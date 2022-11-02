It’s winter white nail polish season and Selena Gomez is already ahead of the manicure game. Earlier this year, the Rare Beauty founder broke out her modeling skills for the cover of Rolling Stones ahead of the release of her highly anticipated documentary My Mind and Me. Gomez is obviously visually stunning, but the singer’s ultra-glossy manicure also won the best supporting actor in the photos. The manicure was done by her go-to nail tech Tom Bachik who shaped her nails into a classic short square shaped and shared all the tea on what he used to arrive at the chic look. We’re always excited about those cost-friendly beauty finds, and Bachick opted for Mia Secret Gelux Nail Polish in white and the brand’s base top gel to secure the glassy finish.

1 DAY AGO