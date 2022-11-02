Read full article on original website
Apex Legends' Catalyst Chaotically Upends The Battle Royale's Most Consistent Element: Doors
I love Catalyst a lot, and it very well could be the recency bias talking, but she's my favorite of the new playable characters added to Apex Legends during the battle royale's fourth year. The ferrofluid-wielding defender isn't a force to be reckoned with--Catalyst won't be breaking the competitive meta anytime soon--and her story hasn't posed any groundbreaking lore ramifications yet. But none of that matters when Catalyst plays a lot like the legends added in Year 3, all of whom celebrate the best part of Titanfall 2's legacy: A first-person shooter doesn't have to make practical sense to be a whole lot of chaotic and joyful fun.
Overwatch 2's Newest Hero, Ramattra, Is An Omnic Anti-Hero And A Key Part Of The Game's Next Chapter
As a part of the Overwatch League Grand Finals, Activision Blizzard has revealed the next hero coming to Overwatch 2. Ramattra is an omnic radicalized by the Omnic Crisis--the war that directly led to Overwatch's formation--and humanity's mistreatment of his people. However, rather than join the Agents of Overwatch in their attempts to bring peace to both sides, Ramattra is more interested in enacting his own brand of justice, putting him at odds with the organization.
Get The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD For Its Best Price Yet
If you haven't picked up The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch, you can snag it for only $30 at Target as part of the retailer's early Black Friday 2022 deals. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the game since launch, making it a great time to check out one of the most divisive games in the Zelda franchise.
Marvel Snap Will Add The Ability To Play Against Friends By Year's End
Marvel Snap currently only supports matchmade ranked games, but a new Battle mode coming before year's end will let players challenge their friends directly. As reported by The Washington Post, Battle mode will be coming to Marvel Snap before the end of the current calendar year, which means sometime in November or December. The mode will allow players to challenge specific players, like friends, as opposed to using the game's current matchmaking system.
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Start Times And Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 recently launched on October 28, but the Season 1 update is just weeks away, and this inaugural season will include the arrival of Warzone's sequel and new DMZ mode. Here is everything we know so far about the big update. Call of Duty Season...
Destiny 2 Season 19 Will Enhance Some Abilities And Nerf A Few Hunter Supers
This year has seen some big changes introduce to Destiny 2's various subclass abilities, with these distinct sets of power building on the ideas introduced with Stasis in 2020's Beyond Light expansion. Void was the first subclass to receive a 3.0 overhaul, and with the launch of The Witch Queen expansion this year, Solar also received a hefty upgrade. Season of Plunder introduced Arc 3.0 to Destiny 2 players, and now that the three original subclasses have been reworked, more fine-tuning is on the way.
Overwatch 2's Next Hero Will Be Revealed At The Overwatch League Grand Finals
It's been a month since Overwatch 2 launched on October 5, and Activision Blizzard is gearing up to show off the next new hero. "An early look" at the next Overwatch 2 hero will happen during the Overwatch League Grand Finals on November 4. Players can catch the OWL 2022...
Overwatch 2 Season 2 - Release Date And Everything We Know
Overwatch 2 has hit at least 25 million players, and a month after launch, it's time to start looking forward to Season 2 of the free-to-play hero shooter, which will bring new content to the game, some of which has already been confirmed by Blizzard. Here's everything we know about Season 2 of Overwatch 2.
Infinity Ward Fixes Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Confusion | GameSpot News
Did you pick up the Modern Warfare Vault Edition? Good news! You’re getting 10 hours of double xp and double weapons xp tokens. Initially this offer was only available to purchasers of the Vault edition that picked up the game via one of the previous, recent Call of Duty titles: Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, or Vanguard.
17 Things Modern Warfare 2 Players Discovered So Far
17 Things Modern Warfare 2 Players Discovered So Far. From cheesing XP to level quickly, to the new slide cancel, and finding strange places to hang off of, the Modern Warfare 2 community has been hard at work testing multiplayer while waiting for Warzone 2.0. Here’s what you’ve found so far.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Free With Xbox Series S For A Limited Time
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has emerged as one of the hottest games of the year, and if you're looking to join that action and the current generation of gaming, then get ready for some good news. Over on Target, purchasing an Xbox Series S console will add a free digital copy of Modern Warfare II. Since the game costs $70 on its own, you're essentially getting the Xbox Series S for only $230. That's quite the deal.
WoW Players Can Get A Recap Of Their Personal Warcraft History With A Single Tweet
Ahead of World of Warcraft's upcoming Dragonflight expansion, Blizzard and Twitter are teaming up to give players a nostalgic look-back at the journey their characters have embarked on over the past 18 years. All it takes is a tweet. Starting today, players interested in taking part simply need to include...
Best Gaming Accessory Gifts For PS5, Xbox, Switch, And PC In 2022
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. If you know someone who owns a console or gaming PC, chances are they would appreciate a nice accessory for their platform of choice this holiday. This could be a new gaming headset for online multiplayer, a new controller for multiplayer or for additional features, or even something practical like a charging station. With the holiday season around the corner, we've rounded up some of the best gaming accessory gifts to buy this year.
A "Notable" Number Of Destiny 2 PS5 Players Are Still Using The PS4 Version
Like several other games of the PS4 and Xbox One era, Destiny 2 received a new-gen console update shortly after the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S systems launched. The upgrades were pretty substantial, but on PS5, many players have still been playing the PS4 edition of Destiny 2. Bungie has...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update Brings Back Attachment Tuning; Full Patch Notes Released
Infinity Ward has reintroduced a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II feature that was previously causing the game to crash in some scenarios. The studio said on Twitter that it has brought back attachment tuning to the multiplayer shooter. The full patch notes for MW2's November 4 update have now arrived--you can see the complete notes below, as shared by Infinity Ward.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Players Believe Easter Egg Teases Second Warzone Map
Call of Duty players will soon be dropping onto the new Al Mazrah battle royale map, as Warzone 2.0 launches on November 16 with the start of Season 1 of Modern Warfare 2. However, a campaign Easter egg already has some players feeling confident in the location of a second Warzone map that could be arriving after Al Mazrah.
Final Fantasy 16 Is "95%" Done, Release Date Reveal Expected By The End Of The Year
Final Fantasy 16 has almost reached the finish line of its development cycle, as main director Hiroshi Takai and other members of the development team revealed new details on the game in a series of interviews. Speaking to Famitsu, Takai was quizzed about the current development status of the game and gave a quick answer on the topic.
Halo Infinite's Winter Update Is Bringing Heaps Of Weapon Balance Changes
343 Industries has revealed more about the Halo Infinite Winter Update that's scheduled to drop on November 8, this time introducing a whole lot of weapon balance fixes that'll be coming to the sandbox mode. A few weapons will be getting buffs to encourage players to use them more, while overperforming weapons will see small nerfs--here's what's changing.
Halo Infinite Launch Was Like A Runner Tripping And Falling At The Finish Line, Xbox Boss Says
Microsoft Studios boss Matt Booty has discussed Halo Infinite's launch, saying the launch was akin to a runner coming across the finish line and then tripping and falling down. "The classic runner's mistake of tripping and stumbling as you come across the finish line. We've got to recover there. The...
Sonic Frontiers - Showdown Trailer
It's almost time. Explore the Starfall Islands, gather the Chaos Emeralds, and get ready for the showdown of a lifetime!
