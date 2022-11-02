SHELDON—A Blair, NE, woman was arrested about 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, on an O’Brien County warrant for unauthorized use of a credit card under $1,000. The arrest of Shirley Jo Gore stemmed from her stealing a debit card of another woman and using it to buy $17.59 worth of gas at Hy-Vee Gas in Sheldon on Nov. 23, 2015, according to the Sheldon Police Department.

