring in the upcoming Luca Guadagnino film Bones and All, which the actor stars as a cannibal in love. To get into character, Chalamet associated the role with addictions of all kinds that young people, in particular, sometimes experience. “During [filming], it felt like this quickly...
